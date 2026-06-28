LG Electronics Unveils StanbyME 2 Max: an Immersive Personal Screen With a Larger 32-Inch 4K Display

News Summary

LG Electronics introduces new StanbyME 2 Max to lifestyle screen lineup, featuring 4K resolution and larger 32-inch display.

The model features a detachable screen that can be mounted on a wheeled stand and used in either landscape or portrait mode, with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support delivering a more immersive viewing and audio experience.

A built-in battery with up to 4.5 hours of playback allows for indoor and outdoor use without a power connection.

As a lifestyle personal screen, StanbyME 2 Max supports everyday use across different spaces, offering portability, a larger screen, portrait-mode usability and access to apps including LG Gallery+ for flexible entertainment, productivity and interior use.

SEOUL, June 29, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) is expanding its lifestyle screen lineup with its new StanbyME 2 Max, delivering a more flexible and enjoyable entertainment experience on a larger movable 32-inch screen with 4K resolution.

First introduced in 2021, LG StanbyME pioneered the “Movable Screen” category by taking viewing experiences beyond the capabilities of stationary displays. This lineup continues its evolution with the StanbyME 2 Max, which features its largest screen yet and upgraded picture quality for more engaging and convenient user experiences.

A Bigger Movable Personal Screen With 4K Resolution

The new 32-inch StanbyME 2 Max features a 4K UHD (3840x2160) display, a significant upgrade from the previous 27-inch QHD (2560x1440) screen. This larger, high-resolution screen delivers rich, high-quality visuals that enhance the portable viewing experience.

The LG StanbyME 2 Max creates a more immersive experience by supporting Dolby Vision for enhanced picture quality and depth and Dolby Atmos for clearer, multi-dimensional sound. Dolby Vision brings greater brightness, sharper contrast and more diverse colors, while Dolby Atmos delivers an enveloping soundscape with richer detail.

In addition, it offers a wide range of entertainment options, including LG Channels, LG’s global free ad supported streaming TV service known as FAST, and LG Gallery+, an art content platform available on the LG StanbyME lineup for the first time. These enhanced experiences contributed to its recognition at CES® 2026, the world’s largest consumer electronics and IT exhibition, where it earned a CES 2026 Innovation Award in the “Content & Entertainment” category.

The device’s new α (Alpha) 8 AI Processor Gen3 uses AI to optimize both picture and sound. Key features include:

AI Picture Pro adds depth and detail by identifying key elements on screen.

adds depth and detail by identifying key elements on screen. AI Super Upscaling refines textures and edges to keep 4K visuals looking clear on the larger 32-inch display.

refines textures and edges to keep 4K visuals looking clear on the larger 32-inch display. AI Sound Pro delivers a virtual 11.1.2 channel surround, improving clarity and a sense of space through the built-in speakers.

A More Usable Lifestyle Screen for Everyday Spaces

The LG StanbyME 2 Max is designed as a movable personal screen for use across different everyday spaces. Its screen can be attached to or detached from the wheeled docking stand, allowing users to move it from room to room and place it where needed. This supports a range of daily uses, such as watching content in the living room, following recipes in the kitchen, exercising, making video calls or viewing content in a personal space.

The combination of a larger display and enhanced portability enables a more immersive viewing experience across a wider range of everyday settings. Users can enjoy content on a bigger screen while retaining the flexibility of a movable display that adapts to different environments.

The display can also rotate between landscape and portrait modes to suit different types of content. In portrait mode, StanbyME 2 Max serves as a larger personal screen for vertical content, browsing, video calls and mobile-style app use, offering an alternative to viewing on a small mobile screen.

Through LG Gallery+ and other supported apps, the screen can also be used to complement a room’s interior. LG Gallery+ provides access to over 5,000 artworks, enabling users to display art content and create different visual moods in their space. The device also functions as a large touchscreen display, with intuitive controls for apps such as Let’s Draw, as well as browsing and streaming.

Flexible Power Options for On-The-Go Users

A built-in battery provides up to 4.5 hours* of continuous video playback for use anywhere without a power connection. The battery can be recharged via the docking stand or its USB-C port on the detachable screen, offering reliable and flexible power options.

LG is rolling out its StanbyME 2 Max globally in phases, with market availability varying by region.

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* Actual usage time may vary depending on usage conditions.