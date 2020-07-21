LG INTRODUCES WORLD’S FIRST 4K IPS 1MS GTG MONITOR FOR UNSURPASSED GAMING

SEOUL, July 21, 2020 — LG Electronics (LG) is bringing new meaning to immersive gaming with its new UltraGear™ (model 27GN950), the world’s first 4K IPS 1 millisecond Gray-to-Gray (GTG)1 gaming monitor.

A 2020 CES Innovation Award and Red Dot Design Award winner, the 27-inch model more than lives up to UltraGear’s name and reputation for gaming excellence and is a worthy successor to the brand’s first 1ms GTG IPS gaming monitor (model 27GL850) introduced last year. Featuring advanced IPS displays, LG UltraGear monitors achieve stunning speed without compromising picture quality, contributing to the brand being named the top gaming-designed monitor in the United States.2

The new UltraGear monitor builds on the fast, accurate colors of its predecessor to deliver 4K resolution for maximum gaming impact. A combination of speed, high resolution and 98 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space 3 gives gamers a total sense of immersion. And thanks to VESA® Display Stream Compression (DSC) technology, the 27GN950 can deliver virtually lossless 4K UHD images in 10-bit color with a 144Hz refresh rate via just a single DisplayPort cable.4

LG’s one-of-a-kind monitor supports hardware calibration enabling the company’s proprietary Nano IPS display to offer the most precise color reproduction possible. And with VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 certification,5 the UltraGear 27GN950 guarantees a certain level of quality in the form of outstanding color accuracy, dynamic contrast, high luminance and a wide color gamut. NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible and support for HDR ensures enhanced image quality with reduced screen tearing and minimized stutter that works seamlessly with VESA DSC for an incredibly realistic and exhilarating gaming experience.

“We are excited to bring NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible support to LG’s most advanced UltraGear model yet,” said Kaustubh Sanghani, vice president and general manager, GeForce OEM at NVIDIA. “Gamers will be blown away by the responsiveness and the lifelike visuals when playing the latest PC games that feature real-time ray-tracing powered by GeForce technology.”

LG’s new UltraGear is the ideal all-in-one solution for those who live stream their gaming sessions thanks to its expansive 4K-resolution screen. The generously proportioned display can also be a big advantage for creative professionals when editing high-resolution files or accessing multiple applications simultaneously. What’s more, support for 10-bit color depth and hardware calibration gives the monitor the level of color accuracy needed for professional-level video production work.

“Our latest gaming monitor delivers the unrivalled performance consumers have come to expect from LG UltraGear,” said Jang Ik-hwan, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company. “UltraGear monitors will continue to push the boundaries of monitor technology, leveraging our advanced IPS 1ms GTG display technology to take gaming to even greater heights.”

The 27GN950 will be the first LG UltraGear monitor to sport the new “wings” emblem designed specifically with victory in gaming in mind. Fans can expect to see the new LG UltraGear starting today in key markets of Europe, North America, Asia and other regions. Check local retailers for price and exact date of availability.

Key Specifications:

Display Type: Nano IPS

Screen Size: 27-inch

Resolution: 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160)

Brightness: 400 nits (Typical)

Color Gamut: DCI-P3 98 percent

Color Bit: 1.07B

Refresh Rate: 144Hz

Response Time: 1ms GTG

HDR: VESA DisplayHDR ™ 600

600 Adaptive Sync: NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible

Stand: Height Adjustable / Pivot / Tilt

Connectivity: HDMI x 2 / DP x 1 / USB 3.0 / H/P out (Maxx Audio)

# # #

1 Tested by LG internal lab March 2020 based on iBoson’s GRT-100 at room temperature of 25°C. Average value of GTG measured the rising/falling response time every 16 steps, available in Faster Mode setup.

2 Based on dollar, May 2019 to April 2020, NPD Group Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Monitors, Gaming Designed.

3 Tested by LG internal lab March 2020 based on CIE 1976.

4 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 16/20 series, AMD Radeon RX 5500 or higher graphics card required for UHD 4K 10 bit at 144Hz with DSC.