LG Introduces xboom Stage 501, Turning Any Song Into Instant AI Karaoke

News Summary

LG Electronics introduces xboom Stage 501, designed to transform any song into a real-time karaoke experience without requiring dedicated tracks or subscriptions.

AI Karaoke Master enables instant vocal removal and pitch adjustment from virtually any song.

Sound tuned by will.i.am with premium components developed by Peerless delivers clear, balanced audio, while AI Sound and Space Calibration Pro optimize audio based on content and environment.

Delivers up to 220 watts of output when plugged in and up to 160 watts on battery, with up to 25 hours of battery life for extended listening sessions.

SEOUL, July 3, 2026 — As entertainment at home and in social settings continues to evolve toward more interactive, shared experiences, LG Electronics (LG) today introduced the LG xboom Stage 501, a portable Bluetooth party speaker that instantly turns any song into a karaoke experience. By removing the need for pre-recorded tracks or complex setup, the speaker allows users to transform everyday listening into group participation.

Part of the xboom by will.i.am lineup, Stage 501 expands LG’s growing portfolio of lifestyle audio products, which includes xboom Mini, Rock, Grab, Bounce and Stage 301.

Turn Any Song Into an Instant Karaoke Experience

At the center of the xboom Stage 501 is AI Karaoke Master, a feature that allows users to transform virtually any song into a karaoke track in real time. Unlike traditional karaoke systems that rely on pre-produced vocal-free versions, the speaker enables instant vocal control using the music users already have.

With built-in AI Vocal Remover and Key Changer, users can adjust vocals and match pitch directly on the speaker or through the companion app, making it easy for different voices to sing along without preparation. Whether performing solo or as a group, users can quickly adapt music to the moment.

Powerful Sound Designed for Shared Moments

Designed for group entertainment, the xboom Stage 501 delivers up to 220 watts of output when plugged in and up to 160 watts on battery, ensuring consistent performance across different environments.

Even when operating on battery power, the speaker maintains strong, room-filling sound even when used away from a power source, supporting everything from small gatherings to larger social settings.

The speaker combines sound expertise from will.i.am with premium acoustic components developed by Peerless to deliver clear, balanced audio with strong bass across a wide range of music genres.

Audio That Adjusts to Content and the Room

To simplify the listening experience, the xboom Stage 501 uses AI to automatically adjust sound and lighting without requiring manual setup.

AI Sound adapts audio based on the type of content being played.

Space Calibration Pro adjusts output based on the surrounding environment.

AI Lighting synchronizes lighting effects with music.

Together, these features help users focus on enjoying the moment rather than managing settings, delivering consistent performance across different spaces and occasions.

Designed for Flexibility, Portability and Visual Impact

Recognized with both the Red Dot Design Award 2026 and iF Design Award 2026, the xboom Stage 501 combines functional design with portability. Reflecting its performance-driven, PA-style design, Stage 501 features an integrated dual handle system that supports easy transport while maintaining a form factor optimized for projecting powerful sound in a variety of environments.

Its versatile design supports multiple placement options, including upright, horizontal, angled and pole mounted configurations, allowing it to adapt to different use cases and environments.

Dual-bar LED lighting, strobe effects and accent lighting on the control panel create a dynamic multi-layer lighting system that adds a visual dimension to the listening experience, helping reinforce the speaker’s performance while enhancing the energy of social and group settings.

Built for Longer Listening and Easy Use

With up to 25 hours of battery life, the xboom Stage 501 supports extended listening sessions. A replaceable battery design also helps ensure continuous use without interruption.

Its durable construction and easy-to-carry form make it well suited for a range of environments, from living rooms to outdoor gatherings where flexibility and portability matter.

“With xboom Stage 501, we set out to simplify how people enjoy music together by removing the need for dedicated karaoke tracks or complex setup,” said Lee Jeong-seok, head of the LG Media Entertainment Solution Company’s Audio Business Division. “By combining powerful sound performance with AI that adapts to both the content and the environment, we are making it easier for users to turn any moment into a shared music experience.”

The LG xboom Stage 501 combines AI-powered karaoke, powerful sound output and adaptive audio features into a single portable speaker designed for social and group entertainment.

To stay up to date with all of LG’s latest innovations and products for ultimate home entertainment experience, please visit the LG Newsroom.

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