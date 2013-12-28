LG LAUNCHES NEW POCKET PHOTO WITH ENHANCED PORTABILITY

SEOUL, Dec, 29, 2013 — LG Electronics (LG) will showcase its new Pocket Photo 2.0 (Model PD239) smart mobile printer at the 2014 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from January 7-10. LG’s latest Pocket Photo device provides wireless connectivity with NFC and Bluetooth, enabling users to print custom 5.1 x 7.6cm (2 x 3 inch) pictures from most of today’s tablets and smartphones. Compatible with Android and iOS, the versatile Pocket Photo 2.0 is an excellent travel companion.

The eye-pleasing LG Pocket Photo 2.0 is one of the smallest mobile photo printing devices on the market. The new version is 4mm thinner than its predecessor but manages to deliver more prints per charge. Moreover, the LG Pocket Photo 2.0 prints pictures rendered at a crystal clear 313dpi — perfect for sharing or displaying. After downloading and installing the free Pocket Photo editing app, users can wirelessly connect their smartphone or tablet and begin printing immediately.

LG has enhanced the editing features in the accompanying Pocket Photo app to let users experiment with an expanded range of customization options. A new set of filter effects has been added, as well as a clever frame augmentation feature. The updated app still offersthe ability to embed QR codes in photos, a greatway to connect a physical photograph with an online community orinternet-based content. The creative and easy-to-use combination of app and device gives the Pocket Photo 2.0 the unique ability to both edit and print photographs without a computer.

The Pocket Photo 2.0 uses the proven ZINK® technology, eliminating the need for expensive ink cartridges, ribbons or toner. ZINK printing technology utilizes heat to activate the necessary color-forming chemistryimbedded in each sheet of paper. Compared to conventional printing processes, ZINK’s inkless paper system preserves images for longer and produces less smearing. The Pocket Photo 2.0 can print30 photoson a single charge.

“Printed photos have a sentimental appeal that digital images are not truly able to replicate,” said Byung-hoon Min, senior vice president of LG’s Home Entertainment Company. “Our newest Pocket Photo embraces the emotional aspect of the printed photo while offering a level of portability and convenience that are missing from today’s digital cameras.”

Available in pink, jewel white and lime yellow, the new Pocket Photo is now available in China and will be rolling out globally in 2014.

