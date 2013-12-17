LG TO INTRODUCE WORLD’S FIRST ALL-IN-ONE CHROMEBASE AT CES 2014

SEOUL, Dec. 18, 2013 — LG Electronics (LG) will unveil the first-ever Chromebase, an all-in-one computer powered by the Google Chrome operating system at next month’s 2014 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

The LG Chromebase (Model 22CV241) offers the highly efficient Chrome operating system for a fast, simple, secure and affordable computing experience. Along with the unique OS, a 21.5-inch widescreen Full HD IPS display and a raft of advanced features, this innovative new desktop computer comes packaged in a chic, space-saving design.

Simple and Easy to Use OS

The LG Chromebase all-in-one computer is underpinned by a simple yet powerful architecture and comes with several outstanding Google applications. It also serves as a gateway to tens of thousands of web apps in the Chrome Web Store, many of which work just as well offline as they do online. The LG Chromebase allows users to write emails and documents, read the latest news and ebooks, edit videos and photos and play entertaining games. The streamlined platform makes almost any task effortless and is the perfect device for taking advantage of Google products such as Gmail, Drive, Search, Maps, YouTube, Play or Google+ Hangouts. The LG Chromebase also offers robust built-in security, employing multiple layers of protection to keep users’ information safe. Moreover, with automatic built-in updates, Chrome OS reduces the hassle of manually having to conduct maintenance on thecomputer.

“Simple to operate for all types of users, the award-winning LG Chromebase computer represents the successful combination of simplicity, power and greatdesign,” said Hyoung-sei Park, head of the IT Business Division at LG Electronics. “LG Chromebase is the wave of the future for desktops, expected to be widely adopted not only at home, but especially in schools, hotels, call centers and other business settings.”

Brilliant Full HD IPS and More

With excellent hardware in a minimalistic package, the LG Chromebase reflects the power and simplicity of the Chrome operating system. Ideal for both personal and business use, the versatile computer features a 21.5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS display that delivers accurate color reproduction, stunning contrast and an impressive 178-degree viewing angle. The processing power of the fourth-generation Intel® CPU enables the LG Chromebase to handle web apps, games and graphics with ease. The versatile computer also incorporates a 1.3 megapixel webcam and a microphone for easy video calling. What’s more, this AIO computer delivers clear and powerful sound and music through a pair of built-in 5W speakers.

“LG’s Chromebase is an exciting new form factor that expands the options available to customers who want a fast, simple and secure computing experience for the home, school or office,” said Caesar Sengupta, vice president of product management, Google. “LG Electronics makes great devices that customers love, and we’re glad to welcome them to the Chrome family.”

Visitors to LG’s booth at CES 2014 (Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall #8204) will have the opportunity to see this unique product for themselves from Tuesday, January 7 through Friday, January 10.

Specifications and Features

– Processor: Intel® Celeron® CPU

– Operating System: Chrome OS

– Display: 21.5-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS

– Memory: 2 GB

– Storage: 16GB iSSD

– Ports: HDMI-in, USB 2.0 x3, USB 3.0 x1, LAN

– Accessories: Keyboard, Mouse, Cable Organizer

– Webcam: 1.3 M 720 HD

