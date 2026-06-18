LG Electronics Marks 10 Years of Automotive Software R&D in Vietnam

News Summary

LG Electronics is marking the 10th anniversary of its Vietnam R&D organization, which has grown into a software development base for LG Vehicle Solution Company.

LG Vietnam R&D’s dedicated automotive software development operation employs over 1,250 software engineers across Hanoi and Da Nang.

LG Vietnam R&D develops core automotive software, including software for infotainment, telematics and instrument clusters.

By connecting LG Vietnam R&D with its research centers in South Korea, Europe and North America, LG has built a responsive global automotive software development network to support projects for its automaker customers.

LG is strengthening its local software talent pipeline via programs such as LG Track and LG Dream Code, while 18 of the 25 successful candidates to recently complete LG Group’s Coding Expert program are Vietnam R&D employees.

SEOUL, June 18, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) is marking the 10th anniversary of its Vietnam research and development (R&D) organization, a strategic software development base that plays an increasingly important role in strengthening the company’s competitiveness in automotive software.

At a commemorative event held on June 17 in Hanoi, Vietnam, LG reaffirmed that it will continue to expand the role of its Vietnam R&D subsidiary as an overseas innovation hub for LG Vehicle Solution (VS) Company. The subsidiary’s primary focus will be software development for telematics, infotainment and other core areas of automotive technology.

Growing Into a Specialized Automotive Software Development Organization

Since its establishment in 2016, LG’s Vietnam R&D organization has grown from a team of around 30 R&D professionals into a major automotive software hub. Following its incorporation as a legal entity in 2023, it now operates as a dedicated R&D subsidiary with over 1,250 software engineers – of which approximately 850 are based in Hanoi, and 400 in Da Nang.

LG’s Vietnam R&D subsidiary is responsible for developing core vehicle software for the VS business, including infotainment, telematics and instrument clusters. Building on these capabilities, LG Vietnam R&D is actively accelerating innovation by applying AI throughout the automotive software development process. AI application ideas identified directly by developers in their day-to-day work are being incorporated into actual projects, helping establish a culture of voluntary, bottom-up innovation across the organization. This approach reflects the ongoing evolution of LG Vietnam R&D as it continues to build on its automotive software capabilities.

Strengthening Connections Across Global R&D and Production Networks

LG’s Vietnam R&D subsidiary has participated in automotive software development projects for LG VS Company’s global automaker customers. By connecting its Vietnam R&D with its research centers in South Korea, Europe and North America, LG has established a responsive, global automotive software development network capable of addressing the diverse requirements of customers in each region.

Nurturing Local Software Talent

To support the continued growth of its Vietnam R&D operations, LG is investing in the development of local automotive and software talent. Through the LG Track scholarship program, the company identifies promising developers early, while LG Dream Code, an annual software coding competition, serves as a talent pipeline connected to future recruitment opportunities.

This year’s LG Dream Code, held on May 24 at LG’s R&D center in Hanoi and Da Nang, attracted approximately 670 university students from all over Vietnam. Final-round participants are eligible to receive additional consideration when applying for positions at LG Vietnam R&D.

The high-level software development capabilities of LG’s Vietnam R&D subsidiary have been confirmed through LG Group’s internal validation programs. In the latest round of Coding Expert, an internal certification program operated by LG Group, 18 of the 25 successful candidates, or approximately 63 percent, came from LG Vietnam R&D – the highest share among all LG affiliates.

“Over the past decade, the LG Vietnam R&D subsidiary has become a pillar of our global automotive software development network,” said Lee Sang-yong, head of VS R&D Laboratory at the LG Vehicle Solution Company. “Looking ahead, we will continue to leverage our global R&D network to strengthen our automotive software capabilities.”

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