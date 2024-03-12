About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Summer Special Offer

Online Exclusive | 05/07/2024 - 15/07/2024

SUMMER SPECIAL OFFER
Extra discount on selected items

Objet Collection | 13KG 1400rpm WashTower™ FWT1310GB

Extra 10% off discount on WashTower™

 

The LG WashTower™ is aesthetic yet space-saving and features a convenient central control panel. Thanks to AIDD™ and Smart Pairing™, your laundry is done smartly and easily.

 

    CordZero™ A9T Series

    Extra 10% off discount on CordZero™ A9T Series

     

    This series is having the 5-step filtration system to separates suctioned dust in the dust bin and then filters the remaining fine dust. The aesthetic All-in-One Tower™ lets you easily empty dust and efficiently store cleaning tools.

    • CordZero™ A9TS with All-in-One Tower™ (Nature Green)  A9T-STEAM
    • CordZero™ A9Komp with All-in-One Tower™ (Deep Grey) A9T-CORE
    • CordZero™ A9Komp with All-in-One Tower™ (Calming Beige) A9T-Ultra

    AeroTower

    Extra 5% off discount on AeroTower (3-in-1 / 2-in-1)


    Powerful Air Purification : Adopts 360° HEPA filter to Traps 99.97%* of particles as small as 0.3 microns, methane and odor. 3-Way Airflow# and different power for when you need concentrated breeze, wide breeze or simply just air purification. UVnano™ technology in key features.

    • PuriCare™ AeroTower 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Nature Clay Brown) FH15GPN
    • PuriCare™ AeroTower 3-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Calming Beige) FH15GPB
    • PuriCare™ AeroTower 2-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Nature Green) FS15GPGF0
    • PuriCare™ AeroTower 2-in-1 Air Purifying Fan (Calming Beige) FS15GPBF0
    • PuriCare™ AeroTower Hit 2-in-1 Air Purifying Fan FS15GPBK0

    # In Heating Mode, only Wide Mode is available.

    Return to promotion