97 inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M3 4K Smart TV with Wireless 4K Connectivity

The first and only wireless OLED reinvents TV
LG OLED meets the Zero Connect Box and becomes a new genre of TV - the world's first 4K 120Hz wireless AV-connected OLED TV, LG OLED M Series¹.
*The phrase "world's first wireless OLED" refers to OLED televisions with 120Hz 4k connectivity.
**Zero Connect Box should be installed lower than the TV's wireless receiver.
Zero connect
Embrace wirelessinterior design freedom
LG OLED technology, refined over 10 years, meets a wireless¹ design that let you design your space how you like.
舒適房間的牆上掛著一張 LG OLED M3 的圖像，其中有一隻狗和一個人正在欣賞流線型的景色。一個人將電纜連接到 Zero Connect Box 的特寫。LG OLED M3 超薄尺寸的側視圖。現代城市公寓落地支架上 LG OLED M3 的斜視圖，大理石邊桌上放著 Zero Connect Box。
*Stand only compatible with LG SIGNATURE 97 inch and sold separately.
Cut the cables. Cut the interruptions.
Relax as you unwind in a clutter-free space with only the power cable attached to the TV¹ rather than additional wires and devices.
Feel wireless freedom
Freely change the placement of LG OLED M Series¹ whenever you switch up your interiors by simply moving the zero connect box.
*Screen images simulated.
**Stand only compatible with LG SIGNATURE 97 inch and sold separately.
Sit back, relax, and connect
With the Zero Connect Box¹, there's no hassle reaching back ports or moving the TV to connect peripherals.
*Devices must be connected via wire to the Zero Connect Box.
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6
A decade of evolution at its core
Enter the world of α-realism², refined over 10 years of innovation. A portal to new universes and the sensation of feeling like you're really there. Be the main character surrounded by the exceptional picture and sound refinements of α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
AI Super Upscaling
An image of a woman in a city. A square overlay is applied on top of the woman representing AI Super Upscaling, putting her in focus with detail against an artfully blurred backdrop.
OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
HDR Expression Enhancer
**Soundbar can be purchased separately.
Behold even brighter OLED
**All LG OLED evo models, with the exception of 48/42 C3, are brighter than conventional OLED televisions.
***Compared to non OLED evo models and based on the Full White measurement.
****Light Boosting algorithm does not apply to 48/42 C3.
*In the 1st - 3rd year of the warranty, panel, parts, and labor costs are covered. In the 4th - 5th year of the warranty, only panels are covered, and labor will be charged.
No backlight necessary
Hear sounds and sights come together as one
Simple soundbar connectivity
More sound settings
*Soundbar Mode may vary by TV models.
**Soundbar Mode control may vary by soundbar models.
***Soundbar can be purchased separately.
****Soundbar Mode will be supported by the 2023 software update.
Tailored to your liking
*Screen images simulated.
**Supported menus and apps may vary by country.
***Menus displayed may be different upon release.
****Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.
Sights and sounds come to life
Spellbinding cinema
The true picture
Endless libraries of entertainment
*Content and app availability may vary by country or region.
**Separate subscriptions required for OTT services.
Embark on epic gaming adventures
An image of three men playing a racing game on an LG OLED TV in a modern city apartment.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
Game settings at a glance
Three game screens are shown against a black gradient background. One shows a car racing game with the Game Dashboard hovering over the action. Another shows a Sci-Fi game with the Game Optimizer menu. And the last screen shows Game Optimizer's Game Tab over a music game.
A world of games to play
Cyberpunk 2077 game poster.
The only match for games that take your breath away
An image of the display showing a soccer game with a player in a red strip about to kick the ball across the stadium. The game score is visible at the bottom of the screen. The green grass from the pitch stretches beyond the screen to the black backdrop.
*All 2023 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packaging.
1.Power cable connection to both the TV screen and Zero Connect Box required.
2.α-realism refers to the realistic image and sound quality driven by LG's α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6.
3.Netflix streaming membership required.
4.Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2023 Disney and its related entities.
5.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
6.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other regsions.
Key Specs
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
2155 x 1225 x 28.2
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
57.5
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz Native
-
Wide Color Gamut
OLED Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α9 AI Processor 4K Gen6
-
AI Picture
AI Picture Pro
-
AI Upscaling
AI Super Upscaling 4K
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)
-
AI Genre Selection
Yes (SDR/HDR)
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
HFR (High Frame Rate)
4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)
-
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
-
Motion
OLED Motion
-
Picture Mode
10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
GAMING
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes
SMART TV
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 23
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
-
Always Ready
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
-
Multi View
Yes
-
Room to Room Share
Yes (Sender/Receiver)
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
2155 x 1225 x 28.2
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
2155 x 1628 x 580
-
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
2355 x 1410 x 325
-
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
580 x 28
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
57.5
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
64.5
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
101.6
-
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
600 x 400
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Output
60W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
4.2 Channel
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
-
HDMI Input
3ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS as specified in HDMI 2.1 (3 port))
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
1ea
-
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 6)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50~60Hz (Hongkong), AC 100~220V/50Hz (China)
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Premium Magic Remote w/ NFC
-
IR Blaster Cable
Yes
-
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AAA x 2EA)
