Seri LT340C

Pemantauan Jarak Jauh Seketika
Daya & Jaringan dalam Satu Kabel
* Sistem kontrol ini berbasis jaringan.
Ketersediaan kontrol AV berbeda-beda berdasarkan wilayah.
Semua Spesifikasi
INFO
-
Category
Commercial Lite
VIDEO
-
AI Picture Pro
-
-
Game Optimizer
-
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
-
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
-
STANDAR
-
EMC
CE
-
Others
-
-
Keselamatan
CB
KOMPATIBILITAS PERANGKAT LUNAK SUPERSIGN
-
CMS(Premium)
-
-
Control / Control Plus
-
-
LG Connected Care
-
-
Simple Editor
-
AKSESORI
-
Power Cable
YES (1.5M, Angle Type)
-
Remote type
L-Con
FUNGSI VERTIKAL (RUMAH SAKIT)
-
Healthcare Headphone Mode
-
-
Pillow Speaker
-
-
Protection Cover (Glass)
-
SISTEM PENYIARAN
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
-
-
Digital
DVB-T2/C
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
YES(AU only)
SPEK. DAYA
-
Power Consumption(Max)
47.2W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
33.9W
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50/60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Di bawah 0,5W
MEKANIS
-
Credenza/Security Screw Hole
-
-
Kensington Lock
YA
-
Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)
-
-
VESA Compatible
200 x 200 mm
STANDAR (LABEL BARU_UE (MARET 2021~))
-
HDR Grade
-
-
HDR On mode
-
-
SDR Grade
-
-
SDR On mode
-
FUNGSI VERTIKAL (PERUSAHAAN/RITEL)
-
Putar melalui URL
-
-
BEACON
-
-
CISCO Certi. Compatibility
-
-
Crestron Certi. Compatibility
YA
-
DPM (Digital Power Management)
YA
-
Embedded CM (Contents Manager)
-
-
Embedded GM (Group Manager)
-
-
Sistem darurat
-
-
NTP Server Setting
-
-
NTP sync timer
YA
-
Promota / Mobile CMS
-
-
RTC (Real Time Clock)
-
-
Time scheduler
YA
-
Vertical Setup
-
-
Tag Video
-
AUDIO (SUARA)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
-
AI Sound
-
-
LG Sound Sync
-
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
10W
LAYAR
-
Brightness (Typ.)
240 nit
-
Resolution
HD (1.366 x 768)
-
Size (Inch)
32
FUNGSI CERDAS
-
Multi-View
-
-
AOD
-
-
Bluetooth
-
-
Pemutaran Audio Blutooth
-
-
DIAL
-
-
Gallery Mode
-
-
HDMI-ARC
-
-
Home Office
-
-
IoT
-
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
-
-
Mood Display
-
-
Berbagi Layar
-
-
Soft AP
-
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
-
-
webOS version
-
-
Web Browser
-
-
Wi-Fi
-
STANDAR (LABEL LAMA_UE (~ MARET 2021))
-
Konsumsi Tahunan Rata-rata (kWh)
-
-
ErP Class
-
-
Luminance Ratio (%)
-
-
On Power Consumption
-
SOLUSI PERHOTELAN
-
Pro:Centric V
-
-
Other DRM
-
-
Pro:Centric Cloud
-
-
Pro:Centric Direct
-
-
Pro:Centric Server
-
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
-
-
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
-
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
YA
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
-
DIMENSI/BERAT
-
Lebar Bezel (Ki/Ka/A/B, Tanpa Bezel)
18.8/18.8/18.8/21.6 mm
-
Lebar Bezel (Ki/Ka/A/B, Dengan Bezel)
20.7/20.7/20.6/23.4 mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
812 x 510 x 142 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
739 x 441 x 84 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
739 x 472 x 168 mm
-
Weight in Shipping
6.1 kg
-
Weight without Stand
4.85 kg
-
Weight with Stand
4.9 kg
KONEKTIVITAS
-
Saluran Audio Out (Colokan ponsel 3,5mm)
-
-
AV In
YA
-
CI Slot
YA
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)
YA
-
DC Adapter In
-
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
YA
-
ECI (RJ12 jack)
-
-
Expansion slot (60pin)
-
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
YA
-
EXT. IR In
-
-
HDMI In
YA (2 buah)
-
Headphone Out
YA
-
LG SVC only (Phone jack type)
-
-
MPI Port (RJ12 jack)
-
-
PC Audio Input
-
-
Pillow Speaker interface (6pin)
-
-
PoC (Power over Coax)
-
-
RF In
YA (1 buah)
-
RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC
YA
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
YES (SNMP&MHEG)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
YA (D-Sub 9 pin)
-
TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)
-
-
USB (Ver.)
YA (1 buah / 2.0)
FITUR PERHOTELAN
-
b-LAN
-
-
Conformal Coating
-
-
Diagnostics
YA (Diagnostik Mandiri (USB))
-
Energy Saving mode
YA
-
Enterprise Mode
-
-
External Power Out
-
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
YA (Speaker Out Eksternal)
-
EzManager
-
-
Full Touch Screen
-
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
YA
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
YA (1.4)
-
Insert Image
YA
-
Instant ON
-
-
IR Out
YA (RS-232C)
-
Lock mode
YA (Terbatas)
-
Mobile Remote
-
-
Multi IR Code
YA
-
One Channel Map
-
-
Port Block
-
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
YA
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
YA (1.4)
-
SNMP
YA
-
USB Auto playback / playback+
YA (Pemutaran otomatis USB+)
-
USB Cloning
YA
-
V-Lan Tag
-
-
Wake on RF
-
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
YA
-
Welcome Video
YA
-
WOL
YA
DESAIN
-
Front Color
Ceramic Black
-
Stand Type
2 Tiang
-
Tool Name
LJ61
-
