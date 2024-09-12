About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Seri LT340C

Fitur

Galeri

Spesifikasi

Dukungan

Sumber daya

Temukan dealer

Seri LT340C

49LT340C0TB

Seri LT340C

(3)
TV Komersial Utama dengan Banyak Penggunaan

TV Komersial Utama dengan Banyak Penggunaan

TV Commercial Lite LG dirancang khusus untuk hotel dan bisnis. Para tamu dan pelanggan Anda akan menyambut antarmuka yang ramah pengguna LT340C dan kualitas gambar dan video yang luar biasa.
Menu cepat
SOLUSI PERANGKAT LUNAK BERNILAI TAMBAH

Menu cepat

Nikmati menu depan LG yang mudah. Sekarang LG memiliki menu Cepat baru (Ver 3.0), yang lebih mudah dipakai dan ramah pengguna daripada sebelumnya.
Kloning Data USB
Manajemen Konten yang Sederhana

Kloning Data USB

Kloning data USB membuat pengelolaan banyak layar menjadi lebih efisien untuk operasi yang optimal, karena pengguna tidak perlu mengaturnya satu per satu. Begitu pengguna menyalin data ke USB dalam satu tampilan, maka akan dengan mudah didistribusikan kepada yang lain melalui plug-in USB.

PEMELIHARAAN LEBIH MUDAH

Pemantauan Jarak Jauh Seketika

Apabila terjadi malfungsi atau kesalahan, tersedia pemeliharaan jarak jauh aktual. Ketika terjadi masalah, notifikasi dapat dikirimkan melalui protokol SNMP(Protokol Pengaturan Jaringan Mudah).

Daya & Jaringan dalam Satu Kabel

WOL (Bangun dengan LAN) memudahkan pengguna untuk mengirim pesan melalui jaringan untuk menyalakan layar. Fitur ini menyederhanakan proses instalasi dan pemeliharaan hanya dengan satu kabel untuk daya dan sambungan jaringan.
Kompatibilitas dengan Sistem Kontrol AV
KEGUNAAN YANG LEBIH BAIK

Kompatibilitas dengan Sistem Kontrol AV

TV LG memiliki Sertifikasi Crestron Connected, suatu fungsi yang dikhususkan untuk ruang rapat dan yang memenuhi kebutuhan pasar ruang rapat perusahaan yang terus berkembang.

* Sistem kontrol ini berbasis jaringan.
Ketersediaan kontrol AV berbeda-beda berdasarkan wilayah.

FITUR BERNILAI TAMBAH

Penjadwal Waktu

Buat penjadwal waktu Anda sendiri pada TV komersial. Setelah mengatur jam buka / tutup dan hari libur, TV akan mati/menyala otomatis sesuai jadwal kerja.
Speaker Eksternal Out1
FITUR BERNILAI TAMBAH

Speaker Eksternal Out

Tingkatkan pengalaman hiburan dengan menambahkan speaker tambahan. Tamu mendengarkan dan mengontrol audio TV dari manapun di area bisnis, termasuk toilet.
Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

VIDEO

  • AI Picture Pro

    -

  • Game Optimizer

    -

  • HDR_HDR 10 Pro

    -

  • HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

    -

INFO

  • Category

    Commercial Lite

KOMPATIBILITAS PERANGKAT LUNAK SUPERSIGN

  • CMS(Premium)

    -

  • Control / Control Plus

    -

  • LG Connected Care

    -

  • Simple Editor

    -

AKSESORI

  • Power Cable

    YES (1.5M, Angle Type)

  • Remote type

    L-Con

FUNGSI VERTIKAL (RUMAH SAKIT)

  • Healthcare Headphone Mode

    -

  • Pillow Speaker

    -

  • Protection Cover (Glass)

    -

SISTEM PENYIARAN

  • Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

    -

  • Digital

    DVB-T2/C

  • Teletext (Auto Teletext)

    YES(AU only)

SPEK. DAYA

  • Power Consumption(Max)

    96.1W

  • Power Consumption(Typ)

    71.0W

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50/60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Di bawah 0,5W

STANDAR

  • EMC

    CE

  • Others

    -

  • Keselamatan

    CB

MEKANIS

  • Credenza/Security Screw Hole

    -

  • Kensington Lock

    YA

  • Lock Down Plate (for easy installing)

    -

  • VESA Compatible

    300 x 300 mm

STANDAR (LABEL BARU_UE (MARET 2021~))

  • HDR Grade

    -

  • HDR On mode

    -

  • SDR Grade

    -

  • SDR On mode

    -

FUNGSI VERTIKAL (PERUSAHAAN/RITEL)

  • Putar melalui URL

    -

  • BEACON

    -

  • CISCO Certi. Compatibility

    -

  • Crestron Certi. Compatibility

    YA

  • DPM (Digital Power Management)

    YA

  • Embedded CM (Contents Manager)

    -

  • Embedded GM (Group Manager)

    -

  • Sistem darurat

    -

  • NTP Server Setting

    -

  • NTP sync timer

    YA

  • Promota / Mobile CMS

    -

  • RTC (Real Time Clock)

    -

  • Time scheduler

    YA

  • Vertical Setup

    -

  • Tag Video

    -

AUDIO (SUARA)

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    -

  • AI Sound

    -

  • LG Sound Sync

    -

  • Speaker (Audio Output)

    20W

LAYAR

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    400 nit

  • Resolution

    Full HD (1.920 x 1.080)

  • Size (Inch)

    49

FUNGSI CERDAS

  • Multi-View

    -

  • AOD

    -

  • Bluetooth

    -

  • Pemutaran Audio Blutooth

    -

  • DIAL

    -

  • Gallery Mode

    -

  • HDMI-ARC

    -

  • Home Office

    -

  • IoT

    -

  • Magic Remote Compatibility

    -

  • Mood Display

    -

  • Berbagi Layar

    -

  • Soft AP

    -

  • Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

    -

  • webOS version

    -

  • Web Browser

    -

  • Wi-Fi

    -

STANDAR (LABEL LAMA_UE (~ MARET 2021))

  • Konsumsi Tahunan Rata-rata (kWh)

    -

  • ErP Class

    -

  • Luminance Ratio (%)

    -

  • On Power Consumption

    -

SOLUSI PERHOTELAN

  • Pro:Centric V

    -

  • Other DRM

    -

  • Pro:Centric Cloud

    -

  • Pro:Centric Direct

    -

  • Pro:Centric Server

    -

  • Pro:Centric Smart

    -

  • Pro:Idiom (DRM)

    -

  • Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

    -

  • Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

    YA

  • webRTC (Real Time Communication)

    -

DIMENSI/BERAT

  • Lebar Bezel (Ki/Ka/A/B, Tanpa Bezel)

    16.6/16.6/16.6/21.3 mm

  • Lebar Bezel (Ki/Ka/A/B, Dengan Bezel)

    18.1/18.1/18.1/22.8 mm

  • Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

    1193 x 770 x 158 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    1110 x 650 x 81.1 mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    1110 x 705 x 235 mm

  • Weight in Shipping

    13.4 kg

  • Weight without Stand

    11.3 kg

  • Weight with Stand

    11.4 kg

KONEKTIVITAS

  • Saluran Audio Out (Colokan ponsel 3,5mm)

    -

  • AV In

    YA

  • CI Slot

    YA

  • Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)

    YA

  • DC Adapter In

    -

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    YA

  • ECI (RJ12 jack)

    -

  • Expansion slot (60pin)

    -

  • External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

    YA

  • EXT. IR In

    -

  • HDMI In

    YA (2 buah)

  • Headphone Out

    YA

  • LG SVC only (Phone jack type)

    -

  • MPI Port (RJ12 jack)

    -

  • PC Audio Input

    -

  • Pillow Speaker interface (6pin)

    -

  • PoC (Power over Coax)

    -

  • RF In

    YA (1 buah)

  • RGB In (D-sub 15pin) - PC

    YA

  • RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

    YES (SNMP&MHEG)

  • RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

    YA (D-Sub 9 pin)

  • TV link Configuration (Phone jack type)

    -

  • USB (Ver.)

    YA (1 buah / 2.0)

FITUR PERHOTELAN

  • b-LAN

    -

  • Conformal Coating

    -

  • Diagnostics

    YA (Diagnostik Mandiri (USB))

  • Energy Saving mode

    YA

  • Enterprise Mode

    -

  • External Power Out

    -

  • External Speaker Out / Line Out

    YA (Speaker Out Eksternal)

  • EzManager

    -

  • Full Touch Screen

    -

  • Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

    YA

  • HTNG-CEC (Version)

    YA (1.4)

  • Insert Image

    YA

  • Instant ON

    -

  • IR Out

    YA (RS-232C)

  • Lock mode

    YA (Terbatas)

  • Mobile Remote

    -

  • Multi IR Code

    YA

  • One Channel Map

    -

  • Port Block

    -

  • RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

    YA

  • Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

    YA (1.4)

  • SNMP

    YA

  • USB Auto playback / playback+

    YA (Pemutaran otomatis USB+)

  • USB Cloning

    YA

  • V-Lan Tag

    -

  • Wake on RF

    -

  • Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

    YA

  • Welcome Video

    YA

  • WOL

    YA

DESAIN

  • Front Color

    Ceramic Black

  • Stand Type

    2 Tiang

  • Tool Name

    LJ55

Untuk mengakses lebih banyak dokumentasi teknis dan sumber daya, silakan kunjungi Portal Mitra LG B2B.