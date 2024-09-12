About Cookies on This Site

Digital Board Interaktif

Fitur

Galeri

Spesifikasi

Dukungan

Sumber daya

Temukan dealer

Digital Board Interaktif

55TC3D-B

Digital Board Interaktif

(2)
Terpasang App LG IDB & webOS

LG IDB: Lakukan Lebih Cerdas, Lebih Sederhana

Dengan aplikasi IDB, berdasarkan platform cerdas webOS, tak perlu lagi PC atau lisensi perangkat lunak tambahan saat menulis/berkolaborasi dengan Digital Board Interaktif.
Performa Sentuhan yang Inovatif

Sentuhan dan Penulisan Intuitif

Teknologi sentuh P-Cap yang canggih membawa respons sentuhan yang tepat dan tulisan tangan yang realistis. Ketebalan pena menyesuaikan dengan kecepatan penulisan, dengan dukungan untuk maks. 40 titik sentuh.
Kolaborasi yang Efisien

Pengalaman Rapat All-in-One

Untuk kolaborasi yang efektif, LG IDB menggabungkan proses yang dulunya terpisah seperti berbagi layar laptop peserta melalui koneksi kabel/nirkabel *, menulis bersama di layar, dan menyimpan catatan.

*Diperlukan instalasi aplikasi klien PC (IDB Duo). Buka bagian 'Spesifikasi Teknologi' di halaman ini untuk melihat persyaratan minimum lalu unduh aplikasi di bagian 'Sumber Daya Bisnis'.

Panel IPS

Warna Nyata, Sudut Menonton Lebar

Panel LG IPS memiliki sudut pandang lebar untuk menampilkan konten secara di mana pun peserta rapat duduk. Setiap piksel pada panel IPS mereproduksi warna gambar yang benar-benar hidup, tanpa distorsi.
Pengalihan Sinyal/Sentuhan Otomatis

Berbagi Layar dengan Cepat dan Mudah

Untuk memberikan fungsionalitas hemat waktu, layar dapat mendeteksi sinyal input/sentuhan dan secara otomatis mengubah sumber jika input baru memiliki prioritas lebih tinggi daripada sumber sebelumnya.
Menu Sentuh Berbantuan

Pemanggilan Menu dan Kontrol yang Mudah

Dengan kemudahan penggunaan yang optimal, pengguna LG IDB dapat menjalankan fungsi yang diinginkan atau mengubah pengaturan dengan menekan layar untuk memanggil Menu Sentuh.

* Desain menu (GUI) dapat berubah tanpa pemberitahuan.
PBP/PIP

Nikmati Pengalaman Multi-Layar

Memberikan fleksibilitas tinggi bagi pengguna, PBP/PIP dapat menampilkan dua sumber konten yang berbeda dalam berbagai pengaturan tata letak termasuk layar penuh, rasio asli, dan mode sub-layar.
Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    55"

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness(Module, Typ., cd/m²)

    450

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio in, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, OPS USB 2.0

  • Output

    Touch USB 2.0 (2)

  • External Control

    RS232C in/out, RJ45 in

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    32.7mm (T), 33.4(L/R), 38.8 mm(B)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    1,276.4 x 751.9 x 63.9 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    30.1 kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,369 x 890 x 210 mm

  • Packed Weight

    36.1 kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    300 x 300 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    ≤ 100 W

  • Smart Energy Saving

    ≤ 70 W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign Premium

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign Link

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS FOR LG IDB DUO

  • OS (Windows 32bit or 64bit)

    Windows 7, Windows 10

  • OS (macOS)

    macOS 10.12 Sierra, MacOS 10.13 High Sierra

  • CPU (Windows)

    2.7GHz+ Dual Core Broadwell or higher

  • CPU (macOS)

    Any CPU which supports Sierra or High Sierra

  • Memory

    4GB RAM

  • Hard Drive

    1GB of free space

  • Graphics Hardware (Windows)

    Intel Iris or higher, Nvidia, ATI

  • Graphics Hardware (macOS)

    Any GPU which supports Sierra or High Sierra

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller (include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI (3M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Touch Pen (2ea), Touch Pen Tip (1ea)

  • Optional

    OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), Wall Mount(LSW350A/B)

TOUCH

  • Touch type

    P-Cap (Ag Metal Mesh)

  • Available object size for touch

    more than Ø 6 mm

  • Accuracy

    2 mm

  • Interface

    USB 2.0

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    3.2T (Anti-Glare)

  • Multi touch point

    Max. 40 Points

Untuk mengakses lebih banyak dokumentasi teknis dan sumber daya, silakan kunjungi Portal Mitra LG B2B.