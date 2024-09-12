We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Digital Board Interaktif
*Diperlukan instalasi aplikasi klien PC (IDB Duo). Buka bagian 'Spesifikasi Teknologi' di halaman ini untuk melihat persyaratan minimum lalu unduh aplikasi di bagian 'Sumber Daya Bisnis'.
Semua Spesifikasi
PANEL
-
Screen Size
75"
-
Native Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness(Module, Typ., cd/m²)
500
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio in, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, OPS USB 2.0
-
Output
Touch USB 2.0 (2)
-
External Control
RS232C in/out, RJ45 in
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Width
41.6 mm(T/L/R/B)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,732.8 x 1011.1 x 69.7 mm (w/o Handle)
-
Weight (Head)
74.5 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,870 x 1,264 x 285 mm(with pallet)
-
Packed Weight
94 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
600 x 400mm
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
≤ 240 W
-
Smart Energy Saving
≤ 170 W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign Premium
-
Control and Monitoring Software
SuperSign Link
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS FOR LG IDB DUO
-
OS (Windows 32bit or 64bit)
Windows 7, Windows 10
-
OS (macOS)
macOS 10.12 Sierra, MacOS 10.13 High Sierra
-
CPU (Windows)
2.7GHz+ Dual Core Broadwell or higher
-
CPU (macOS)
Any CPU which supports Sierra or High Sierra
-
Memory
4GB RAM
-
Hard Drive
1GB of free space
-
Graphics Hardware (Windows)
Intel Iris or higher, Nvidia, ATI
-
Graphics Hardware (macOS)
Any GPU which supports Sierra or High Sierra
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller (include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI (3M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Touch Pen (2ea), Touch Pen Tip (1ea)
-
Optional
OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), Wall Mount(LSW640A/B)
TOUCH
-
Touch type
P-Cap (Ag Metal Mesh)
-
Available object size for touch
more than Ø 6 mm
-
Accuracy
2 mm
-
Interface
USB 2.0
-
Protection Glass Thickness
4T (Anti-Glare)
-
Multi touch point
Max. 40 Points
-
