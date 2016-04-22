House Of Cards Built On Running LG Washing Machine Breaks Guinness Record

LG’s Centum System™ Eliminates Almost All Vibration and Noise

SEOUL, April 20, 2016 — LG Electronics (LG) and professional card stacker Bryan Berg set a new world record for the tallest house of cards built in 12 hours. More incred- ible is that the record-breaking 3.3 meter tall structure was built atop an LG Centum washing machine while it was spinning at 1,000 RPM. Bryan Berg, a Harvard-educated architect who began stacking cards at the age of eight, partnered with LG on his record- breaking attempt, a 48-story house constructed of only normal playing cards.

“We are thrilled for Bryan, who achieved a special goal, while also helping to highlight the technological innovations that exist in some of today’s home appliances,” said Jo Seong-jin, CEO and president of the LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solutions Company. “Appliances should no longer be viewed as noisy, disruptive machines but a home companion that can coexist unobtrusively in any kitchen. This record-breaking event was a creative way to drive this point home.”

LG’s unique Centum System™ utilizes a new damping system equipped with shock ab- sorbers, similar to those found in automobiles. This fixed-tub system greatly reduces vi- bration and noise levels. By doing away with traditional springs to support the outer tub, the Centum System™ washing machine boasts one of the quietest spin cycles on the market, emitting only 67dB1, the equivalent of a typical conversation. And with less moving parts, there’s less friction, the leading cause of wear and tear in machines. LG is so confident in the technology that the Inverter Direct Drive motors in Centum System washing machines are covered by a 20-year warranty, double the industry standard.

1Tested by LG Lab in accordance with IEC standards. Based on a 12kg load of laundry on Cotton Large cycle spin- ning at 1,400RPM

