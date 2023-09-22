We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
"India ka Celebration" with LG: Unveiling Irresistible Diwali Offers!
• Win LG Dream Home Package Everyday: This Diwali, everyday one customer can win the LG Dream Home Package. The package includes a Side-by-Side Refrigerator, Front load Washing Machine, Water Purifier, Microwave Oven, and an OLED TV—products that promise convenience and luxury.
• Grand Prize – Audi Q3: The grand prize of "India ka Celebration" Diwali festival campaign is a brand-new Audi Q3. One lucky customer will have the chance to light up their Diwali with this stunning car.
• Up to 26% Cashback: Customers can enjoy up to 26% cashback on select LG products when using specified debit or credit cards, with a maximum cashback of INR 26,000 available on select models.
• 1 EMI Free: LG offers a festive treat with one EMI waived on select models, making it even more affordable to bring LG products into homes.
• 0 Down Payment: Select LG models can be purchased with zero down payment and convenient EMIs.
• Free Glass Bowl Kit: Customers selecting specific LG Microwave Oven models will receive a complimentary glass bowl kit, adding versatility to their culinary experience.
• Free Maintenance worth INR 4200: For select models of LG water purifiers, LG is offering free maintenance as part of the first-year package, ensuring families' health and well-being.
• 3 Year Warranty: With the purchase of select LG TVs, customers can enjoy a three-year warranty, providing peace of mind and uninterrupted entertainment.
• Free LG Smart Cam worth INR 9990: With select LG TV models, customers will receive a free LG Smart Cam, valued at INR 9990, enhancing their home entertainment experience.
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (LG Electronics), a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances*, HVAC, IT hardware. In India, LG Electronics has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TVs, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.
*Home Appliances include- Refrigerator; Washing Machine, AC, Water purifier, Microwave, Fan, Dishwasher & Air purifier
