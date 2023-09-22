"India ka Celebration" with LG: Unveiling Irresistible Diwali Offers!









New Delhi, 22 nd September 2023 : As the radiant festival of Diwali approaches, LG Electronics, one of India’s leading consumer durable brands, is all set to ignite the festivities with its extraordinary "India ka Celebration”. Known for its unwavering commitment to innovation and quality, LG is delighted to unveil a treasure trove of captivating offers and the chance to win incredible prizes that will make this year's Diwali celebrations truly unforgettable.





Festive Exclusive Offers:





• Win LG Dream Home Package Everyday: This Diwali, everyday one customer can win the LG Dream Home Package. The package includes a Side-by-Side Refrigerator, Front load Washing Machine, Water Purifier, Microwave Oven, and an OLED TV—products that promise convenience and luxury.



• Grand Prize – Audi Q3: The grand prize of "India ka Celebration" Diwali festival campaign is a brand-new Audi Q3. One lucky customer will have the chance to light up their Diwali with this stunning car.





Participation in these exciting offers is as simple as sending an SMS with the following details in this format: "First Name” ” Last Name GTM Code" to 7835073507.





Additional Offers:





• Up to 26% Cashback: Customers can enjoy up to 26% cashback on select LG products when using specified debit or credit cards, with a maximum cashback of INR 26,000 available on select models.



• 1 EMI Free: LG offers a festive treat with one EMI waived on select models, making it even more affordable to bring LG products into homes.



• 0 Down Payment: Select LG models can be purchased with zero down payment and convenient EMIs.





Home Appliance Offers:





• Free Glass Bowl Kit: Customers selecting specific LG Microwave Oven models will receive a complimentary glass bowl kit, adding versatility to their culinary experience.

• Free Maintenance worth INR 4200: For select models of LG water purifiers, LG is offering free maintenance as part of the first-year package, ensuring families' health and well-being.





Home Entertainment Offers:





• 3 Year Warranty: With the purchase of select LG TVs, customers can enjoy a three-year warranty, providing peace of mind and uninterrupted entertainment.

• Free LG Smart Cam worth INR 9990: With select LG TV models, customers will receive a free LG Smart Cam, valued at INR 9990, enhancing their home entertainment experience.





This Diwali, seize the golden opportunity to celebrate with LG and take advantage of these fantastic offers. Make Diwali brighter, more convenient, and unforgettable with LG's "India ka Celebration."

Campaign period is 16 th September 2023 to 12 th November 2023

XX is the lucky winner of the LG Dream Home Package from the "India Ka Celebration" campaign.



About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd



LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (LG Electronics), a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances*, HVAC, IT hardware. In India, LG Electronics has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TVs, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.



*Home Appliances include- Refrigerator; Washing Machine, AC, Water purifier, Microwave, Fan, Dishwasher & Air purifier





