India’s 1st LG Refrigerator with “Smart Inverter Compressor” Technology in Single Door

New Delhi, Jan 5th, 2016- LG Electronics India, the most trusted consumer durable brand in the country, has today announced the launch of India’s 1st single door refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor technology.

LG aims to reiterate its commitment towards the Indian consumer under the umbrella of Indian Insight products, LG’s new range of refrigerator is customised to meet needs for Indian consumers suffering from expensive power tariffs.

Announcing the launch, Mr. Kim- Ki-Wan, MD- LG Electronics India, said; “LG is dedicated in its endeavor to proactively create solutions for Indian consumers. With 2016 we are back with a bang introducing India’s 1st refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor technology in single door. We will be launching a range of energy efficient Home Appliances in 2016 and LG will further strengthen its market leadership with a target of 40% market share in single door refrigerator.

About New Range of Refrigerators:

The new LG range of refrigerators offers the finest cooling solutions for your family. Equipped with Smart Inverter Compressor technology, this range of refrigerator provide optimum cooling with energy conservation

Key Features

- India’s 1st Refrigerator with Inverter technology in single door

- 5 star rated refrigerator provides Rs.4400/- savings over conventional 5 star

- Energy efficient R600a compressor eco friendly refrigerant

- Fastest ice making within 108 minutes with no additional load on compressor

- Stabilizer free 100V-290V reliable operation

LG new refrigerator is priced between 26,000-27000 in 270 litres.

