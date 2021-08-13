LG Announces its latest “Freedom is Good” Independence Day Offers





Consumers can avail instant cashback of up to 20%, low-cost EMIs and much more

New Delhi, AUGUST 13, 2021: LG Electronics India, today announced its latest “Freedom is Good” consumer campaign offers for its diverse range of products such as Television, Refrigerators, Washing machines, Air Conditioners, among others. With these unique offers, consumers can avail of assured benefits like cashback, low-cost EMI, and others. These offers will be valid till 16th August 2021.

Consumers purchasing LG products under the latest offers will benefit from special finance options such as 1 free EMI, Zero down payment, and up to 20 % cashback on the purchase of select LG products. The offers also include EMI with zero down payment option on select LG products. Consumers looking to purchase LG OLED TVs can avail of free Audio Products worth Rs.64,990.

Additionally, with a growing preference towards personal health & wellness, consumers on purchase of LG products can avail of health and wellness gift vouchers of up to INR 20,000. With these vouchers, customers can get free Online Doctor Consultations for up to one year, health checkups, and a discount on the delivery of medicines.

Commenting on the campaign offer, Young Lak Kim- MD -LG Electronics India said, “On the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, we at LG Electronics are thrilled to announce our latest “Freedom is Good” consumer campaign offer. LG has always been committed to delivering meaningful innovation with a best-in-class experience for its consumers. We are confident that our latest unique offers will appeal to consumers as a value proposition and will enable them to enrich their lifestyle with LG products.”

