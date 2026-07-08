LG Electronics Demonstrates the Evolution of the AI Home Ecosystem

News Summary:

LG Electronics outlined its vision for the AI Home experiences, built around AI-powered appliances, ThinQ AI™ Orchestration and autonomous home robots working together to simplify everyday life. Powered by LG’s Affectionate Intelligence, the evolving ThinQ ecosystem is designed to understand household routines, anticipate user needs and deliver more personalized, seamless and proactive home experiences. LG also highlighted how innovations already available in India, including AI Wash™ 2.0 and ThinQ-enabled appliances, represent important building As rising incomes, urbanization and home renovations continue to drive premiumization across India’s appliance market, LG is well-positioned to meet growing demand for premium and intelligent home solutions. The company sees strong momentum in categories such as large-capacity and front-load washing machines, where consumers are increasingly prioritizing convenience, hygiene, energy efficiency and AI-powered features that enhance everyday living

SEOUL, June 10, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) shared its vision for AI Home experiences, presenting a roadmap toward a “Zero Labor Home” where intelligent technologies proactively reduce daily household effort and enhance everyday living.

At the heart of this vision is LG’s belief that the future home should not simply connect devices, but understand people, anticipate their needs, and take action on their behalf. To realize this vision, LG is building an AI Home ecosystem powered by three core pillars: AI-powered appliances, ThinQ AI™ orchestration, and autonomous home robots.

Together, these technologies form the foundation of the ThinQ AI Universe — LG’s autonomous, hyper-connected, and deeply personalized spatial operating system. Built on decades of hardware innovation and powered by LG’s Affectionate Intelligence, the ecosystem is designed to learn household routines, coordinate devices seamlessly, and ultimately eliminate everyday friction throughout the home.