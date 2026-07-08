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LG Electronics Demonstrates the Evolution of the AI Home Ecosystem
Driven by 'Affectionate Intelligence,' LG is Evolving Its AI Home ecosystem Designed to Simplify Everyday Life through Personalized and seamless Experiences
News Summary:
- LG Electronics outlined its vision for the AI Home experiences, built around AI-powered appliances, ThinQ AI™ Orchestration and autonomous home robots working together to simplify everyday life.
- Powered by LG’s Affectionate Intelligence, the evolving ThinQ ecosystem is designed to understand household routines, anticipate user needs and deliver more personalized, seamless and proactive home experiences.
- LG also highlighted how innovations already available in India, including AI Wash™ 2.0 and ThinQ-enabled appliances, represent important building
- As rising incomes, urbanization and home renovations continue to drive premiumization across India’s appliance market, LG is well-positioned to meet growing demand for premium and intelligent home solutions. The company sees strong momentum in categories such as large-capacity and front-load washing machines, where consumers are increasingly prioritizing convenience, hygiene, energy efficiency and AI-powered features that enhance everyday living
SEOUL, June 10, 2026 — LG Electronics (LG) shared its vision for AI Home experiences, presenting a roadmap toward a “Zero Labor Home” where intelligent technologies proactively reduce daily household effort and enhance everyday living.
At the heart of this vision is LG’s belief that the future home should not simply connect devices, but understand people, anticipate their needs, and take action on their behalf. To realize this vision, LG is building an AI Home ecosystem powered by three core pillars: AI-powered appliances, ThinQ AI™ orchestration, and autonomous home robots.
Together, these technologies form the foundation of the ThinQ AI Universe — LG’s autonomous, hyper-connected, and deeply personalized spatial operating system. Built on decades of hardware innovation and powered by LG’s Affectionate Intelligence, the ecosystem is designed to learn household routines, coordinate devices seamlessly, and ultimately eliminate everyday friction throughout the home.
The Three-Pillar Paradigm Shift
LG’s AI Home vision is built upon three interconnected technological pillars that work together to create a smarter, more autonomous living environment:
- AI-powered Appliances: LG’s next-generation appliances leverage AI-enhanced hardware technologies by embedding AI into LG’s core components, enabling the appliances to understand usage patterns, optimize performance, and deliver personalized care. For example, refrigerators can learn household routines and proactively adjust cooling cycles to preserve freshness while reducing energy consumption.
- ThinQ AI Orchestration: Serving as the brain of the AI Home, ThinQ AI Orchestration coordinates devices, services, and spaces through a centralized generative AI platform. Moving beyond simple device connectivity, ThinQ enables homes to understand context, anticipate needs, and provide seamless, personalized experiences through natural interactions.
- Autonomous Home Robots: Extending intelligence into the physical world, autonomous home robots act as AI-powered agents capable of performing household tasks and interacting with customers. Solutions such as LG CLOiD™ represent LG’s vision of Physical AI in the home, helping transform the concept of a “Zero Labor Home” into reality.
The Evolutionary Roadmap of the ThinQ AI
To demonstrate how this technology departs from standard consumer tech to continuously elevate consumer experience, LG outlined a clear structural evolution of the ThinQ platform, detailing its transition into a highly sophisticated, futuristic living environment:
- Phase 1 - Reactive Automation: LG ThinQ functioned as a convenient, smartphone-based remote control, enabling localized Wi-Fi monitoring, basic on/off operations, and remote troubleshooting through Smart Diagnosis™.
- Phase 2 – Continuous Adaptability: With ThinQ UP, over-the-air software updates, appliances continue to evolve after purchase, adapting to user habits over time to deliver increasingly personalized performance. ThinQ Care further enhances reliability by analyzing usage patterns and providing proactive guidance before potential issues arise, offering greater peace of mind.
- Phase 3 – The Orchestrated Universe: Powered by the generative AI-enabled ThinQ ON hub and integrated with Athom’s open ecosystem, Homey, LG supports more than 50,000 devices across hundreds of brands. The platform interprets natural conversational context to coordinate unified home actions, creating a seamless and highly personalized living environment with minimal manual intervention.
“India is entering a transformative phase of home appliance premiumization, catalyzed by rising household incomes, rapid urbanization, and a clear consumer desire to modernize living spaces. Today’s Indian consumer is moving well beyond basic functionality; they are actively seeking intelligent, connected solutions that bring us closer to the ultimate vision of a 'Zero Labor Home' ecosystem. We see momentum in this space, across all product categories. Our premium products are experiencing rapid adoption, as families prioritize advanced, hyper-connected features that embrace AI,” said, Young Min Hwang, Director
Home Solutions, LG Electronics India.
Expanding Horizons: The Rise of LG CLOiD
The architectural peak of this ecosystem is realized through LG CLOiD, LG's home-specialized autonomous AI agent unveiled at CES 2026. Powered by an advanced spatial vision engine, CLOiD navigates homes autonomously to execute physical chores.
Through a deep integration with the ThinQ ON hub, CLOiD acts as a physical extension of the digital environment—coordinating with localized appliances to maximize consumer convenience, such as automatically starting the washer and dryer or preparing workout clothes and towels in advance of the homeowner’s arrival. CLOiD’s fluid movement is driven by the LG Actuator AXIUM™, a highly efficient, modular actuator platform that serves as the “joints and muscles” of the robot. Integrating the motor, reducer, and drive into a single, compact all-in-one unit, LG Actuator AXIUM™ delivers precise control, space efficiency, and optimized performance.
Baek Seung-tae, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company said, "By combining decades of hardware expertise with Affectionate Intelligence, we are moving beyond basic appliances to deliver holistic, user-centric life solutions focused entirely on ultimate everyday convenience, solving real-life problems, and providing an elevated experience that lets premium urban living flow effortlessly."
Strategic Localization and Indian Manufacturing Blueprint
Recognizing the unique demands of the Indian market, where premium appliance adoption is surging across metro hubs, LG India is backing its software evolution with robust infrastructure. The company’s state-of-the-art manufacturing plants in India are integrated into the global AI roadmap. This ensures that next-generation components are localized and scaled efficiently, supporting a broader rollout of AI-centric washing machines, refrigerators, air conditioners, and cooking systems to bring personalized and convenient AI Home experiences to Indian families.
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About LG Electronics India Ltd
LG Electronics India Limited (LGEIL) was established in January 1997 in India. It is focused on various consumer electronics and B2B businesses, from home appliances and media entertainment to HVAC and commercial displays. LGEIL's manufacturing units at Greater Noida and Ranjangaon, Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TVs, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.
Media Contacts:
LG Electronics India Limited
Rahul Mishra
Rahul3.mishra@lge.com
LG Electronics India Limited
Supriya Sundriyal
Supriya.sundriyal@lge.com
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