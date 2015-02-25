LG Electronics Named as the Most Trusted Brand in India

New Delhi, February 25, 2015: LG Electronics India has emerged as the Most Trusted Brand of 2015 in a study of consumer influencers released by the Trust Research Advisory. LG was ranked No. 1 brand in India in the study that spanned across 16 Indian cities, amongst 19,000 unique brands across industries and categories, out of which 1000 top brands were listed in the report.

On the occasion Mr. Soon Kwon, Managing Director, LG India said; “Trust is the most important aspect in the success of any consumer brand in India or anywhere in the world. We are humbled and delighted with the trust that consumers have placed in Brand LG and ranked us No. 1 amongst thousands of brands in India. In our journey of 17 years in India, LG has constantly worked towards creating a good life for its consumers by providing the best of products that are high on innovation, technology, usability and style.”

“Perhaps the most salient factor for successful brands is the promise of consistent quality. Whether it's a business or a consumer making a purchase decision, they want to be sure in this world of endless choice that their decision is the right one. At LG, we always aim at serving our customers with products and services that is nothing less than perfect” he further added.

LG Electronics India was chosen as the Most Trusted Brand for 2015 basis TRA’s primary research with consumers and other stakeholders based on the proprietary 61-component Trust Matrix. Fifth report in the series, the Report assists business decisions and gives brands insights on solutions to consumer behaviour. TRA’s Brand Trust Report also provides Competitive Intelligence Reports mined from its 11 million data-points on brand intangibles of 20,000 brands.

N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA, said on the occasion of the report’s launch, “LG being India’s Most Trusted brand in 2015 is a result of the brand’s tireless efforts on providing consumer value. They understand the Indian mindset very well. Trust is the most important connection between a brand and its stakeholders and it is important for every brand to analyze its Trust Quotient very closely.”

