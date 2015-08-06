LG G4 Receives Globally Recognized Security Certification

LG G4 smartphone has passed the security certification evaluated by the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP), the U.S. federal security accreditation body which administrators the globally recognized Common Criteria Evaluation and Validation Scheme (CCEVS) to evaluate security conformance with the Common Criteria international standard www.commoncriteriaportal.org

With these certifications, the device meets the international security standards of a number of governments for Cryptographic Modules of both data-at-rest and data-in-transit, making it ready for the highly regulated corporate environment with government-grade security. NIAP certification is recognized by 25 Common Criteria member countries including Australia, France, Germany, India, Korea and the United Kingdom. The full membership list can be found at www.commoncriteriaportal.org/ccra/members.

LG G4 comes equipped with LG’s GATE, which delivers enhanced technologies in platform security, network security, application security and Mobile Device Management (MDM). These layered security components help to maintain the integrity of software components, strengthening system protection and safeguarding corporate data without compromising security or sacrificing performance.

Since 2013, LG has enhanced its technological capabilities in smartphone security based on GATE, an enterprise-level platform for businesses LG had developed, and now once again proved its technological superiority. LG GATE not only increases accessibility to enterprise server information, but also provides a variety of security solutions, such as anti-hacking system for enterprise software, and mobile device management functions for smartphones.