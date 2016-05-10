LG India Boosts Morale of Indian Baseball Team

- Gives baseball kits to aspiring players

Chandigarh, 6th May, 2016: Consumer durables major LG Electronics India has joined hands with Amateur Baseball Federation of India (ABFI) in order to promote baseball game throughout the country. It was this Amateur Baseball Federation of India established in 1983, which introduced the game in India. LG India gave sports kits to aspiring baseball players at an event held in Chandigarh at the selection cum trial camp for Robur’58 Series which will take place between the 12th and 17th of July in Apeldoorn, The Netherlands. Women players will participate in WBSC Women’s Baseball World Cup 2016.

LG has been a driving force in promotion of this lesser known game - baseball in the country. Globally LG has partnered with the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) to introduce the women’s baseball on a multi-sport platform. LG is the official title sponsor of the WBSC Women’s Baseball World Cup 2016. The 7th edition of the flagship women’s baseball competition to be held in Gijang County, Busan, South Korea from 3-11 September, 2016. The LG Cup aims to be a successful international event that can be replicated in years to come. The event aims to enhance friendship among the participants and moreover among the participating countries. Since women’s baseball is not so popular around the globe, the tournament aims to spread awareness for the game among women.

On this occasion, Mr. Hyosun Choi, Senior General Manager (Marketing) LG Electronics India, said, “We take pride in being associated with the Indian Baseball Team. LG aspires to contribute to the promotion of the Baseball game. For any game to flourish and popularize in a country, it should make an impact from grass root level. It is exciting to see these young budding players associated with such a renowned global game. The Indian Baseball Team comprises of young players who have been chosen after a rigorous process from across the country and we are very sure they will do their best to make India proud.”

Dr. Sudhir Mohindru, Secretary General, Amateur Baseball Federation of India further added, “We are very happy that LG Electronics has come forward to support this game and they are empowering the players by meeting their fundamental requirements like sports kits which will help them in preparing for big tournaments like Women World Cup and Robur’58 Series. We hope that this support continues and baseball can emerge as one of the prominent sports in coming times.”

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, IT hardware and mobile communications space. In India for a decade, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

