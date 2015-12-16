LG India’s Free Service Camp offers relief to flood hit customers in Chennai

- Offers 50 per cent discount on spare parts

Chennai, 15th December, 2015: LG Electronics India announced that it is starting a free service camp in Chennai effective immediately. The flood relief free camp will continue till 24th December, 2015 and is for all LG India customers in Chennai. The company will not be charging for its services and any parts that need replacing will be offered at a 50% discount. The free service is applicable to LG customers on products that were adversely impacted by water seepage during the recent flooding in Chennai and is valid across LG dealerships in Chennai.

Commenting on the initiative Mr Vinod Kumar- Head Customer Service, LG Electronics India said, “LG is a responsible corporate and understands the plight of those affected by the recent floods in Chennai. The damage and destruction is huge and we want to help people get back to normal life as soon as they can. We care for our customers and want to invest in their wellbeing thus, we are starting this initiative to provide some relief to them.”



