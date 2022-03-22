LG INTRODUCES UF+UV WATER PURIFIER ON WORLD WATER DAY, ENSURING ZERO WATER WASTAGE

LG UF+UV Water Purifier is designed to filter the water in seven stages to eliminate impurities and Seven Heavy Metals from the water, ensuring safe drinking water for all

NEW DELHI, MARCH 22, 2022 — On the occasion of World Water Day, LG

Electronics, India’s leading Consumer Durable Brand expanded their water purifier portfolio with the launch of the first UF+UV Water Purifier. To provide safe drinking water, LG’s UF+UV Water Purifier comes with a heavy metal removal filter, which is designed in such a way that consumers can take every sip with surety. LG UF+UV Water Purifier’s innovative ultrafiltration technology ensures zero wastage of water.

The Water Purifier is equipped with best-in-class technology that easily removes dissolved solid present in regular that are not visible to the naked eye. It ensures that the water is not just clean but free of any harmful pollutants, making Life good.

Mr. Deepak Bansal, VP- Home Appliances & Air Conditioners added, “At LG Electronics we are constantly observing consumer behavior & offering solutions that enhances their experience. In 2022, we are launching slew of products equipped with advance features for better performance, style & comfort. We are confident that our customers will appreciate latest LG UV+UF Water Purifier that ensures safe drinking water for their entire family.”

Commenting on the launch,Anuj Ayodhyawasi- Business Head- Small Appliances, LG Electronics India said , “The latest LG UF+UV Water Purifier eliminates seven Heavy Metals and other impurities from the regular water through its 7-stage filtration. The stainless-steel storage tank ensures that our consumers get the healthy glass of water every time. Committed to sustainable living, new Water Purifier innovative ultrafiltration technology ensures zero wastage of water.”

The new Water Purifier is designed to filter the water in seven stages which removes *seven heavy metals like Mercury, Lead, Arsenic, Cadmium, Iron, chromium & Copper which can cause serious waterborne diseases. To address this problem, the purifier along with HMR (Heavy Metal Removal) filter ensures clean drinking water as nature intended it to be.

The purifier comes with the all-new Post Carbon Filter, an innovative technology that uses Electrostatic absorption to eliminate virus from the water. The perfect amalgamation of features like Virus Clean+ and UF filtration removes 99.99*% of the virus.

Water is a scarce resource, and the onus lies on everyone to consume it consciously. The quantity of potable water on the Earth is reducing at an alarming rate because of global warming. This can also lead to a decrease in availability of safe drinking water which is a basic human necessity. LG as a brand focusses on sustainability and hygiene while ensuring the best for its customers. This latest innovation by LG allows everyone to save water while ensuring safe and pure drinking water.

Price and Availability

The LG UF+UV Water Purifier will be available at a price of INR 20299. LG is extending complimentary premium service once a year along with one-time replacement of the outside filter and digital sterilization for its consumers of UF + UV Water Purifier.

About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (“LG Electronics”), a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC, IT hardware. In India, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

