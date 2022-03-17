LG emerged as the “Most Trusted Brand” across categories in TRA Survey 2022

LG Refrigerators, Air Conditioners, Washing Machines & Microwave Ovens are category leaders in “Most Trusted Brand” survey by TRA

NEW DELHI, 17th March 2022: LG Electronics, India’s leading consumer durable major has once again been recognized for its upgraded performance, innovative style and design and innovation in health and hygiene for its Home Appliance products. Previously, LG Refrigerator & Washing Machines have been awarded as the Most Trusted as well as Most Desired brand in respective categories. Continuing the momentum, LG has retained trust and leadership in Refrigerators, Washing Machines and enhanced the same in their portfolio with addition of Air-conditioners and Microwave Ovens to the coveted list. The “Most Trusted Brand” awards for 2022 were decided basis an independent syndicated study conducted with ­1610 consumer influencers released by the TRA Research (formerly known as Trust Research Advisory).





LG Refrigerator, LG Air Conditioners, LG Washing Machine and LG Microwave Ovens were acknowledged as “Most Trusted Brand” in India in their respective categories, in the recent study that spanned across 16 Indian cities, amongst ­8000 unique brands across industries and categories, out of which 1000 top brands were listed in the report.





Trust Research Advisory is India's foremost data Insights Company, which is dedicated to understanding, simplifying, and researching aspects that makes the intangibles of brands more measurable. The report assists business decisions and gives brand insights on solutions to consumer behavior. Trusted Research Advisory has been publishing India's Most Trusted Brands in ‘The Brand Trust Report’ for the last 12 years consecutively.





Commenting on the occasion, Mr.Deepak Bansal – Vice President, Home Appliances & Air Conditionersof LG Electronics India said,“To be bestowed with such a high honour for consecutive years validates our strong commitment towards the Indian consumers. The accolades that we have gained for our Home Appliance segment is truly inspiring and encourage us in innovating better with each upcoming product. Our range of appliances offers great diversity that is suitable to all different kinds of consumer groups, without compromising on quality and ultra-modern features. We have always focused on understanding unmet needs and desires of Indian consumers in great detail and we persistently strive to adapt and adept. Consumers these days are highly evolved and seek Style and distinct finishes to match their premium lifestyle. Amid the Covid pandemic, key consumer preferences have tilted towards increased convenience and health without compromising on core performance benefit of products. Our products are developed basis evolving consumer insights and preferences. Our products are aspirational with futuristic technology catering to the needs of customers in terms of style, convenience, health & core performance. Different forms, finish & patterns cater to style seekers while convenience & comfort through technology enablers like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and LG ThinQ. Heath & hygiene benefit is imparted through new features like Hygiene Fresh whilst core performance is enhanced through inverter technology across appliances.”

