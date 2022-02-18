LG ELECTRONICS LAUNCHES 2022 RANGE OF AI DUAL INVERTER AIR CONDITIONERS

Powered by Artificial Intelligence, the latest range air conditioners offer superior cooling, maximum energy efficiency and ultimate convenience









NEW DELHI, 18th FEBRUARY 2022 : LG Electronics, today announced the launch of the 2022 range of AI Dual Inverter air conditioners . Powered by AI, the latest range air conditioners will come with multiple in-built sensors and a superior varied speed dual rotary compressor technology to offer best cooling. Available with all technical advancements by giving the best smart technology and energy savings in attractive floral design and wave patterns, LG’s new 2022 line-up consists of 57 Split ACs and 4 window inverter ACs.

The latest range of LG air conditioners are designed to deliver convenience and improve health of consumers while being energy efficient.

With increasing focus on health and well-being, LG has also doubled up on its focus on healthy living and hygiene. The 2022 range of LG air conditioners come equipped with anti-virus protection filter . Coated with Cationic Silver, the filter deactivates upto 99%* of virus and bacteria and removes harmful substance such as pollen from the air. These new air conditioners will add on to the existing range of ACs with feature like UV nano & Air Purification. LG has also introduced UV range of ACs with Wi-Fi (ThinQ), Hot & Cold ACs with Super Convertible 5in1, Window Inverter ACs with Convertible 4-in-1 features.

LG has taken consumers’ convenience to the next level with LG ThinQ technology, which allows users to control & monitor AC at any time and from anywhere with an app on the phone. LG ThinQ offers compatibility with Smart App, Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant AI Speakers & Apps, which is available in Split and Window Inverter AC’s. Apart from control, consumers can also get filter cleaning notification & control multiple home appliances through LG’s smart ThinQ.

Built to perform in every weather condition, the 2022 range of air conditioners from LG are equipped with ADC safety sensors . These sensors provide robustness and safety at every step of operation making the air conditioners highly durable while ensuring a stable performance. The outdoor units of the split ACs come with Ocean Black Fins that offer unmatched protection against fin corrosion as outdoor unit is exposed to extreme condition.

Commenting on the launch of the 2022 line-up of air conditioners in India, Mr.Deepak Bansal- VP-Home Appliances & Air Conditioners said, “With the changing climates and harsher seasons, energy efficiency, performance and hygiene are some of the key considerations among our consumers today when they purchase an air conditioner. Designed with a premium look, the latest air conditioners are not just aesthetically pleasing but extremely energy efficient & durable. LG’s 2022 range of air conditioner have been developed keeping all these needs in mind and we are confident our consumers will appreciate the convenience and comfort these air conditioners offer.”

Mr. Kulbhushan Bhardwaj-Business Head- Air conditioners said “With a forecast of a sweltering summer in many parts of the country this year, there has been an increased demand for energy efficient air conditioners. Our new line up of 2022 Air Conditioners is equipped with advance features like AI Convertible 6-in-1 range of AC that offers flexibility to increase or decrease cooling capacity as per requirements. Further, complemented by Artificial Intelligence Convertible mode and inbuilt sensors, the AC will give optimal cooling by automatically analyzing the inputs from the sensors. The latest range of air conditioners also include two models of the bigger, stronger, and extremely energy efficient VIRAAT series that come with 5-stars and ISEER rating of 5.2 . Apart from strong product portfolio robust after sales service will be a key differentiator for consumers.”

Price and Availability

The new range of Split AC’s will be available in various capacities & Star Rating price starting at INR 39990/- to INR 73990/-. Consumers will be also able to purchase the Window Inverter AC’s ranging from INR 36990/- to INR 54990/-.

