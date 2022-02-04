LG ELECTRONICS ASSOCIATES WITH INDIAN CANCER SOCIETY TO SUPPORT PEOPLE WITH CANCER SCREENING







NEW DELHI, FEBRUARY 4, 2022 - As an extension to LG’s brand philosophy of making life good for people, this World Cancer Day LG Electronics extends support to Indian Cancer Society to help fight against cancer. This CSR initiative by LG will help people who cannot afford cancer screening. The initiative aims to conduct 10 screening camps and targets to screen around 1,100 individuals in Delhi NCR. As an extension to LG’s brand philosophy of making life good for people, this World Cancer Day LG Electronics extends support to Indian Cancer Society to help fight against cancer. This CSR initiative by LG will help people who cannot afford cancer screening. The initiative aims to conduct 10 screening camps and targets to screen around 1,100 individuals in Delhi NCR.

Under this initiative, LG plans to donate INR 25,00,000 which will help raise awareness and advocacy and set up the screening camps.

Speaking of the initiative Young Lak Kim, MD- LG Electronics India said, “At LG, we always look for ways to make life better and we will keep extending our support to those in need. We are honored to associate with Indian Cancer Society to help the community with better health. This will help us continue our social initiatives to contribute in a meaningful way.”

“We are thankful to LG Electronics for their support. Initiatives like these not only helps us engage with the vulnerable community but also allows us to introduce the concept of cancer awareness , myths and stigmas associated with it and the importance of early screening so that individuals take charge of their own health”, said Renuka Prasad- Hon secretary Indian Cancer Society – Delhi Branch.

About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (“LG Electronics”), a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, HVAC, IT hardware. In India, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.



Media Contacts:

LG

LG-One