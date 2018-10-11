LG India launches Range of TVs with Artificial Intelligence in Chennai,October 10

LG unveils “India’s first TV with Artificial Intelligence”

Make In India series- Introduces 25 Artificial Intelligence (AI) models including

New 4K JAZZ TV

Chennai; October 11th, 2018: LG Electronics India today launched the much-anticipated range of televisions in India featuring Artificial Intelligence (AI) ThinQ. Designed to bring a new level of convenience, enhanced connectivity and a more immersive TV viewing experiences, the new range includes various models under its OLED, Super UHD, UHD and Smart TV category.

With AI functionality in LG TVs, the consumers can directly speak into the remote to control TV functions and seamlessly discover and play content. These TVs doesn’t only work on fixed voice commands but also understand the intent of query before providing a search result. The TV not only listens and Answers but Listens, thinks and Answer. Additionally there are set of 800+ commands which works even without internet connection.

LG Electronics has also introduced New 4K JAZZ TV today, equipped with 35W Built-in Woofer&Ultra Bright IPS 4K Panel for Best 4K Experience along with ThinQ AI support.This TV serves as a total entertainment solution, providing both powerful sound and unmatched Picture Quality.

In total 25 TV's featuring Artificial Intelligence (AI) ThinQ , designed to bring a new level of convenience, enhanced connectivity and a more immersive TV viewing experiences

These all products are developed & manufactured in India basis consumer insights.

On the occasion, Younchul Park, Director-Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India, said: “With the introduction of new AI TV range, we are offering a well-rounded entertainment solution to our consumers. This is a good product mix of latest technology along with Make in India theme. Artificial intelligence is definitely the road ahead for all our future products. AI functionality backed up with extensive research is incorporated in televisions with an aim of delivering a unique and more intuitive experience. Our focus is to offer a right mix of products basis Indian consumer insights, Sound is an important consideration for Indian consumers and JAZZ series is developed based on this insight. We are committed to make in India vision and our entire TV series is manufactured in India."

Key Intelligent Features:AI TV's

These are next generation of Smart TV powered with trendsetting AI technology. These TV’s allow consumer to simply talk to intuitively control TV & search for desired content.

With a streamlined setup process, viewers can seamlessly connect to gaming consoles and external sound bars along with they can search for their favorite content like “Show action movies”, Open Yoga Videos etc .

Other unique features include Mobile Connection Overlay that enables the customers to view both the mobile and television screens simultaneously.

Unique Magic Motion Remote helps in easily access of each content. Consumer can make each number key as hot key of desired operation it also perfectly acts as a universal remote for easy control of the set top box, Blu-ray player, sound bar & home theatres without the hassle of handling multiple remotes. It retains the earlier convenient features of Point, Click, Wheel and Voice Recognition, which allow for

Extremely easy use and navigation of the Smart TV. With these features the TV watching experience has been redefined and made more versatile.

Customers can also access Google photos & drive on LG TV with help of cloud photos and videos App. The 2-way Bluetoothfeature on these televisions allow users to listen to the TV audio wirelessly on compatible audio device and connect the mobile with LG TV in order to enjoy music.

AI features also available in LG Flagship segment as OLED & Super UHD. Few other most Exciting features of these segment are mentioned as below

OLED TV :

a)Perfect picture quality:

OLED TV’s are equipped with LG’s newest α(Alpha)9 intelligent processor provides true-to-life images with incredibly rich colors, with increase sharpness and depth. A core element of the α9 processor is the four-step process of noise reduction that drastically reduces grain and banding noise. The improved color correction algorithm allows for more natural colors by expanding the reference color coordinates seven-fold.

α9 processor is designed to support high frame rate (HFR) for producing smoother and clearer motion images at 120 frames per second for better rendering of fast-action content such as sports and action movies. Because of the new image processor, 2018 LG OLED TVs can display any content at maximum quality for a truly spectacular viewing experience.

b)Best possible 4K cinema HDR experience:

2018 OLED and SUPER UHD TVs from LG feature 4K Cinema HDR, which introduces a truly cinematic experience to the home, regardless of the format. The televisions add support for Advanced HDR by Technicolor, building on a legacy of supporting most major HDR formats, from the superior viewing experience of Dolby Vision to HDR10Pro and HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma). Both 2018 OLED TVs and SUPER UHD TVs come with Dolby Atmos object-based surround sound for the best audio-visual experience possible.

The new range uses,intuitive navigation with Magic Remote's point, click, scroll and voice commands. With the unique and compelling technological up gradations in the new TV range, the company has paved a new dimension for the field of smart technology. With these features the TV watching experience has been redefined and made more versatile.

Super UHD Features

a)Nano Cell with Full Array Dimming and α (Alpha)7 processor:

By combining Nano Cell, Full array dimming backlighting nd the α (Alpha) 7 processor, LG’s 2018 SUPER UHD TV offers a host of technological advantages including deeper blacks, enhanced image rendering, improved shadow details and accurate color from wide viewing angles.

This year’s SUPER UHD TV with Full array dimming allows for denser backlighting zones throughout the display, contrary to edge-lighting where backlights are positioned on the edges behind the TV panel. LG’s technology improves black levels by independent control of LED light zones, improving shadow details and reducing light bleeding resulting in enhanced contrast and superb picture quality. Nano Cell Display reveals a billion lifelike colors, 64 times richer than conventional TV.

About LG Electronics



LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, IT hardware and mobile communications space. In India for a decade, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

