LG launches the 'Dhaakad Phone' K10-2017

LG launches the ‘Dhaakad Phone’ with the Government of India planned 112 Panic Button SOS feature

The Perfect Design, The Perfect Defense

Photo Caption: From Left to Right - Mr. Amit Gujral, Corporate Marketing Head- LG India, Mr. Pankaj Mahindroo, Founder and National President, Indian Cellular Association, Shri. Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister, Communications and IT, Government of India and Mr. Kim Ki Wan, Managing Director – LG Electronics India

New Delhi, 22 February, 2017: LG Electronics India Limited (LGEIL) announced the launch of its new ‘Dhaakad’ smartphone with safety & design features and a special ‘panic button’ as per the Government of India guidelines.

LG Electronics is the first company to adhere to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) recommendation to have a single number ‘112’ for all emergency calls in the mobile phones across the country, which is referred to as the Panic Button implementation.

The launch event graced by Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister, Communications and IT, Government of India and Mr Pankaj Mahindroo, Founder and National President, Indian Cellular Association, saw the unveiling of the phone with new features that include a best-in-class 5.3-inch HD In-cell Touch Display that delivers a superb viewing experience indoors or out. Its 13MP rear camera& 5MP front camera with 120-degree wide angle selfie lens complements the phone. Other advanced features include a fingerprint scanner, OTG Support, a metallic U-frame for a sturdy but slim 7.9mm profile with 2.5D Arc Glass design & latest Android OS 7.0 with 4GVoLTE. In accordance with its proposition as the ‘safe and stylish selfie Dhaakadsmartphone,’ the phone features a ‘112 emergency number’ set up in the form of a panic button dedicated to ensure the safety & security of people who are vulnerable targets in crime related incidents or emergency situations.

Shri. Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister, Communications and IT, Government of India said, “We are consistently working on initiatives to create a safe & conducive environment for citizens of the country through technological excellence. The panic button, 112, is a great initiative and we must applaud efforts of LG Electronics who is developing technology for the betterment of the society. I would also like to congratulate LG for completing 2 decades in India.”

Mr. Pankaj Mahindroo, Founder and National President, Indian Cellular Association said, “The emergency dialing number 112 is the need of the hour. I would like to thank LG for spearheading this noble initiative mandated by the Government of India.”

Mr. Kim Ki Wan, Managing Director – LG Electronics India who was present at the launch said, ‘’Extending LG’s core philosophy of Life’s Good to the safety realm, we have devised a new

K10 2017 Smartphone with an emergency panic button that can be pressed to generate an alarm by a vulnerable target in case of an unforeseen situation. In 2017, we will be completing 20 years in India and we will continue to develop consumer centric products which will empower their lifestyle. Launch of the new K10 2017, is an extension of this philosophy. We are very optimistic that consumers will appreciate this product.”

Speaking about LG K10 2017 smartphone, Mr. Amit Gujral, Corporate Marketing Head- LG India, said, “We are relentless in our pursuit to ensure that all our products enable peoples’ life to become easier, efficient and help them work smarter. Today in India, we all are witnessing the need of safety and security in the easiest manner possible and the Government of India in-line with the same philosophy mandated the '112 Panic Button (SoS)' feature. Keeping in view of consumers’ needs, Government of India initiatives, we are happy to bring LG K10-2017 in India built on India-Insight. With the launch of the LG K10-2017 Smartphone, we hope to scale up the innovation level in the Smartphone segment and continue to delight consumers.”

The new smartphone is the first of its kind and highlights the commitment and responsibility of brand LG to support and strengthen initiatives for women’s safety in India. The phone has a premium look with its curved elemental design, distinct side character line and a curved metallic frame with 2.5 D curved glass. It has an ‘everybody in’ feature with the 120° wide angle selfie camera with a brighter F2.2 lens which catches the full surroundings of the user.

Key Specifications of K-10 (2017)

Chipset: 1.5 GHz Octa-Core

Display: 5.3-inch HD In-cell Touch (1280 x 720 / 277ppi)

Memory: 2GB LPDDR3 RAM / 16eMMC ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera: Front 5MP (Wide) / Rear 13MP

Battery: 2,800mAh (removable)

Operating System: Android 7.0 Nougat

Size: 148.7 x 75.3 x 7.9mm

Weight: 142g

Network: 4G LTE / 3G / 2G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi (802.11 b, g, n) / Bluetooth 4.2 / USB 2.0 / NFC

Color: Black / Titan / Gold

Other: 112 Panic Button implementation, Fingerprint Scanner , OTG

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, IT hardware and mobile communications space in India for a decade. Over this period LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, Air Conditioners, Washing Machines, Refrigerators, and Monitors.

