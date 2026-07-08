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LG Electronics India Limited (LGE India) announces its Q4 FY26 results, delivers highest-ever quarterly revenue
Key Highlights:
- Strong quarterly performance driven by broad-based demand recovery across categories and continued premiumization momentum
- Revenue from operations for Q4 FY26 at ₹80.54 billion, up 8.1% YoY
- EBITDA at ₹9.45 billion with industry-leading EBITDA margin of 11.7% in Q4 FY26
- Profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹ 6.93 billion
- For full year FY26, revenue from operations at ₹246.05 billion, up 1.0% YoY
- LGE India’s manufacturing plants signed long-term Solar Power Purchase Agreements with Hinduja Renewable Energy Private Limited & Sunsure Energy Private Limited, marking its first captive renewable energy project in the country.
New Delhi, May 21, 2026 - LG Electronics India Limited (LGE India), India’s leading consumer electronics brand, today announced the results for the fourth quarter of FY2026.
Financial performance summary (figures in INR Billion)
|
Particulars
|
Quarterly
|
Q4 FY26
|
Q3 FY26
|
Q4 FY25
|
Revenue from operations
|
80.54
|
41.14
|
74.48
|
EBITDA
|
9.45
|
1.96
|
10.48
|
PAT
|
6.93
|
0.90
|
7.55
This quarter, LGE India delivered its highest-ever quarterly performance –delivering revenue from operations of ₹80.54 billion in Q4 FY26 as compared to ₹74.48 billion in Q4 FY25 with an EBITDA margin of 11.7% in Q4 FY26. The strong quarterly performance was driven by broad-based demand recovery across categories, and continued premiumization momentum led by large-panel TVs, French-door refrigerators, fully automatic washing machines, and 5-star-rated air conditioners. The company continued to maintain market leadership across key product categories while executing on its three-pillar strategy of Make-in-India, Make-for-India and Make-India-Global.
YoY EBITDA margins were affected by rupee depreciation and elevated commodity prices. However, the company remains optimistic on margin improvement while maintaining focus on cost discipline, localization, and operational efficiency.
On the B2B front, Information Display business recorded strong growth in Q4 FY26. In the HVAC segment, LGE India is strategically expanding its portfolio in Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) and Cassette AC segments. Notably, LGE India’s advanced HVAC solutions are now functional at the prestigious Seva Teerth, the Prime Minister’s office building, inaugurated recently.
Highlighting the results, Mr. Hong Ju Jeon, Managing Director, LG Electronics India, said,
“I am happy to highlight that LG Electronics India has delivered its highest ever quarterly revenue in Q4 FY26, a testament to the strength of our brand and the resilience of our business model. Despite a complex global environment, LGE India has remained customer-focused, agile, and growth-oriented. We are navigating these macro challenges with calibrated actions and continued investment in premiumization to ensure that LGE India is well-positioned to lead this transition. Our three strategic pillars — Make-in-India, Make-for- India, and Make-India-Global are actively shaping our business. Our new Essential Series range is not only driving growth in India but will also now be exported to 22 countries in FY27. India's structural growth story remains intact, and we are both, confident and well positioned to capture the opportunities ahead.”
Category Performance
The Home Appliance (H&A) segment delivered revenue of ₹65.16 billion in Q4 FY26, growing 5.7% YoY. Premium categories including Fully Automatic Washing Machines, French-door Refrigerators, and 5-Star Rated ACs performed particularly well in the quarter, driving higher average selling prices across the portfolio. Dishwashers also emerged as a growth driver during the quarter.
The segment reported an EBIT of ₹7.75 Bn in Q4 FY26 as compared to ₹8.88 Bn in
Q4 FY25 with an EBIT margin of 11.9% in Q4 FY26. EBIT margin performance in Q4FY26 was affected by rising commodity cost, rupee depreciation, and strategic channel investments made to support new product introductions. These cost pressures are expected to ease as geopolitical uncertainties stabilize. However, the market recovered strongly post mid-April rainfall disruptions, with heatwave conditions driving robust compressor-based product demand. An industry-wide price increase is underway to offset commodity costs and support gradual margin normalization.
The Home Entertainment (HE) segment delivered strong revenue growth of 19.6% YoY, with revenue reaching ₹15.37 billion in Q4 FY26. Growth was driven by rising demand for large-screen, high-inch TVs supported by Cricket World Cup viewership, the ongoing shift in consumer preference towards 55-inch and above screens. The Information Display business recorded strong growth backed by solid order inflows across commercial TV and signage segments.
LGE India maintained its leadership in the premium TV category, with OLED market share at
60.0% as of YTD March 2026. The segment reported an EBIT of ₹2.06 Bn in Q4 FY26 as compared to ₹2.09 Bn in Q4 FY25 with an EBIT margin of 13.4% in Q4 FY26. EBIT margin in Q4FY26 was impacted by rupee depreciation, & increased marketing & promotional investments made to capitalize on Cricket World Cup demand. This was partially offset by strong cost discipline across non-marketing areas and a healthy B2B business contribution.
FY27 Strategy
- Exports of the Essential Series expected to touch 22 countries across Asia, the Middle East and Africa in 2026
- Focusing on a two‑track strategy by expanding premium portfolio & strengthening LG Essential line‑up, aided by new product launches across categories
- Continue strengthening B2B business by leveraging opportunities in India’s expanding infrastructure
- Expand new production capacities to meet future domestic and overseas demand
Disclaimer:
This release contains forward-looking statements based on the currently held beliefs and assumptions of the management of LGEIL, which are expressed in good faith and, in their opinion, reasonable. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of LGEIL or industry results, to differ materially from the results, financial condition, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. LGEIL disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments.
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About LG Electronics India Ltd
LG Electronics India Limited (LGEIL) was established in January 1997 in India. It is focused on various consumer electronics and B2B businesses, from home appliances and media entertainment to HVAC and commercial displays. LGEIL's manufacturing units at Greater Noida and Ranjangaon, Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TVs, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.
Media Contacts:
LG Electronics India Limited
Rahul Mishra
Rahul3.mishra@lge.com
LG Electronics India Limited
Supriya Sundriyal
Supriya.sundriyal@lge.com
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