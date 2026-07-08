LG Electronics India Limited (LGE India) announces its Q4 FY26 results, delivers highest-ever quarterly revenue

This quarter, LGE India delivered its highest-ever quarterly performance –delivering revenue from operations of ₹80.54 billion in Q4 FY26 as compared to ₹74.48 billion in Q4 FY25 with an EBITDA margin of 11.7% in Q4 FY26. The strong quarterly performance was driven by broad-based demand recovery across categories, and continued premiumization momentum led by large-panel TVs, French-door refrigerators, fully automatic washing machines, and 5-star-rated air conditioners. The company continued to maintain market leadership across key product categories while executing on its three-pillar strategy of Make-in-India, Make-for-India and Make-India-Global.

YoY EBITDA margins were affected by rupee depreciation and elevated commodity prices. However, the company remains optimistic on margin improvement while maintaining focus on cost discipline, localization, and operational efficiency.

On the B2B front, Information Display business recorded strong growth in Q4 FY26. In the HVAC segment, LGE India is strategically expanding its portfolio in Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) and Cassette AC segments. Notably, LGE India’s advanced HVAC solutions are now functional at the prestigious Seva Teerth, the Prime Minister’s office building, inaugurated recently.

Highlighting the results, Mr. Hong Ju Jeon, Managing Director, LG Electronics India, said,

“I am happy to highlight that LG Electronics India has delivered its highest ever quarterly revenue in Q4 FY26, a testament to the strength of our brand and the resilience of our business model. Despite a complex global environment, LGE India has remained customer-focused, agile, and growth-oriented. We are navigating these macro challenges with calibrated actions and continued investment in premiumization to ensure that LGE India is well-positioned to lead this transition. Our three strategic pillars — Make-in-India, Make-for- India, and Make-India-Global are actively shaping our business. Our new Essential Series range is not only driving growth in India but will also now be exported to 22 countries in FY27. India's structural growth story remains intact, and we are both, confident and well positioned to capture the opportunities ahead.”