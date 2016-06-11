LG’s Grand Tech Seminar brings the world’s finest technology for businesses’ (B2B)

Launched 1st time in India Dual View Flat OLED signage

New Delhi, May 13, 2016: LG Electronics India, brought world’s finest technology for B2B customers at LG’s Grand Tech Seminar. On the occasion company displayed 1st time in India OLED Signage - Dual View Flat OLED and same was launched for Indian market. Other highlighted products were World’s First 0.9mm Even Bezel Video Wall and 86(218.44cm) Ultra Stretch.

The OLED Signage – Dual View Flat OLED technology maximizes the advertising effects and gives a 2-way media experience saving space with paper slim depth of 8 mm. With LG displaying innovative commercial OLED concepts, it can be used in three ways – as a flat screen, wallpaper and with a curved tilt. It comes with the convenience of dedicated accessories, supporting 3 different installations depending on the space with built in Monitor Screen, Cables and Signage Box.

The Worlds Narrowest Bezel (0.9mm) Video Wall enables seamless and immersive viewing experience on an assembled video wall. It ensures clear picture quality and its IPS LED backlight technology guarantees high uniformity in brightness to ensure a clear picture. Business owners also benefit from the enhanced content management functionality. It comes equipped with a synced media playback which eliminates the need for an external media player. LAN daisy chain can allow not only control command distribution, but also monitoring and firmware update function.

The 86(218.44cm) Ultra Stretch (58:9 aspect ratio) monitor comes with high resolution laterally extended screen in landscape or portrait format. It supports content editing eliminating the need for special editing appliances and adopts overall features of a high end signage or a video wall. It’s easy to install and LAN daisy chain allows business to control and monitor device, distribute content and even update firmware.

On the occasion, Mr Hemendu Sinha, Business Head, B2B, LG Electronics India said, “We are delighted to launch 1st time in India OLED Signage – Dual View Flat OLED technology which maximizes the advertising effects and gives a 2-way media experience saving space with paper slim depth of 8 mm. LG Grand Tech Seminar is a platform to reach out to our consumers and partners so that they can experience LG’s new

innovations. We are very excited to present innovative and stylish solutions to our customers. Apart from being aesthetically designed and providing usage convenience, these products offer great value via client engagement and an overall experience to the business owners.

About LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.



LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, IT hardware and mobile communications space. In India for a decade, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

For further information contact:

LG LG-One

Neeta Linz – neeta.linz@lge.com Shakun Sharma – shakun.sharma@lg-one.com / 09599500951

Deepika Kukreti – deepika.kukreti@lge.com Rohneet Naik – rohneet.naik@lg-one.com / 09899965668