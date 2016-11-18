LG Electronics named as the Most Attractive Brand in India

LG Declared No.1 as per ‘India’s Most Attractive Brand Report – 2016’

New Delhi, November 10th, 2016: LG Electronics India has emerged as the Most Attractive Brand of 2016 in a study of consumer influencers released by the Trust Research Advisory. LG was ranked No. 1 brand in India in the study that spanned across 16 Indian cities.

On the occasion Mr. Kim-Ki-Wan, Managing Director, LG India said; “At LG we constantly aim to develop creative & engaging product campaigns along with products based on consumer insights. We are humbled and delighted with the appreciation that consumers have placed in Brand LG and ranked us No.1 amongst thousands of brands in India. In our journey of 19 years in India, LG has constantly worked towards creating a good life for its consumers by providing the best of products that are high on innovation, technology, usability and style.”

“Perhaps the most salient factor for successful brands is the promise of consistent quality. Whether it's a business or a consumer making a purchase decision, they want to be sure that in this world of endless choices their decision is the right one. At LG, we always aim at serving our customers with products and services that is nothing less than perfect” he further added.

The consumer electronics segment has always been high on Attractiveness—the magnetic pull that brands exert—evidenced by the fact that three out of the top 5 Most Attractive Brands for 2016 are from this segment.

“Brand Attractiveness is an invisible, overwhelming pull that subtly but irresistibly draws audiences towards itself. In order to influence and inspire their consumers, brands have to mold their outgoing communications to constantly and proactively accentuate their brand appeal,” commented

N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research.

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, IT hardware and mobile communications space. In India, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TVs, Air Conditioners, Washing Machines, Refrigerators, and Monitors.







