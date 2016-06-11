LG Tech Show 2016 comes to the city of Surat

The company launched its latest modular Smartphone G5, LG OLED 4K TV with Dolby Vision (E6 Series), Twin Wash Washing Machine, 1001 L Door-In-Door Refrigerator and LG CordzeroTM Handstick Vacuum Cleaner

LG Tech show will be open for consumers for the very 1st time

Surat, June 3 2016: The annual technology convention of LG in the country, the LG India Tech show made its debut in the city of Surat this year. The event was held at VR Surat Dumas Road and it’s open for the public from 3rd June to 5th June’16.

On the occasion, the company unveiled its latest smartphone LG G5, Twin Wash Washing Machine, 1001 L Door-in-Door Refrigerator, OLED 4K TV(E6 series) and CordzeroTM Handstick Vacuum Cleaner. Also, showcased its ‘Signature Series’ Cutting-Edge Premium Lineup consisting of state-of-the art OLED 4K TV with Dolby Vision, 12 kg Front Load Washing Machine, Knock-on Door-in-Door Refrigerator, Air Purifier.

Speaking at the Tech Show, Mr. Howard Lee, Director, Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India said, “We are happy to showcase our latest and most innovative products here in Surat. LG is committed to deliver the best in terms of quality and service through innovative products that makes our consumers lives good. We are confident that these new products will get a very positive response from our customers in Surat.”

LG launched the following products at the Tech Show:

LG OLED 4K TV with Dolby Vision (E6 series)

The latest addition to LG’s OLED TV line-up is the E6 series, available in both 65(165.1cm) & 55(139.7cm) screen size. The E6 series features LG’s premium technologies which are an amalgamation of OLED display, 4K resolution and OLED HDR (High Dynamic Range) powered by latest Dolby Vision technology. Driven by core technology of self emitting pixels, the TV boasts the unique razor slim design, giving the TV an ultra-thin 2.57mm OLED panel with a translucent glass back and forward-facing sound bar speaker system. The speaker system has been made in partnership with the renowned audio company, Harman Kardon and these speakers bolster the sound output of the TV. LG’s OLED TVs have access to more than a billion possible color options enabling it to display the finest details of color and gradation, thus delivering exceptional picture quality. The TVs feature Ultra HD Premium seal of recognition from the UHD Alliance for meeting the demanding standards set by the industry organization for resolution, high dynamic range, peak luminance, black levels, wide color gamut and audio quality, among other criteria. The latest WebOS 3.0 user interface provides smooth intuitive navigation. With enhanced mobile connectivity, remote features and more content options, LG WebOS 3.0 is expected to appeal to even more discerning customers than its predecessor.

LG G5: First ever modular smartphone, G5 comes with a sleek metal uni-body featuring a Slide-out battery and a Modular Type design that gives a greater smartphone experience. G5 is also accompanied with LG Friends, a collection of companion devices like LG CAM Plus, LG 360 CAM and LG 360 VR.

Encased in a sleek metal aluminum body and Slide-out Battery to easily swap out a discharged battery for a fully charged one in seconds, the LG G5 surpasses the visual experience of its predecessor, the LG G4.

First, the G5’s 135-degree wide angle lens lets you choose between standard or wide angle to get more in the shot. Second, the Always-on Display makes notifications just a glance away with the time, date and more available anytime without waking the G5. Third, the 3D Arc Glass featured in the smartphone’s 5.3-inch display creates a gentle curve and a smooth colorful metal surface through an advanced microdizing process which takes anodized aluminum to a whole new level.

Furthermore, the insulative antenna is invisibly integrated into the body without disrupting the seamless look of the metal uni-body. LG designers took the metal body concept one step further by adding a Shiny Cut edge for added contrast and a more comfortable grip.

Twin Wash technology Washing Machine :

The LG Twin Wash washing machine completely redefines the concept of doing laundry. The first of its kind innovative technology enables us to wash two separate loads at the same time. The Twin Wash washing machine, the laundry innovation of the year, has a capacity of 21Kg, the biggest capacity in the Indian market till now. The 3.5 kg mini washer not only maximizes the total capacity to 24.5 kg but also provides a separate section to wash intimates, delicates, white and baby clothes, thereby also maintaining hygiene at the same time. With a space-efficient mini washer in the pedestal, overall cycle times are reduced with fewer loads required. With TurboWash™ 2.0 fine clothes can be washed within 39 minutes. Thus, you save time, energy, water and space with innovative Twin Wash technology. The premium ergonomic design gives the washing machine a tilt at a six degree angle making it more accessible to users. Thus the users don’t have to bend over as much to put clothes in or take them out and the newly designed sliding detergent box at the top reduces the likelihood of messy deter-gent spills.

The product also comes with 10 year warranty on inverter direct drive motor which also gives us efficient wash by providing powerful 6 motion TM technology.

Side by Side Refrigerator :

LG’s Side-by-Side refrigerator with Dual Door-in-Door has a large storage capacity (1,001 liters, more than any other refrigerator in the India) and is ecofriendly. What makes this refrigerator unique is its Dual Door-in-Door feature, offering revolutionary ways of maximizing space for frequently used items. This refrigerator has been developed to maximize storage capacity and reduce the loss of cold air by up to 47% while opening and closing of the refrigerator.

The multiple doors provide plenty of space for everyone in the family to store their favorite food items. Although unseen on the outside, the Inverter Linear Compressor in the Dual Door-in-Door keeps food fresh and consumes far less energy. This advanced feature of LG’s Side-by-Side refrigerator makes it effective and ecofriendly, consuming less electricity and keeping the noise level very low. LG’s Hygiene Fresh technology applies 5-layers of air filter that eradicates most contaminants like dust and bacteria, keeping food free from air-borne bacteria.

The LG Side-by-Side refrigerator not only has great storage capacity but also has great aesthetic appeal, it encompasses the world’s first Curved Glass Door with a premium design and luminous black finish, making it sleek and stylish. LG offers a 10 year warranty for the Side-by-Side refrigerator.

LG Cordzero TM Handstick Vacuum Cleaner :

LG Electronics (LG) has announced the launch of the brand new premium CordZero™ Handstick cordless vacuum cleaner. Equipped with the Dual PowerPack™, Anti-Tangle Brush™ and Smart Inverter Motor™, the LG CordZero™ Handstick provides users with long-lasting power, offering a maximum of 60 minutes of effective vacuuming with rechargeable batteries, while ensuring the utmost in convenience.

As a 2-in-1 type vacuum cleaner, the CordZero™ Handstick’s dual functionality means consumers can use it as a stick-type cleaner with a full length handle or as a more portable hand-held unit. With the built-in crevice and brush tool, easy 180 degree swivel head and slim design, the CordZero™ Handstick helps make cleaning less tedious. Moreover, the bright LED vision on the nozzle helps users clean thoroughly even in dark environments, such as under the sofa or bed.

Key Specifications:

Dual PowerPack™

Anti-Tangle Brush™

Smart Inverter Motor™2-in-1 (Stick+ Handy)

Built-in Brush (Crevice & Brush Tool)

Easy 180 Degree Swivel Head

LED Vision

Slim and light design

About LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.



LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics, home appliances, IT hardware and mobile communications space. In India for a decade, LG has earned a premium brand positioning and is the acknowledged trendsetter for the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune has the capacity to manufacture LED TV’s, air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

