Climber Harnesses Power of LG Cordzero™ to Scale Office Tower

SEOUL, May 24, 2016 — With nothing more than two LG CordZero™ canister vacuum cleaners strapped to her back, professional rock climber Sierra Blair-Coyle successfully scaled the side of a 140-meter high-rise building. The powerful performance of CordZero™ technology was on full display as LG teamed up with Blair-Coyle to create a unique climbing device using suction pads and the lightweight and long-lasting lithium-ion battery-equipped appliance.

Lugging two canister vacuums up a 33-story office tower, the premium cordless vacuum cleaners created enough suction to support Blair-Coyle’s weight while she carefully climbed toward the roof. Blair-Coyle completed the climb in less than 30 minutes, stopping only once for a fresh pair of vacuums, successfully pulling off the first stunt of its kind.

LG’s Smart Inverter Motor™ offers the most powerful performance in the cordless vacuum category, combining high efficiency with durability in a compact size. The Smart Inverter Motor™ is on average 28 percent smaller, 24 percent lighter and 13 percent more efficient than conventional vacuum motors. Powering the motor is the highly efficient PowerPack™ 80V lithium-ion battery, which provides up to 40 minutes of power in regular mode after only a four-hour charge.

“We hoped to draw attention to the innovative technologies that power the appliances we so often take for granted and this project succeeded in doing just that,” said Simon Jeon, senior vice president of washing machine business unit at the LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “We wanted to demonstrate that today’s vacuum cleaners include sophisticated technologies that can undertake extraordinary challenges and thanks to Sierra, I think the message came through loud and clear.”

