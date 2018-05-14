LG invites you to participate in

“National Karaoke Competition Singing “

Though, we Indians are new to Karaoke but it is a rage in many countries like Korea, Vietnam, Hong Kong, etc. Karaoke has become one of the most significant traditional activities in these societies. It has become the spirit gift whenever people do parties or get-togethers. Karaoke is a great way to mingle with the loved ones and create memorable moments when you are trying to sing along, be it celebrating a new job, promotion, marriage, birthday or family and friends reunion and so on.

LG is trying to introduce Karaoke to Indians and make them aware of its fun benefits and utility by launching the new range of X-Boom Audios. This new range of product comes with uniqueness of Karaoke function and provides extra base for the Indian market. This range of home audio speakers is bold and boasts of rich acoustics and state-of-the-art multifunctional features to provide consumers an exceptional music experience.

LG India is recreating the magic of music with its X-Boom series by organizing many small activities Pan-India. These karaoke sessions will engage the consumers and will allow them to experience the ‘karaoke’ feature in the product. In extension to the same, LG is organizing wide-reaching campaign through monthly activity at Logix Mall, Noida wherein everyone is invited to come and sing Karaoke on the X-Boom Products.

A Karaoke competition will be held every month where the winners will be given LG Multimedia speakers as prizes and 50% discount on LG’s X-Boom product. They will also be invited to participate in Grand Finale of “National Karaoke SingingCompetition “to be organized by LG India which will be broadcasted nationwide. The participation round for the competition will be held at Logix Mall, Noida on 14 and 15 April 2018 from 12:00 – 6:00 p.m. and the final round will be held on 15th April 2018 from 6:00-8:00pm.