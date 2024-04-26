Picture Perfect: LG's QNED 83 Series Raises the Bar for LED TV

New Delhi, 24th January 2024 – LG Electronics, India’s leading Consumer Durable brand today announced the launch of its LG QNED (Quantum NanoCell Display) 83 series, the next generation evolution of LED. Setting a new standard for visual excellence and immersive entertainment, LG Electronics is committed to providing a holistic viewing experience through the LG QNED 83 series.

The QNED 83 Series showcases the combined power of Quantum Dot and NanoCell technologies with 120hz refresh rate, offering viewers a visual experience that sets new standards in realism and clarity. With a comprehensive set of features including Dolby Vision & Atmos, AI Super Upscaling, Local Dimming, and advanced gaming capabilities, the QNED 83 Series is set to redefine the home entertainment experience.

Commenting on the launch, Young Hwan Jung- Director Home Entertainment, LG India said, “We are thrilled to introduce the QNED 83 TVs, a testament to LG's unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and an unparalleled viewing experience in India. With the fusion of Quantum Dot and NanoCell technologies, coupled with 120hz refresh rate & powered by Dolby Vision & Atmos, these TVs set a new standard for visual excellence. Dolby Vision & Atmos further elevate the cinematic experience, making every moment on screen come to life with breathtaking clarity and immersive sound.”

Key Features of QNED 83 Series:

• Quantum Dot & NanoCell Fusion:

The QNED 83 Series boasts the combined power of Quantum Dot and NanoCell technologies, ensuring richer and more accurate colors in stunning 4K resolution.

• Powerful Processor | α7 Gen6 AI 4K:

The α7 AI Processor 4K Gen6 takes center stage, delivering a dynamic viewing experience tailored to individual preferences. It puts the "Pro" in processor, ensuring a seamless and responsive performance.

• Dolby Vision & Atmos:

Experience an outstanding cinematic journey with support for Dolby Vision & Atmos. The QNED 83 Series brings content to life with stunning visuals and immersive audio, creating a truly cinematic experience in the comfort of your home.

• Local Dimming:

Smart dimming technology with deep-learning algorithms minimizes the halo effect, creating sharper and more natural images. The QNED 83 Series ensures a superior visual experience with its innovative local dimming feature.

• AI Picture Pro & AI Sound Pro:

The new α7 Gen6 AI processor has been optimized to provide an even better picture and sound experience, offering wider surround sound with Virtual 5.1.2 channels for an immersive audio experience.

• Immersive Gaming and 120Hz refresh rate:

Elevate your gaming experience with features like Game Dashboard & Optimizer, AMD FreeSync, VRR, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The QNED 83 Series ensures fast, smooth gameplay, allowing users to truly immerse themselves in the gaming world.

• Advanced webOS:

Enjoy a personalized, quick, and easy smart experience with the all-new webOS. Access a variety of content from popular streaming services like Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+ Hotstar, and Prime Video effortlessly.

• Multi-View:

Transform your viewing experience with Multi-View, allowing screens from two different sources to be displayed simultaneously in side-by-side, picture-in-picture, or double input modes.

• Variety Content:

Access a wide range of content from popular streaming services like Netflix, Apple TV+, Disney+ Hotstar, and Prime Video, ensuring entertainment for every viewer's interest.

• Personalized Features:

Benefit from features such as Quick Cards, Picture Wizard, User Profiles, ThinQ AI, and compatibility with voice assistants like Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple Airplay2.

The QNED83 Series is more than just a TV; it's a gateway to a world of unparalleled entertainment. LG continues to push the boundaries of innovation, offering a television that redefines the home entertainment experience.

About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (LG Electronics), a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics - Home Entertainment, home appliances*, HVAC, IT hardware. In India, LG Electronics has earned a premium brand positioning and is an acknowledged trendsetter in the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune which manufacture LED TVs, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

*Home Appliances include- Refrigerator, Washing Machine, AC, Water purifier, Microwave, Fan, Dishwasher & Air purifier