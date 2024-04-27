This World Cancer Day LG Electronics India announces CSR program ‘TOGETHER AGAINST CANCER’

Collaborates with Indian Cancer Society for this comprehensive cancer support and treatment CSR program

New Delhi, 1st February 2024: Ahead of World Cancer Day, LG Electronics India announced the launch of its comprehensive Cancer Support & Treatment CSR Program- ‘Together Against Cancer’. This initiative underscores LG's dedication to social responsibility and aims to address the intricate challenges posed by cancer across India. The initiative is in collaboration with the renowned Indian Cancer Society (ICS), a 70-year-old organization founded by Dr. D J Jussawalla and Mr. Naval Tata, dedicated to cancer awareness, research, and patient support, registry and research.

The program's reach is extensive, encompassing mass awareness campaigns across various platforms such as radio, cinema, and social media. In addition to these, the initiative incorporates a targeted approach with approximately 100 school, colleges and at Pubic / Pvt organisations for outreach programs. This approach of ICS with support from LG Electronics India aims to create awareness and education, laying the groundwork for a more informed and vigilant society.

Crucially, the program will conduct numerous screening camps across Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar, reaching directly to over 10,000 beneficiaries and sensitizing an additional 49,000 individuals. This ambitious effort reflects LG's joint commitment with ICS for early detection and proactive intervention, which is key components in the fight against cancer.

In addition to the screening initiatives, will provide financial aid for the diagnosis and treatment of a minimum of 150 underprivileged patients in states including Delhi, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Bihar. Also the program's holistic approach extends beyond treatment, focusing on survivorship and rehabilitation. With a specific target to support beneficiaries, counselling services, educational opportunities, vocational courses, and awareness workshops collectively aim to empower and reintegrate cancer survivors into mainstream society.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Hong Ju Jeon- MD LG Electronics India, said, “The fight against cancer requires collective efforts, and we are proud to partner with the Indian Cancer Society to launch this comprehensive CSR program. Our commitment goes beyond financial aid; we aim to address the entire spectrum of cancer care, from awareness and screening to treatment and survivorship. This initiative reflects our dedication to creating a positive impact on society and aligns with our corporate social responsibility values.”

Mrs. Usha Thorat National Managing Trustee, Indian Cancer Society said: “The collaboration with LG Electronics India marks another significant stride in our collective efforts against cancer and want to thank them for this partnership. The aim is to drive positive communication that helps reduce fear, encourage people to get themselves checked / screened regularly to stay two steps ahead of cancer. We are poised to amplify our impact and provide much-needed assistance to individuals in need. Together, we are steadfast in our resolve to make a positive difference in the lives of cancer patients and survivors.”

LG Electronics India Limited's Cancer Support & Treatment CSR Program exemplifies the company's dedication to corporate social responsibility and its vision for creating a healthier and more sustainable society. As the program unfolds, it is poised to bring hope, awareness, and support to the forefront, leaving a lasting impact on the fight against cancer in India.

About LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd

LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (LG Electronics), a wholly owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc, South Korea was established in January 1997 in India. It is one of the most formidable brands in consumer electronics - Home Entertainment, home appliances*, HVAC, IT hardware. In India, LG Electronics has earned a premium brand positioning and is an acknowledged trendsetter in the industry. LGEIL's manufacturing unit at Greater Noida is one of the most eco-friendly units among all LG manufacturing plants in the world. The second Greenfield facility is located at Ranjangaon; Pune which manufacture LED TVs, air conditioners, commercial air conditioning systems, washing machines, refrigerators, and monitors.

*Home Appliances include- Refrigerator, Washing Machine, AC, Water purifier, Microwave, Fan, Dishwasher & Air purifier

About Indian Cancer Society: The Indian Cancer Society (ICS) was founded in 1951 by Dr. D J Jussawalla and Mr. Naval Tata as India’s first non-profit organization for cancer space. The activities of the ICS cover the entire continuum of cancer care: From awareness, screening for early detection, financial help for diagnosis and treatment, support groups, rehabilitation of cancer survivors, to research, registry and education. In addition, ICS publishes the Indian Journal of Cancer, the first indexed oncology journal in India.