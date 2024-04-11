Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Front view


LG PuriCare™

Powerful Air Purifier that takes care of your indoor air quality with its unique 360° design and purification.

360º Purification

Absorbs pollutants from 360° and delivers clean air to all corners no matter where it is placed.

PM 1.0 Smart Sensor & Display

LG PuriCare provides a real-time reading of your indoor smell and particulate levels with its smart PM 1.0 and Gas sensor that automatically sets the air flow & operation cycle. The Smart display is the lighting system which shows different colors based on the pollution level.
Clean Booster

Clean Booster

Clean Booster rises and rotates to deliver clean air to all corners.

*Based on LG's experiment, 90% reduction in dust concentration compared to the initial stage, 259 ㎡, AS309DWA turbo wind operation, 24% (16 minutes and 30 seconds) faster when the Clean Booster is operating compared to when the Clean Booster is not in operation.
**Test Date: February 2019
***Testing institution: LG Electronics
****Test subject: LG Electronics Air Purifier (AS309DWA)
*****Test conditions: Turbo wind operation, 259 ㎥ (9.8 x 9.8 x 2.7 m)
******Test method: Measure wind speed with an anemometer (KANOMAX Anemomaster Model 6115) at a distance of 7.5 m from the product
- Measurement of fine dust removal performance with a particle counter (Grimm OPC model 1.109) using test particles with a particle diameter of 0.3 μm at a certain distance from the product (Comparison of Clean Booster Mode and Dual Clean Mode)
*******Test result: Measurement of wind speed of 0.25 m/s at a distance of 7.5 m from the product. 24% faster cleaning when in Clean Booster mode
********Based on laboratory measurements and may vary in production environments.

6-Step Filtration for Complete Protection

6-Step Filtration for Complete Protection

Inflowing air goes through 360º filtration system which eliminates Ultra-fine Dust, Allergens and Total Harmful Gas.

*The picture shown for illustration purpose only. The Actual product filter is all-in-one type and cannot be separated.
**Test by KIMM(Korea institute of Machinery and Materials) Condition : 30 m³ chamber, Based on internal testing. Results may vary depending on individual use.

Baby Care

Baby Care

LG PuriCareTM Air Purifier delivers clean air for crawling toddlers.

LG ThinQ

Easily access and control your Air Purifierfrom anywhere.
Cleaning Air to the Far End of the Room

Cleaning Air to the Far End of the Room

Clean booster delivers filtered clean air to 7.5m distance.*

* Test by LG International lab & KIMM, Korea institute of machinery and materials Products: PuriCare AS281DAW Condition: 203㎥ (10.6 x 7.1 x 2.7m), 24.7°C, RH 37% Test Particulate size: 0.3㎛ diameter smoke or potassium chloride(KCI)
** Test by LG International lab & KIMM, Korea institute of machinery and materials Condition: 203㎥ (10.6 x 7.1 x 2.7m), 24.7°C, products installed in the middle of space Products: PuriCare AS95GDWP2 with clean booster mode on & off Checked cumulative dust concentration at 1.5m height from and 7.5 away from a product during 15 mins.

Air Round Design

Air Round Design

A Perfect round with 360º clean design makes space beautiful.

Air-Clean Lighting

Light in the pannel changes reflecting pollution degree.

Snow Flake Air-Hole

Snow like air holes make contemporary atmosphere in the product.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

AS95GDWT0

All Spec

BASIC SPEC.

  • Recommended area (㎡)

    91

  • Power input (W)

    75W

  • Power Supply (V/Hz)

    220-240V~,50Hz

  • Color

    Creamy Snow

  • Noise (High / Low, dB)

    52

  • Air Volume (CMM)

    -

  • Air Volume (Cool Mode) (Turbo/10step, CMM)

    -

  • Noise (Turbo / 10 / Sleep) (dB)

    25

  • Blade (Raw Materials)

    -

  • Motor

    -

  • Refrigerant charge (g)

    -

FEATURES

  • 360˚ Clean

    Yes

  • Air Flow Options

    360° In & Out

  • Baby Care

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Fan Mode / Clean Booster Steps

    Auto/Low/Mid/High/Turbo

  • Fan Speed

    Auto / Low / Middle / High / Turbo

  • Filter Exchange Alarm

    Yes

  • Ionizer

    Yes

  • Lighting

    Yes (6 Level)

  • Odor Display

    Yes

  • Pre-Filter

    2EA

  • Purification Mode/Auto Mode

    Yes

  • Purification Mode/Clean Booster

    Yes

  • Purification Mode/Dual Mode

    Yes

  • Purification Mode/Single Mode

    Yes

  • Purification Mode/Smart Mode

    Yes

  • Remote controller

    Yes

  • Sensor

    PM 1.0

  • Smart Indicator (Particulate Matter)

    6 Steps

SMART FEATURES

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

FILTER

  • Filter Grade

    E11

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    19.2

  • Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)

    376 x 1,073 x 376

CERTIFICATES/AWARDS

  • AFFA Certification

    Yes

