360° purification with 6 step filtration, PM 1.0 Sensor & Wi-Fi enabled
*Based on LG's experiment, 90% reduction in dust concentration compared to the initial stage, 259 ㎡, AS309DWA turbo wind operation, 24% (16 minutes and 30 seconds) faster when the Clean Booster is operating compared to when the Clean Booster is not in operation.
**Test Date: February 2019
***Testing institution: LG Electronics
****Test subject: LG Electronics Air Purifier (AS309DWA)
*****Test conditions: Turbo wind operation, 259 ㎥ (9.8 x 9.8 x 2.7 m)
******Test method: Measure wind speed with an anemometer (KANOMAX Anemomaster Model 6115) at a distance of 7.5 m from the product
- Measurement of fine dust removal performance with a particle counter (Grimm OPC model 1.109) using test particles with a particle diameter of 0.3 μm at a certain distance from the product (Comparison of Clean Booster Mode and Dual Clean Mode)
*******Test result: Measurement of wind speed of 0.25 m/s at a distance of 7.5 m from the product. 24% faster cleaning when in Clean Booster mode
********Based on laboratory measurements and may vary in production environments.
*The picture shown for illustration purpose only. The Actual product filter is all-in-one type and cannot be separated.
**Test by KIMM(Korea institute of Machinery and Materials) Condition : 30 m³ chamber, Based on internal testing. Results may vary depending on individual use.
* Test by LG International lab & KIMM, Korea institute of machinery and materials Products: PuriCare AS281DAW Condition: 203㎥ (10.6 x 7.1 x 2.7m), 24.7°C, RH 37% Test Particulate size: 0.3㎛ diameter smoke or potassium chloride(KCI)
** Test by LG International lab & KIMM, Korea institute of machinery and materials Condition: 203㎥ (10.6 x 7.1 x 2.7m), 24.7°C, products installed in the middle of space Products: PuriCare AS95GDWP2 with clean booster mode on & off Checked cumulative dust concentration at 1.5m height from and 7.5 away from a product during 15 mins.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC.
-
Recommended area (㎡)
91
-
Power input (W)
75W
-
Power Supply (V/Hz)
220-240V~,50Hz
-
Color
Creamy Snow
-
Noise (High / Low, dB)
52
-
Air Volume (CMM)
-
-
Air Volume (Cool Mode) (Turbo/10step, CMM)
-
-
Noise (Turbo / 10 / Sleep) (dB)
25
-
Blade (Raw Materials)
-
-
Motor
-
-
Refrigerant charge (g)
-
FEATURES
-
360˚ Clean
Yes
-
Air Flow Options
360° In & Out
-
Baby Care
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Fan Mode / Clean Booster Steps
Auto/Low/Mid/High/Turbo
-
Fan Speed
Auto / Low / Middle / High / Turbo
-
Filter Exchange Alarm
Yes
-
Ionizer
Yes
-
Lighting
Yes (6 Level)
-
Odor Display
Yes
-
Pre-Filter
2EA
-
Purification Mode/Auto Mode
Yes
-
Purification Mode/Clean Booster
Yes
-
Purification Mode/Dual Mode
Yes
-
Purification Mode/Single Mode
Yes
-
Purification Mode/Smart Mode
Yes
-
Remote controller
Yes
-
Sensor
PM 1.0
-
Smart Indicator (Particulate Matter)
6 Steps
SMART FEATURES
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
FILTER
-
Filter Grade
E11
DIMENSION & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (kg)
19.2
-
Product Dimensions -WxHxD (mm)
376 x 1,073 x 376
CERTIFICATES/AWARDS
-
AFFA Certification
Yes
Buy Directly
AS95GDWT0
360° purification with 6 step filtration, PM 1.0 Sensor & Wi-Fi enabled