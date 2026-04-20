LG AC AMC (Annual Maintenance Contract)

AMC is a prepaid yearly service plan that ensures your AC is in prime working condition through scheduled professional servicing. Thereby avoiding any untimely breakdowns and saving you money in the long run.

What AMC Typically Includes

Priority service support

Basic cleaning visits

Discount on spare parts

Performance inspection

When AMC is Worth It

AMC is ideal if:

Your AC operates daily in summer

You own multiple AC units

AC is out of warranty

Want predictable maintenance costs

Expert tip: AMC usually reduces the risk of major repairs by up to 40%.

What AMC Includes

AMC is ideal if:

Priority support: Quick response and preferred scheduling of service visits, especially during peak summer.

Quick response and preferred scheduling of service visits, especially during peak summer. Periodic health check visits

Discounts on spare parts (plan dependent)

When AMC is Useful

AMC is beneficial when your air conditioner is used extensively in summer, and is out of warranty, or you want predictable yearly maintenance costs.

Tips to Reduce AC Service Costs

Smart maintenance can help in reducing long-term expenses.

Practical Money-Saving Tips

Clean air filters every 2–4 weeks.

Schedule servicing before peak summer.

Install AC in a proper shaded location.

Keep the outdoor unit dust-free.

Avoid operating at extreme temperatures.

Fix minor issues at the right time.

Use a stabilizer if the voltage fluctuates.

Choose AMC if usage is heavy.

Regular filter cleaning alone can improve efficiency by up to 10%.

LG AC Customer Care & Support

For official help, it is advised that you keep the following support options handy. LG ensures that it offers multiple support options to customers so that they can book their service quickly, track requests, or address their product concerns without any hassle.

Customer Care Number

You can contact the national LG customer care helpline number to get quick support with installation, repair, or any other issues. Phone support is useful for urgent issues and helps to get the service request registered immediately. You will need to keep the product model number ready for a fast process.

Customer Care Options

National helpline support (08069379999)

WhatsApp (9711709999)

Online service request

Mobile app booking

Warranty claim support

Spare parts assistance

Service Request Options

Users can book their service requests through the official website, customer care number, or mobile support app. Once the service request is submitted, you will get a request ID, and the technician visit is scheduled according to availability in your city.

Warranty Support

In case your AC is still under warranty, then LG will provide repair or parts replacement according to warranty terms. It is always advised to get your AC serviced by the authorized personnel during the warranty period to avoid claim rejection. Keep the purchase invoice and warranty details handy while booking the service.

When to Contact Support

Installation requests

Warranty repairs

Repeat issues with cooling

Service complaints

AMC inquiries

You will need to keep your model number and purchase invoice ready when booking the service.