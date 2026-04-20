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LG AC Service: Charges, Installation, Booking & Support (2026)
Regular air conditioner servicing is crucial for maintaining efficient, hygienic, and cost-effective cooling, especially in India’s extreme climate. LG AC Service helps maintain performance through proper installation, and timely repair, ensuring hassle-free operation throughout the year.
Most people struggle with their air conditioners, including cooling efficiency, sudden breakdowns, and service costs. Availing authorized support from LG Electronics ensures genuine parts, trained technicians, and warranty protection. This complete guide for 2026 will walk you through the service process, latest service charges in India, steps for booking a service, warning signs, AMC plans, and expert tips for cost-effective service.
What is LG AC Service?
LG AC Service is a process that includes professional maintenance, installation, inspection, and repair performed by authorized service personnel or certified service partners to ensure efficient operation of the AC performance and longevity.
It includes:
- Routine cleaning and upkeep
- Gas refilling and cooling checks
- Fault diagnosis and repair
- New AC installation and re-installation
- Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) visits
Authorized vs Local Technicians
Authorized service
- Manufacturer-trained engineers
- Use of genuine spare parts
- Warranty protection
- Standard pricing transparency
Local technicians
- Lower upfront cost (sometimes)
- Risk of duplicate parts
- No warranty assurance
- Inconsistent service quality
For better service and longer-term reliability, only authorized service is recommended.
Types of LG AC Services Available
1. AC Installation
Proper installation directly impacts cooling efficiency and electricity consumption.
Split AC installation includes:
- Indoor and outdoor unit mounting
- Copper pipe connection
- Vacuuming and testing
- Installation of drain pipe
Window AC installation includes:
- Unit placement
- Frame fitting
- Connecting electrical wires
- Performance check
New vs Reinstallation:
- New installation: First-time setup
- Reinstallation: Shifting AC to a new location
2. AC Repair
Repair services involve fixing both minor and major faults.
Common repair issues:
- AC not cooling properly
- Remote or sensor not working
- Water leakage
- Compressor problems
- Unusual noise or vibration
- PCB or electrical faults
Early detection of the issues helps prevent costly damage later.
3. AC Maintenance / Servicing
Regular servicing of the AC is important to ensure that it is both efficient and hygienic.
Some of the common issues that come up during servicing:
- Air filter cleaning
- Evaporator coil cleaning
- Condenser inspection
- Drain line flushing
- Performance testing
Every 6-12 months is the recommended period to service the AC, considering the climate of India.
4. Gas Charging / Refilling
Gas refilling of the AC is necessary when the cooling performance of the AC is low. This generally happens when there is a leakage of the refrigerant.
When you may need it:
- AC blowing warm air
- Ice formation on coils
- Hissing sound from unit
- Longer cooling time
Important: Gas refill should always include leak detection.
LG AC Service Charges in India (2026)
Below is an indicative price table for your reference. Actual charges may vary by city, model, and service complexity.
|Service
|Estimated Cost (₹)
|Window AC Installation
|₹500
|Window AC Dismantling
|₹400
|Split AC Installation
|₹1,199
|Split AC Dismantling
|₹500
*T&C Apply :
- Installation charge of Split AC is applicable till 30 days from the date of purchase.
*Core Drilling is not covered under standard RAC installation charges and will be charged extra based on site location (In Warranty)
Extra Material Charges
|Item
|Inverter AC
|Copper Piping with insulation + Vinyl Tape
|₹1050
|Power Cord 3 Core Wire
|₹110
|Power Cord 4 Core Wire
|₹140
|Drain pipe (1"Dia with insulator)
|₹90
|Standard outdoor wall bracket + labor
|₹750
|**Fixing of ODU Stand (Labor Only)
|₹200
|**Copper pipe (Labor only)
|₹200
|Vinyl Tape
|₹75
|***Site Inspection Charges
|₹400
**Fixing charges will be applied if arranged by customer himself / provided by dealer for AC bracket and Copper pipe
***In case customer is getting installation done post site inspection, charges for same will be adjusted against total installation charges
Source: RAC Installation Price Charter
- Labour and material charges are billed separately
- Prices vary across metro and non-metro cities
- Additional copper piping costs extra
- High-rise installation may incur extra charges
Always confirm the final quote before booking.
How to Book LG AC Service
Booking the service is quite simple and can be done through various official channels.
1. Via Official LG Website
Steps:
- Log in to your LG account at https://www.lg.com/in/login/
- Visit the official support page.
- Go to “Repair Request” option: https://www.lg.com/in/support/product-support/repair-request/
- Choose your product from the registered list or manually enter the product details.
- Enter Product Purchase Date & Type of Service required.
- Select Symptom or Issue details.
- Describe the issue in detail.
- Choose a suitable date and time for the engineer’s visit.
- Confirm contact details and enter your PIN code to auto-fill region name & code.
- Check the privacy policy and submit your request.
You’ll receive a service request number for tracking.
2. LG Customer Care
You can book by calling the customer care helpline.
Process:
- Call customer support
- Share product details
- Describe the issue
- Confirm preferred visit slot
- Receive SMS confirmation
This method is helpful for urgent repairs.
3. LG Service App/Support
You can also book and manage your AC service through the official LG support app or online support platform. This digital method is perfect for fast scheduling and real-time tracking
Steps:
- Visit the LG support page or open the LG service app
- Enter product model details and location
- Select the required service type
- Schedule a technician visit at your preferred time
- Confirm the request and save the service ID
Signs Your LG AC Needs Service
Watch for these early warning signals:
- AC not cooling effectively
- Water dripping from indoor unit
- Bad or musty smell
- Sudden rise in electricity bill
- Loud or unusual noise
- AC turning on and off repeatedly
- Low air circulation
- Ice buildup on coils
If you find two or more of the above symptoms, schedule servicing immediately.
Benefits of Choosing LG Authorized Service
Selecting authorized service is essential for maintaining your AC’s performance, safety, and warranty validity. Let’s see why:
1. Genuine Spare Parts
Authorized service uses original parts made for your exact AC model. This ensures proper fit, stable cooling, and longer AC life by avoiding frequent AC breakdowns caused by duplicate parts.
2. Certified Technicians
Trained engineers are familiar with the latest inverters and smart ACs. This enables proper AC diagnosis and avoids repeated repairs, as well as protects critical components such as compressors and PCBs.
3. Warranty Protection
Unauthorized AC repair by untrained technicians may void the warranty. While authorized service keeps the warranty valid, it ensures the eligible replacement of AC parts as per the company's warranty policies.
4. Safety Assurance
Professionals follow proper procedures for AC gas handling, wiring, and installation. This reduces repair hazards like gas leakage, electrical issues, and improper mounting.
5. Transparent Pricing
Authorized AC repair follows standard pricing, providing a clear breakdown of labour and material. This reduces any potential for hidden costs and gives you confidence to plan maintenance costs confidently.
Authorized vs Local AC Repair
|Feature
|Authorized Service
|Local Repair
|Parts Quality
|Genuine
|May be duplicate
|Technician Skill
|Certified
|Varies
|Warranty Safety
|Protected
|Risky
|Pricing
|Standard
|Unpredictable
|Reliability
|High
|Inconsistent
For newer or premium ACs, it is highly recommended to seek authorized service.
LG AC AMC (Annual Maintenance Contract)
AMC is a prepaid yearly service plan that ensures your AC is in prime working condition through scheduled professional servicing. Thereby avoiding any untimely breakdowns and saving you money in the long run.
What AMC Typically Includes
- Priority service support
- Basic cleaning visits
- Discount on spare parts
- Performance inspection
When AMC is Worth It
AMC is ideal if:
- Your AC operates daily in summer
- You own multiple AC units
- AC is out of warranty
- Want predictable maintenance costs
Expert tip: AMC usually reduces the risk of major repairs by up to 40%.
What AMC Includes
AMC is ideal if:
- Priority support: Quick response and preferred scheduling of service visits, especially during peak summer.
- Periodic health check visits
- Discounts on spare parts (plan dependent)
When AMC is Useful
AMC is beneficial when your air conditioner is used extensively in summer, and is out of warranty, or you want predictable yearly maintenance costs.
Tips to Reduce AC Service Costs
Smart maintenance can help in reducing long-term expenses.
Practical Money-Saving Tips
- Clean air filters every 2–4 weeks.
- Schedule servicing before peak summer.
- Install AC in a proper shaded location.
- Keep the outdoor unit dust-free.
- Avoid operating at extreme temperatures.
- Fix minor issues at the right time.
- Use a stabilizer if the voltage fluctuates.
- Choose AMC if usage is heavy.
Regular filter cleaning alone can improve efficiency by up to 10%.
LG AC Customer Care & Support
For official help, it is advised that you keep the following support options handy. LG ensures that it offers multiple support options to customers so that they can book their service quickly, track requests, or address their product concerns without any hassle.
Customer Care Number
You can contact the national LG customer care helpline number to get quick support with installation, repair, or any other issues. Phone support is useful for urgent issues and helps to get the service request registered immediately. You will need to keep the product model number ready for a fast process.
Customer Care Options
- National helpline support (08069379999)
- WhatsApp (9711709999)
- Online service request
- Mobile app booking
- Warranty claim support
- Spare parts assistance
Service Request Options
Users can book their service requests through the official website, customer care number, or mobile support app. Once the service request is submitted, you will get a request ID, and the technician visit is scheduled according to availability in your city.
Warranty Support
In case your AC is still under warranty, then LG will provide repair or parts replacement according to warranty terms. It is always advised to get your AC serviced by the authorized personnel during the warranty period to avoid claim rejection. Keep the purchase invoice and warranty details handy while booking the service.
When to Contact Support
- Installation requests
- Warranty repairs
- Repeat issues with cooling
- Service complaints
- AMC inquiries
You will need to keep your model number and purchase invoice ready when booking the service.
FAQs
The cost of basic servicing ranges between ₹500 to ₹900, whereas installation and gas charging are higher depending on the model and city. Final prices include labor costs along with material charges. Always confirm the estimate while booking.
Visit the official support page, enter AC model details, select the service type, choose a preferred date, and confirm the request. You will receive a confirmation SMS with the service request number.
In Indian conditions, servicing should be done every 6 months. Heavy users (daily summer usage) should do quarterly filter cleaning and annual professional maintenance for best performance.
Installation is often chargeable unless it is included in a special promotional offer at the time of purchase. Standard installation, extra piping, and high-rise work may involve extra fees.
Yes, doorstep service is available for LG ACs in most cities. After booking, a certified technician will visit your home to inspect, repair, or perform maintenance based on the request.
The basic servicing takes around 45 to 90 minutes. Repairs may take longer depending on fault severity and spare part availability. Most requests are completed within 24-72 hours.
The AMC plans generally include priority support and discounts on spare parts. Coverage details may vary by plan and region.
Conclusion
Timely LG AC Service is a must to maintain its cooling performance, energy efficiency, and durability, particularly during the hot summer days of India. Whether you are looking for installation, repair, gas refill, or maintenance, opting for authorized services ensures reliability, safety, and genuine parts support.
With a proper understanding of different types of services, estimated costs, booking procedures, and early warning signs, you can avoid sudden breakdowns and heavy repair costs.
Schedule regular maintenance, consider an AMC for heavy usage, and follow basic DIY care to keep your AC running like new in 2026 and beyond.