25 Things You Need To Know Before Buying an AC

Air conditioning has become an essential part of modern living, offering comfort and relief in today’s fast-paced environments. . At LG, we understand that an air conditioner is no longer a luxury—it's a necessity. In LG Air Conditioners, each feature drives user comfort a notch higher. However, for every appliance, it is important to know what features truly matter.

There is not one, but 25 compelling reasons to choose the LG Dual Cool Air Conditioner for your home. The LG Dual Cool AC stands out for its advanced features, ensuring Performance, Durability, Convenience and Health & Hygiene.—key factors every buyer should consider. In this buying guide, we highlight why this air conditioner is a smart investment for your home.

To help you make an informed decision, we’ve also included YouTube video links demonstrating each feature. From superior cooling performance to intelligent convenience, discover how the LG Dual Cool AC delivers on every front.

1. Dual Inverter Compressor

LG’s DUAL Inverter Compressor helps constantly adjusts the compressor’s speed to maintain desired level of temperatures.. It outperforms conventional models by ensuring faster cooling, enhanced durability, energy saving, and low noise. . It maintains optimal performance, making it a reliable choice for consistent cooling. Watch video for more details .

2. Al (Artificial Intelligence)

LG’s AI-driven technology automatically adjusts cooling based on room conditions, ensuring personalized comfort. The one-touch monitoring system optimizes performance by sensing ambient temperature, humidity, and user preferences. Watch video for more details .

3. AI+ Deep Learning

AI+ Deep Learning enhances air conditioner efficiency by analyzing room conditions and user patterns. This intelligent system adapts cooling output dynamically, providing the perfect balance of comfort. It is also very useful if you're concerned about high electricity bills. Watch video for more details .

4. AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling

The AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling system offers customized temperature control, offering flexibility to adjust cooling capacity as per your comfort.. It adapts cooling power to user needs efficiently. Watch video for more details .

5. Hi-Grooved Copper Pipes

LG ACs with 100% copper tubes and hi-grooving guarantee accelerated cooling, prolonged durability, and a simultaneous reduction in maintenance costs. Watch video for more details .

6. Cools Even at 55°C

LG's Air Conditioners are engineered to cool even in extreme temperatures up to 55°C with powerful and reliable cooling performance to handle any climate, especially in extreme heat conditions. Watch video for more details .

7. Viraat Mode

LG AC features high-quality air conditioning, enhanced by VIRAAT mode with up to 116% cooling capacity, ensuring comfort cooling even for a room filled with people. Watch video for more details .

8. Gold Fin+

LG Air Conditioners offer durable, stable performance, with Gold Fin+ technology protecting against humidity, dust, and chemicals—ideal for coastal and humid areas. Watch video for more details .

9. Ocean Black Fin & Protection

LG's Ocean Black Protection ensures the Air Conditioner is protected against all weather conditions, including dust, humidity, and salt exposure. The feature safeguards LG air conditioners, adding to the life of AC. Watch video for more details .

10. 10-Year Warranty on the Compressor

LG offers a 10-year warranty on the compressor, ensuring long-term cooling reliability. This extended coverage gives users peace of mind, reinforcing the AC’s durability and efficiency. The brand’s promise of innovation also comes with care and maximum convenience for users. Watch video for more details .

11. Stabilizer Free Plus

Compressor is the most essential component of an Air Conditioner. The advanced range of stabilizer-free plus operation prevents voltage fluctuations without compromising on safety, savings, and user comfort. Watch video for more details .

12. Low Gas Detection

New Low Gas Detection feature automatically detects, notifies and switches off AC for safety, saving both time for users and AC damage. In the age of innovative appliances, low gas detection is a novel feature, elevating user convenience. Watch video for more details .

13. ADC Sensors

LG ACs come equipped with ADC sensors that enhance durability and ensure stable operation. These sensors monitor critical functions, providing safety and efficiency at every step. Watch video for more details .

14. Diet Mode+

"Diet Mode+" deals with the common concern of high electricity bills, owing to heavy appliance usage. It minimizes energy consumption by operating at as low as 17% capacity, making cooling more economical. This mode is ideal for maintaining a comfortable temperature with reduced power usage. Watch video for more details .

15. Mute Feature

The annoying AC remote beep can interrupt your sleep and mostly, you have no choice but to bear with it. Eliminate all those disturbing beeping sounds with the mute function in LG AC. Watch video for more details .

16. 4-Way Swing

The 4-Way Swing, as the name itself suggests, disperses air evenly in all directions, maintaining uniform airflow throughout the room. This ensures consistent cooling, regardless of where the AC is placed. Watch video for more details .

17. 15-meter Air Flow

With a powerful 15-meter air throw, LG ACs cool large spaces efficiently. This feature ensures consistent comfort, even in bigger rooms or open areas, perfect for wide conference halls and even spacious living areas. Watch video for more details .

18. Energy Manager+

Energy Manager+ in LG air conditioners gives you more control over your electricity bill. It can be managed through the ThinQ App, helping you avoid unexpected bills, giving you peace of mind. Watch video for more details .

19. LG ThinQ Connectivity & Care

ThinQ Connectivity & Care effortlessly controls your AC anytime, from anywhere with LG's ThinQ App and innovative ThinQ Care Services. Smart users need smart appliances to ease daily life and this app intuitively ease your life by understanding your preferences. Watch video for more details .

20. Voice Control Feature

LG DUALCOOL ThinQ models are compatible with your smartphones and speakers, such as Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. No need to get up from the sofa and do it on your own, simply give a voice command to do the work for you. Watch video for more details .

21. HIM Clean Feature

With Him Clean Feature, a simple tap on the LG ThinQ App initiates an advanced Cleaning cycle that freezes, defrosts and washes away 99% of bacteria and germs, keeping your AC fresh and Hygienic. Watch video for more details .

22. R32 Refrigerant

If the compressor is the heart, R32 refrigerant is the lifeblood of an air conditioner—efficient, eco-friendly, and superior in thermal performance. LG's Air Conditioner uses Refrigerant R32 which has zero ODP & lower GWP compared to other refrigerants. The heat is transferred between the indoor and outdoor units through the circulation of refrigerant. Watch video for more details .

23. Monsoon Comfort

Monsoon Comfort Technology is for comfortable cooling, and greater power savings even in humid conditions.. With the simple press, activate Monsoon Comfort Key on remote, the 7 Level Temperature Control System in the LG Air Conditioner automatically adjusts the indoor temperature for maximum comfort. Watch video for more details .

24. Auto Clean

With the Auto Clean, the heat exchanger gets dried up automatically, so that humidity along with bacteria gets eliminated. It prevents bacterial growth and odours by drying the heat exchanger after use, maintaining cleaner and fresher airflow. Watch video for more details .

25. HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection

The HD Filter features an anti-virus coating that eliminates bacteria and viruses, providing cleaner and healthier indoor air for a safer living environment. Watch video for more details .

These 25 reasons barely scratch the surface when it comes to learning why LG air conditioners stand out. The AC range has something for mostly all budgets, types, and requirements. Check the range now and bring home an LG Dualcool Air Conditioner.

Terms & Conditions:

Please note that some of the features mentioned are subject to the terms & conditions mentioned below:

1. AI Convertible 6-in-1 - *108% Capacity Claim from actual rated capacity. May vary from model to model from 108% to 116%. Above data is based on testing done at standard conditions, actual consumption can vary as per environmental condition & room size.

2. Viraat mode - *108% Capacity Claim from actual rated capacity. May vary from model to model from 108% to 116%. Above data is based on testing done at standard conditions, actual consumption can vary as per environmental condition & room size.