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LG 3 Star (1.5) Split AC, Hot and Cold, AI Dual inverter Compressor, Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling, 5.2 kW, 2026 Model

LG 3 Star (1.5) Split AC, Hot and Cold, AI Dual inverter Compressor, Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling, 5.2 kW, 2026 Model

AS-H19BNXE
LG 3 Star (1.5) Split AC, Hot and Cold, AI Dual inverter Compressor, Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling, 5.2 kW, 2026 Model, AS-H19BNXE
Front view of LG 3 Star (1.5) Split AC, Hot and Cold, AI Dual inverter Compressor, Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling, 5.2 kW, 2026 Model AS-H19BNXE
BEE stickers
front door open
Front view and 3 Star logo
left side
left side open
right side
right side open
right side closed
LG 3 Star (1.5) Split AC, Hot and Cold, AI Dual inverter Compressor, Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling, 5.2 kW, 2026 Model, AS-H19BNXE
Front view of LG 3 Star (1.5) Split AC, Hot and Cold, AI Dual inverter Compressor, Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling, 5.2 kW, 2026 Model AS-H19BNXE
BEE stickers
front door open
Front view and 3 Star logo
left side
left side open
right side
right side open
right side closed

Key Features

  • DUAL Inverter Compressor
  • Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling
  • Hot & Cold Model
  • 4 Way Swing
  • HD Filter with Anti Virus Protection
  • Gold Fin+
More
DUAL Inverter
DUAL Inverter
HD Filter with Anti Virus Protection
Viraat-Mode
10 Year warranty on Inverter
5 Year warranty on PCB
LG-AC-with-HD-Filter-with-Anti-Virus-Protection
Dual Inverter Compressor



Dual Inverter Compressor

LG Inverter ACs use Variable Tonnage Technology to adjust cooling by controlling compressor speed, ensuring faster cooling initially and energy savings once the desired temperature is reached.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

VIRAAT Mode

RAC-Category-Banner

VIRAAT Mode

Delivers 116%* cooling power for instant, continuous

cooling with high fan speed and maximum comfort.

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary Model to Model from 108% to 124%.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Anti-Virus

Anti-Virus

HD Filter with
Anti-Virus Protection

LG DUAL Inverter Air Conditioner now comes with an ‘Anti-Virus’ protection

layer fitted HD Filter. The filter mesh is coated with Cationic Silver Ions

(AgNPs) that deactivates more than 99% Virus# and Bacteria* in contact.

To be precise, it demobilizes up to 99.76% Virus# and up to 99.99% Bacteria* cleansing.

Beat the heat upto 55°C with LG air Conditioners

Beat the heat upto 55°C with LG air Conditioners

Cools at 55°C

Engineered for India's extreme heat, delivering powerful,

consistent cooling even at 55°C.

ADC Sensor

LG PS-Q24HNXE ADC Sensor

ADC Sensor

LG Air Conditioners comes with ADC Safety sensors as a

built of robustness and power of safety at every step of operation

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Stabilizer Free Plus

LG MS-Q24HNXA Stabilizer Free Plus

Stabilizer Free Plus

Advanced range of stabilizer-free operations that prevents voltage

fluctuation and adds to your savings & safety.

Gold Fin+

Gold Fin+

Gold Fin+

Thicker fins and hydrophilic layers boost durability for long-lasting performance.

*Goldfin+ has been newly introduced and applicable based on the manufacturing date.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.
Smart Dehumidification: Enhanced Comfort and Energy Savings

Smart Dehumidification: Enhanced Comfort and Energy Savings

Smart Dehumidification: Enhanced Comfort and Energy Savings

Monsoon Comfort Technology saves up to 30.8%* energy in humid conditions

compared to conventional dehumidification mode. 

Front view of LG AC showing inner workings as blue AutoCleaning light activates to dry moisture; logo in top right corner.
Auto Cleaning

An Internal Clean that's Automatic

Automatically dries any moisture inside the air conditioner to ensure it's always clean.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Mute Function

Mute Function

One-touch beep mute enables smoother, silent

AC operation without unnecessary sound alerts.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Ocean Black Protection

100% Copper Tubes with Ocean Black Protection for Indian Conditions

Special Ocean Black Protection applied on Copper tubes of Indoor unit provides exceptional durability for the air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected from sand, salt, industrial smoke and pollutants.

*Ocean Black Protection feature is applied to indoor unit in split ac as shown in the above image.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

LG Split Air Conditioners Range Catalogue

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All Spec

What people are saying

FAQs

Q.

What is Viraat Mode in AS-H19BNXE?

A.

AS-H19BNXE is highly capable of instant cooling with the help of Viraat Mode. It maintains upto 124% cooling capacity, which provides instant cooling for maximum user comfort with no time limit—a big advantage for quick relief during the hottest of days.

Q.

How does a Dual Inverter Compressor balance comfort and energy efficiency?

A.

A Dual Inverter Compressor ensures the right balance between comfort and efficiency by controlling the cooling output based on room requirements. It ensures quick cooling during the initial hours and then optimizes performance once the desired temperature is reached. Reasons for this are as follows:

 

●       Utilizes Variable Tonnage Technology to control compressor speed smoothly.

●       Delivers higher cooling output during initial hours to provide quick cooling.

●       Gradually reduces power consumption once the desired temperature is reached.

●       Eliminates frequent stop-start cycles to improve efficiency.

●       Sustains steady indoor temperatures to provide consistent comfort.

●       Supports long-term energy savings during continuous operation.

●       Boosts overall performance by matching cooling output to room requirements.

●       Ensures efficient operation throughout varying heat conditions for the whole day.

●       Helps maintain comfort without wasting energy over time.

 

Hence, this results in balanced everyday cooling.

 

Q.

How does the Anti-Virus protection layer work in the HD Filter?

A.

The HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection aims to enhance indoor air quality through the reduction of harmful microorganisms. This product applies advanced coating technology to facilitate a cleaner and healthier living environment.

 

●       The HD Filter includes an Anti-Virus protective layer to ensure effective air purification.

●       The filter mesh is coated with Cationic Silver Ions (AgNPs).

●       When air passes through the filters, the bacteria and viruses are directly exposed to these ions.

●       The silver ions work on the outer surface of microorganisms, reducing their strength.

●       This will help in stopping microbial activity and avoiding further spread.

●       This process eliminates well over 99% of viruses and bacteria upon contact.

●       It can demobilize viruses up to 99.76% and bacteria up to 99.99%.

●       The effect achieved is better air hygiene and indoor cleaning.

●       The filter enhances healthier breathing conditions when using an air conditioner regularly.

 

#Tested as per ISO 21702: 2019 on MS2 Bacteriophage (an RNA virus of the family Leviviridae).

MS2 Bacteriophages are used as a surrogate virus (particularly in place of Picornaviruses such as Poliovirus and human Norovirus).

Due to individual sensitivities, the results of one test virus might not be applicable for other viruses.

## The filter is not a substitute to the mandatory precautions prescribed by the government such as wearing masks, social distancing, usage of hand sanitizers & surface hygiene practices.

* Tested as per JIS Z 2801: 2010 on Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538 & Escherichia coli ATCC 8739. For Escherichia coli ATCC 8739 reduction up 99.69%

 

Q.

How does Stabilizer Free Plus help save the additional cost of a stabilizer?

A.

The Stabilizer Free Plus also helps in reducing extra expenses by allowing the appliance to run safely without an external stabilizer. It manages voltage fluctuations internally, ensuring protection, savings, and ease of use.

 

●       Supports stabilizer-free operation with an expanded voltage range of 120V to 290V, improved from 145V to 290V.

●       Saves the additional cost of purchasing a separate stabilizer.

●       Safeguards its internal components from voltage fluctuations with its built-in control.

●       Avoids additional wiring and bulky stabilizer units, improving room aesthetics.

●       Reduces long-term maintenance and replacement costs linked to external stabilizers.

●       Ensures stable and reliable operation even in frequent voltage fluctuations.

●       Enhances overall safety with minimum operating costs.

 

*Worth Value is the perceived value of stabilizers available in market as per their average price. Amount indicative, reference only for comparison and illustration purposes If the voltage fluctuation is more than 120V-290V then stabilizer is required.

 

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