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LG 5 Star (1.0) Split AC, AI Convertible 6-in-1, Diet Mode+, Viraat Mode, 100% Copper Tubes, 3.5 kW, 2026 Model

LG 5 Star (1.0) Split AC, AI Convertible 6-in-1, Diet Mode+, Viraat Mode, 100% Copper Tubes, 3.5 kW, 2026 Model

AS-Q14ANZE
LG 5 Star (1.0) Split AC, AI Convertible 6-in-1, Diet Mode+, Viraat Mode, 100% Copper Tubes, 3.5 kW, 2026 Model, AS-Q14ANZE
Front view of LG 5 Star (1.0) Split AC, AI Convertible 6-in-1, Diet Mode+, Viraat Mode, 100% Copper Tubes, 3.5 kW, 2026 Model AS-Q14ANZE
bee
front view
right view
right view with door open
right view
right view
right view
LG 5 Star (1.0) Split AC, AI Convertible 6-in-1, Diet Mode+, Viraat Mode, 100% Copper Tubes, 3.5 kW, 2026 Model, AS-Q14ANZE
Front view of LG 5 Star (1.0) Split AC, AI Convertible 6-in-1, Diet Mode+, Viraat Mode, 100% Copper Tubes, 3.5 kW, 2026 Model AS-Q14ANZE
bee
front view
right view
right view with door open
right view
right view
right view

Key Features

  • AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling
  • Diet Mode+
  • Gold Fin+
  • Viraat Mode
More
Super Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling
gold fin+
Viraat-Mode
10 Year warranty on Inverter
5 Year warranty on PCB
LG-AC-with-HD-Filter-with-Anti-Virus-Protection
Convertible

Convertible

AI Convertible 6-in-1

Effortlessly achieves perfect cooling by automatically adjusting capacity, temperature, and fan speed for optimal comfort.

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary from model to model between 108% to 124%.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

VIRAAT Mode

RAC-Category-Banner

VIRAAT Mode

Delivers 124%* cooling power for instant, continuous

cooling with high fan speed and maximum comfort.

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary Model to Model from 108% to 124%.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

ADC Sensor

LG PS-Q24HNXE ADC Sensor

ADC Sensor

LG Air Conditioners comes with ADC Safety sensors as a

built of robustness and power of safety at every step of operation.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Gold Fin+

Gold Fin+

Gold Fin+

Thicker fins and hydrophilic layers boost durability for long-lasting performance.

*Goldfin+ has been newly introduced and applicable based on the manufacturing date.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.
Smart Dehumidification: Enhanced Comfort and Energy Savings

Smart Dehumidification: Enhanced Comfort and Energy Savings

Monsoon Comfort

Smart climate control that senses humidity and automatically

optimizes temperature to keep your surroundings light, airy, & pleasant.

Front view of LG AC showing inner workings as blue AutoCleaning light activates to dry moisture; logo in top right corner.
Auto Cleaning

An Internal Clean that's Automatic

Automatically dries any moisture inside the air conditioner to ensure it's always clean.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Mute Function

Mute Function

One-touch beep mute enables smoother, silent

AC operation without unnecessary sound alerts.

*10 Year Warranty Applicable only on Inverter Compressor.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Ocean Black Protection

100% Copper Tubes with Ocean Black Protection for Indian Conditions

Special Ocean Black Protection applied on Copper tubes of Indoor unit provides exceptional durability for the air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected from sand, salt, industrial smoke and pollutants.

*Ocean Black Protection feature is applied to indoor unit in split ac as shown in the above image.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

FAQs

Q.

What does Diet Mode+ do in AS-Q14ANZE?

A.

LG AC model AS-Q14ANZE has a feature called diet mode+ that leverages compressor technology to reduce power consumption by upto 75%. This feature optimizes cooling efficiency while providing increased airflow, offering a simple yet effective means to manage electricity costs without sacrificing comfort. Users can easily activate and benefit from this single-setting feature, ensuring a balanced and cost-effective approach to air conditioning

 

Q.

What is Viraat Mode in AS-Q14ANZE?

A.

AS-Q14ANZE is highly capable of instant cooling with the help of Viraat Mode. It maintains upto 124% cooling capacity, which provides instant cooling for maximum user comfort with no time limit—a big advantage for quick relief during the hottest of days.

Cool at 55°C

Cool at 55°C

Cool at 55°C

Engineered for India's extreme heat, delivering powerful,

consistent cooling even at 55°C.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

HIM CLEAN

HIM CLEAN

Him Clean

Automatically removes bacteria and impurities,

ensuring cleaner air and improved efficiency with one tap.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

LG Split Air Conditioners Range Catalogue

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