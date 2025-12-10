About Cookies on This Site

LG 5 Star (1.0) Split AC, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, Auto Clean, Diet Mode+, 100% Copper Tubes, 3.5 kW, 2026 Model

LG 5 Star (1.0) Split AC, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, Auto Clean, Diet Mode+, 100% Copper Tubes, 3.5 kW, 2026 Model

AS-Q14ENZE
Key Features

  • DUAL Inverter Compressor
  • AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling
  • Artificial Intelligency cooling mode
  • Gold Fin+
  • Viraat Mode
  • 4 Way Swing
More
DUAL Inverter
DUAL Inverter
Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling
HD Filter with Anti Virus Protection
Viraat-Mode
10 Year warranty on Inverter
5 Year warranty on PCB
LG-AC-with-HD-Filter-with-Anti-Virus-Protection
Dual Inverter Compressor



Dual Inverter Compressor

LG Inverter ACs use Variable Tonnage Technology to adjust cooling by controlling compressor speed, ensuring faster cooling initially and energy savings once the desired temperature is reached.

*10 Year Warranty Applicable only on Inverter Compressor.
*Gas charging is included only when compressor is defective or inoperative else standard charges apply.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Convertible

Convertible

AI Convertible 6-in-1

Effortlessly achieves perfect cooling by automatically adjusting capacity, temperature, and fan speed for optimal comfort

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary from model to model between 110% to 116%.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

VIRAAT Mode

RAC-Category-Banner

VIRAAT Mode

Delivers 116%* cooling power for instant, continuous

cooling with high fan speed and maximum comfort.

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary from Model to Model from 110% to 117%.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Anti-Virus

Anti-Virus

HD Filter with
Anti-Virus Protection

LG DUAL Inverter Air Conditioner now comes with an 'Anti-Virus' protection

layer fitted HD Filter. The filter mesh is coated with Cationic Silver Ions

(AgNPs) that deactivates more than 99% Virus# and Bacteria* in contact.

To be precise, it demobilizes up to 99.76% Virus# and up to 99.99% Bacteria* cleansing.

ADC Sensor

LG PS-Q24HNXE ADC Sensor

ADC Sensor

LG Air Conditioners comes with ADC Safety sensors as a

built of robustness and power of safety at every step of operation

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Beat the heat upto 55°C with LG air Conditioners

Beat the heat upto 55°C with LG air Conditioners

Cools at 55°C

Engineered for India's extreme heat, delivering powerful,

consistent cooling even at 55°C.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Ocean Black Protection

100% Copper Tubes with Ocean Black Protection for Indian Conditions

Special Ocean Black Protection applied on Copper tubes of Indoor unit provides exceptional durability for the air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected from sand, salt, industrial smoke and pollutants.

*Ocean Black Protection feature is applied to indoor unit in split ac as shown in the above image.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Stabilizer Free Plus

LG MS-Q24HNXA Stabilizer Free Plus

Stabilizer Free Plus

Advanced range of stabilizer-free operations that prevents voltage

fluctuation and adds to your savings & safety.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Smart Dehumidification: Enhanced Comfort and Energy Savings

Smart Dehumidification: Enhanced Comfort and Energy Savings

Monsoon Comfort

Smart climate control that senses humidity and automatically

optimizes temperature to keep your surroundings light, airy, & pleasant.

Front view of LG AC showing inner workings as blue AutoCleaning light activates to dry moisture; logo in top right corner.
Auto Cleaning

An Internal Clean that's Automatic

Automatically dries any moisture inside the air conditioner to ensure it's always clean.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Gold Fin+

Gold Fin+

Gold Fin+

Thicker fins and hydrophilic layers boost durability for long-lasting performance.

*Goldfin+ has been newly introduced and applicable based on the manufacturing date.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.
Mute Function

Mute Function

One-touch beep mute enables smoother, silent

AC operation without unnecessary sound alerts.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

FAQs

Q.

What does Diet Mode+ do in AS-Q14ENZE?

A.

LG AC model AS-Q14ENZE has a feature called diet mode+ that leverages dual inverter compressor technology to reduce power consumption by upto 83%. This feature optimizes cooling efficiency while providing increased airflow, offering a simple yet effective means to manage electricity costs without sacrificing comfort. Users can easily activate and benefit from this single-setting feature, ensuring a balanced and cost-effective approach to air conditioning

 

Q.

What is Viraat Mode in AS-Q14ENZE?

A.

AS-Q14ENZE is highly capable of instant cooling with the help of Viraat Mode. It maintains upto 116% cooling capacity, which provides instant cooling for maximum user comfort with no time limit—a big advantage for quick relief during the hottest of days.

Q.

Is the Anti-Virus coating on the filter safe for home use?

A.

Yes, the Anti-Virus coating on the HD Filter is examined as safe for home use. It uses Cationic Silver Ions (AgNPs) that act only on microorganisms that encounter the filter surface. Silver ions contact, weaken, and deactivate microbes through a simple three-step process. Key pointers:

  • Designed to act on microorganisms without influencing indoor air quality.
  • Utilizes stable Cationic Silver Ions, commonly used in purification systems.
  • Does not release harmful chemicals into the room.
  • Helps to deactivate above 99% of bacteria and viruses on contact.
  • Supports healthier, cleaner airflow for daily household use.
Q.

Can the AC provide effective cooling in extremely high temperatures?

A.

The AC is designed to cool effectively even at severe high temperatures of up to 55°C. In this way, during strong heat, the unit produces constant airflow and maintains temperature at regular levels. It features an advanced cooling system meant to cope with high thermal loads without reduced efficiency in maintaining comfort even in harsh climates. Be it used for regions that have extreme summer heat or for the peak hour of the day, the AC continues to work. Due to a combination of durable components and enhanced technology to cool, it keeps the indoor spaces comfortable and, therefore, is reliable for surrounding areas with high ambient temperatures.

 

*Cooling capacity tested at 55°C ambient temperature conditions. Applicable for all split AC 2026 Models.

Q.

What is VIRAAT Mode in the AC and how does it work?

A.

VIRAAT Mode in an air conditioner is a high-performance setting designed to provide faster and stronger cooling during severe heat. When turned on, the air conditioner increases its operating capacity beyond the normal rated ones and can boost cooling output up to around 124%. This upgraded operation helps to attain a comfortable temperature quickly, especially during extremely hot conditions.

 

The mode usually automatically adjusts temperature settings, airflow, and compressor activity to maintain constant cooling without any need for manual changes. It also sustains wider air circulation by enhancing the swing mechanism for better distribution. VIRAAT Mode provides a quick and powerful way to cool down, ensuring comfort even when outdoor temperatures are very high.

 

*124% Capacity Claim from actual rated capacity. May vary from model to model from 108% to 124%. Above data is based on testing done at standard conditions, actual consumption can vary as per environmental condition & room size.

4 way swing

4 way swing

4 way swing

Powerful 4-Way Swing for uniform airflow and ventilation.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

LG Split Air Conditioners Range Catalogue

All Spec

What people are saying

