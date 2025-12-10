LG 5 Star (1.0) Split AC, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, Auto Clean, Diet Mode+, 100% Copper Tubes, 3.5 kW, 2026 Model

VIRAAT Mode in an air conditioner is a high-performance setting designed to provide faster and stronger cooling during severe heat. When turned on, the air conditioner increases its operating capacity beyond the normal rated ones and can boost cooling output up to around 124%. This upgraded operation helps to attain a comfortable temperature quickly, especially during extremely hot conditions.

The mode usually automatically adjusts temperature settings, airflow, and compressor activity to maintain constant cooling without any need for manual changes. It also sustains wider air circulation by enhancing the swing mechanism for better distribution. VIRAAT Mode provides a quick and powerful way to cool down, ensuring comfort even when outdoor temperatures are very high.

*124% Capacity Claim from actual rated capacity. May vary from model to model from 108% to 124%. Above data is based on testing done at standard conditions, actual consumption can vary as per environmental condition & room size.