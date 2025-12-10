LG 3 Star (1.5) Split AC, AI Convertible 6-in-1, Gold Fin+, Auto Clean, Viraat Mode, Diet Mode+, 4.4 kW, 2026 Model

Ocean Black Protection is specially designed to improve the durability and performance of ACs exposed to harsh environmental elements. Regular copper tubes would wear out faster due to corrosion, specially coated copper tubes offer strengthened resistance for long-lasting reliability, especially in Indian weather conditions.

Key benefits:

● Prevents rust and corrosion: The double-sided coating protects pipes against the damage caused by salinity, sand, and pollutants.

● Increases durability: Extends the service life of components such as the evaporator and heat exchanger by resisting corrosion.

● Cost-saving: Eliminates the frequent maintenance and replacement requirements, reducing long-term service costs by keeping the AC reliable and efficient.