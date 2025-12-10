About Cookies on This Site

LG 3 Star (1.5) Split AC, AI Convertible 6-in-1, Gold Fin+, Auto Clean, Viraat Mode, Diet Mode+, 4.4 kW, 2026 Model

LG 3 Star (1.5) Split AC, AI Convertible 6-in-1, Gold Fin+, Auto Clean, Viraat Mode, Diet Mode+, 4.4 kW, 2026 Model

AS-Q18TNXE
LG AS-Q18TNXE Split Air Conditioners front view
Perspective
front open view
Top view
perspective
left view
Perspective
rear view
Key Features

  • AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling
  • Artificial Intelligency cooling mode
  • Diet Mode+
  • Gold Fin+
  • Viraat Mode
More

FAQs

Q.

What does Diet Mode+ do in AS-Q18TNXE?

A.

LG AC model AS-Q18TNXE has a feature called diet mode+ that leverages dual inverter compressor technology to reduce power consumption by upto 83%. This feature optimizes cooling efficiency while providing increased airflow, offering a simple yet effective means to manage electricity costs without sacrificing comfort. Users can easily activate and benefit from this single-setting feature, ensuring a balanced and cost-effective approach to air conditioning

 

Q.

What is Viraat Mode in AS-Q18TNXE?

A.

AS-Q18TNXE is highly capable of instant cooling with the help of Viraat Mode. It maintains upto 116% cooling capacity, which provides instant cooling for maximum user comfort with no time limit—a big advantage for quick relief during the hottest of days.

Q.

What benefit does Ocean Black Protection provide compared to regular copper tubes?

A.

Ocean Black Protection is specially designed to improve the durability and performance of ACs exposed to harsh environmental elements. Regular copper tubes would wear out faster due to corrosion, specially coated copper tubes offer strengthened resistance for long-lasting reliability, especially in Indian weather conditions.

 

Key benefits:

●       Prevents rust and corrosion: The double-sided coating protects pipes against the damage caused by salinity, sand, and pollutants.

●       Increases durability: Extends the service life of components such as the evaporator and heat exchanger by resisting corrosion.

●       Cost-saving: Eliminates the frequent maintenance and replacement requirements, reducing long-term service costs by keeping the AC reliable and efficient.

Q.

Does Auto Cleaning help prevent moisture buildup inside the AC?

A.

Yes, Auto Cleaning helps in preventing moisture buildup in the AC by drying the internal elements automatically after cooling operations are completed. When turned on, the air conditioner will continue a controlled airflow cycle even after being turned off, allowing the hidden moisture to evaporate from inside the indoor unit completely. This eliminates the chances of mold and bacterial growth and every kind of unpleasant odor over time. By keeping the evaporator and inner surfaces dry, Auto Cleaning makes the AC hygienic and maintains a constant cooling performance. It also reduces the need for manual cleaning and helps to extend the life of the internal parts, making the AC more reliable and comfortable to use in the long run.

Q.

How do ADC Safety Sensors enhance the safety of an AC?

A.

ADC safety sensors enhance AC safety by monitoring key operating conditions constantly and ensuring the system operates within safe limits. These sensors monitor parameters such as condenser temperature, ambient temperature, and discharge levels to identify abnormal variations in the early stages. When irregular readings are identified, the sensors initiate protective actions to prevent overheating, over-pressure, or component failure. This fast response to risks ensures the safety of mechanical hazards, electrical issues, and operational dangers. They ensure stable performance by maintaining favorable working conditions, which enhances reliability and prolongs the life expectancy of the unit. The ADC safety sensor provides an extra protection layer to maintain the air conditioner's efficiency, safety, and dependability throughout its usage.

DUAL Inverter
DUAL Inverter
Super Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling
gold fin+
Viraat-Mode
10 Year warranty on Inverter
5 Year warranty on PCB
LG-AC-with-HD-Filter-with-Anti-Virus-Protection
Convertible

Convertible

AI Convertible 6-in-1

Effortlessly achieves perfect cooling by automatically adjusting capacity, temperature, and fan speed for optimal comfort

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary from model to model between 110% to 116%.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Diet Mode

Diet Mode

DietMode+

Balances comfort and energy efficiency, reduces power consumption for
households with varying cooling needs.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Beat the heat upto 55°C with LG air Conditioners

Beat the heat upto 55°C with LG air Conditioners

Cools at 55°C

Engineered for India's extreme heat, delivering powerful,

consistent cooling even at 55°C.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Gold Fin+

Gold Fin+

Gold Fin+

Thicker fins and hydrophilic layers boost durability for long-lasting performance.

*Goldfin+ has been newly introduced and applicable based on the manufacturing date.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.
VIRAAT Mode

RAC-Category-Banner

VIRAAT Mode

Delivers 116%* cooling power for instant, continuous

cooling with high fan speed and maximum comfort.

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary Model to Model from 110% to 116%.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Smart Dehumidification: Enhanced Comfort and Energy Savings

Smart Dehumidification: Enhanced Comfort and Energy Savings

Monsoon Comfort

Smart climate control that senses humidity and automatically

optimizes temperature to keep your surroundings light, airy, & pleasant.

Front view of LG AC showing inner workings as blue AutoCleaning light activates to dry moisture; logo in top right corner.
Auto Cleaning

An Internal Clean that's Automatic

Automatically dries any moisture inside the air conditioner to ensure it's always clean.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Mute Function

Mute Function

One-touch beep mute enables smoother, silent

AC operation without unnecessary sound alerts.

*10 Year Warranty Applicable only on Inverter Compressor.
*Gas charging is included only when compressor is defective or inoperative else standard charges apply.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

ADC Sensor

LG PS-Q24HNXE ADC Sensor

ADC Sensor

LG Air Conditioners comes with ADC Safety sensors as a

built of robustness and power of safety at every step of operation

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Ocean Black Protection

100% Copper Tubes with Ocean Black Protection for Indian Conditions

Special Ocean Black Protection applied on Copper tubes of Indoor unit provides exceptional durability for the air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected from sand, salt, industrial smoke and pollutants.

*Ocean Black Protection feature is applied to indoor unit in split ac as shown in the above image.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Stabilizer Free Plus

LG MS-Q24HNXA Stabilizer Free Plus

Stabilizer Free Plus

Advanced range of stabilizer-free operations that prevents voltage

fluctuation and adds to your savings & safety.

*Safety Plus due to improved voltage free range (120V~290V).
*Saving due to no extra stabilizer required.
*Improve Aesthetics as no tangling of ugly wires.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Anti-Virus

Anti-Virus

HD Filter with
Anti-Virus Protection

LG DUAL Inverter Air Conditioner now comes with an ‘Anti-Virus’ protection

layer fitted HD Filter. The filter mesh is coated with Cationic Silver Ions

(AgNPs) that deactivates more than 99% Virus# and Bacteria* in contact.

To be precise, it demobilizes up to 99.76% Virus# and up to 99.99% Bacteria* cleansing.

2-way

2-way

2 way swing

A corrosion resistant coating for increased durability

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

LG Split Air Conditioners Range Catalogue

Download Now
Print

All Spec

What people are saying

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.