LG 3 Star (1.5) Split AC, AI Dual Inverter, Diet Mode+, Viraat Mode, 100% Copper Tubes, 5.0 kW, 2026 Model

The HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection aims to enhance indoor air quality through the reduction of harmful microorganisms. This product applies advanced coating technology to facilitate a cleaner and healthier living environment.

● The HD Filter includes an Anti-Virus protective layer to ensure effective air purification.

● The filter mesh is coated with Cationic Silver Ions (AgNPs).

● When air passes through the filters, the bacteria and viruses are directly exposed to these ions.

● The silver ions work on the outer surface of microorganisms, reducing their strength.

● This will help in stopping microbial activity and avoiding further spread.

● This process eliminates well over 99% of viruses and bacteria upon contact.

● It can demobilize viruses up to 99.76% and bacteria up to 99.99%.

● The effect achieved is better air hygiene and indoor cleaning.

● The filter enhances healthier breathing conditions when using an air conditioner regularly.

#Tested as per ISO 21702: 2019 on MS2 Bacteriophage (an RNA virus of the family Leviviridae).

MS2 Bacteriophages are used as a surrogate virus (particularly in place of Picornaviruses such as Poliovirus and human Norovirus).

Due to individual sensitivities, the results of one test virus might not be applicable for other viruses.

## The filter is not a substitute to the mandatory precautions prescribed by the government such as wearing masks, social distancing, usage of hand sanitizers & surface hygiene practices.

* Tested as per JIS Z 2801: 2010 on Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538 & Escherichia coli ATCC 8739. For Escherichia coli ATCC 8739 reduction up 99.69%