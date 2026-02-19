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LG 3 Star (1.5) Split AC, AI Dual Inverter, Diet Mode+, Viraat Mode, 100% Copper Tubes, 5.0 kW, 2026 Model

LG 3 Star (1.5) Split AC, AI Dual Inverter, Diet Mode+, Viraat Mode, 100% Copper Tubes, 5.0 kW, 2026 Model

AS-Q19MNXE
LG AS-Q19MNXE Split Air Conditioners front view
Front view with door open
front door open
right view
right view with door open
left view
left view with door open
right prospective view
LG AS-Q19MNXE Split Air Conditioners front view
Front view with door open
front door open
right view
right view with door open
left view
left view with door open
right prospective view

Key Features

  • DUAL Inverter Compressor
  • AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling
  • Artificial Intelligency cooling mode
  • Diet Mode+
  • Gold Fin+
  • Viraat Mode
More
AC-duel-inverter-compressor
AI_Dual_Inverter
AI_Convertible_6-in-1_Cooling
diet mode
Gold-fin-pic
Viraat-Mode-Icons
10 Year Warranty
PCB 5 Year Warranty
HD Filter with Anti Virus Protection
Dual Inverter Compressor



Dual Inverter Compressor

LG Inverter ACs use Variable Tonnage Technology to adjust cooling by controlling compressor speed, ensuring faster cooling initially and energy savings once the desired temperature is reached.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

AI Convertible 6-in-1

AI Convertible 6-in-1

AI Convertible 6-in-1

Effortlessly achieves perfect cooling by automatically adjusting capacity, temperature, and fan speed for optimal comfort.

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary from model to model between 110% to 117%.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*110% Capacity Claim from actual rated capacity. Mode 5 will be operational only for 30 minutes
*User can control the capacity of AC as per the number of person or climatic condition for uninterrupted cooling and superior savings.

VIRAAT Mode

RAC-Category-Banner

VIRAAT Mode

Delivers 124%* cooling power for instant, continuous cooling 

with high fan speed and maximum comfort.

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary Model to Model from 110% to 116%.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection

HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection

LG DUAL Inverter Air Conditioner now comes with an ‘Anti-Virus’ protection layer fitted HD Filter. The filter mesh is coated with Cationic Silver Ions (AgNPs) that deactivates more than 99% Virus# and Bacteria* in contact. To be precise, it demobilizes up to 99.76% Virus# and up to 99.99% Bacteria* cleansing.

ADC Sensor

LG PS-Q24HNXE ADC Sensor

ADC Sensor

LG Air Conditioners comes with ADC Safety sensors as a

built of robustness and power of safety at every step of operation.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Cool at 55 C

Cool at 55 C

Cool at 55°C

Engineered for India’s extreme heat, delivering powerful,

consistent cooling even at 55°C.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Ocean Black Protection

100% Copper Tubes with Ocean Black Protection for Indian Conditions

Special Ocean Black Protection applied on Copper tubes of Indoor unit provides exceptional durability for the air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected from sand, salt, industrial smoke and pollutants.

*Ocean Black Protection feature is applied to indoor unit in split ac as shown in the above image.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Stabilizer Free Plus

LG MS-Q24HNXA Stabilizer Free Plus

Stabilizer Free Plus

Advanced range of stabilizer-free operations that prevents voltage

fluctuation and adds to your savings & safety.

*Safety Plus due to improved voltage free range (120V~290V).
*Saving due to no extra stabilizer required.
*Improve Aesthetics as no tangling of ugly wires.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Front view of LG AC showing inner workings as blue AutoCleaning light activates to dry moisture; logo in top right corner.
Auto Cleaning

An Internal Clean that's Automatic

Automatically dries any moisture inside the air conditioner to ensure it's always clean.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Mute Function

Mute Function

One-touch beep mute enables smoother, silent AC operation 

without unnecessary sound alerts.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Diet Mode+

Diet Mode+

Diet Mode+

Balances comfort and energy efficiency,

reduces power consumption for households with varying cooling needs.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Gold Fin+

Gold Fin+

Gold Fin+

Thicker fins and hydrophilic layers boost durability for long-lasting performance.

*Goldfin+ has been newly introduced and applicable based on the manufacturing date.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.
Smart Dehumidification: Enhanced Comfort and Energy Savings

Smart Dehumidification: Enhanced Comfort and Energy Savings

Monsoon Comfort

Smart climate control that senses humidity and automatically optimizes

temperature to keep your surroundings light, airy, & pleasant.

FAQs

Q.

What does Diet Mode+ do in AS-Q19MNXE?

A.

LG AC model AS-Q19MNXE has a feature called diet mode+ that leverages dual inverter compressor technology to reduce power consumption by upto 83%. This feature optimizes cooling efficiency while providing increased airflow, offering a simple yet effective means to manage electricity costs without sacrificing comfort. Users can easily activate and benefit from this single-setting feature, ensuring a balanced and cost-effective approach to air conditioning

Q.

What is Viraat Mode in AS-Q19MNXE?

A.

AS-Q19MNXE is highly capable of instant cooling with the help of Viraat Mode. It maintains upto 116% cooling capacity, which provides instant cooling for maximum user comfort with no time limit—a big advantage for quick relief during the hottest of days.

Q.

How does a Dual Inverter Compressor balance comfort and energy efficiency?

A.

A Dual Inverter Compressor ensures the right balance between comfort and efficiency by controlling the cooling output based on room requirements. It ensures quick cooling during the initial hours and then optimizes performance once the desired temperature is reached. Reasons for this are as follows:

 

●       Utilizes Variable Tonnage Technology to control compressor speed smoothly.

●       Delivers higher cooling output during initial hours to provide quick cooling.

●       Gradually reduces power consumption once the desired temperature is reached.

●       Eliminates frequent stop-start cycles to improve efficiency.

●       Sustains steady indoor temperatures to provide consistent comfort.

●       Supports long-term energy savings during continuous operation.

●       Boosts overall performance by matching cooling output to room requirements.

●       Ensures efficient operation throughout varying heat conditions for the whole day.

●       Helps maintain comfort without wasting energy over time.

 

Hence, this results in balanced everyday cooling.

 

Q.

How does the Anti-Virus protection layer work in the HD Filter?

A.

The HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection aims to enhance indoor air quality through the reduction of harmful microorganisms. This product applies advanced coating technology to facilitate a cleaner and healthier living environment.

 

●       The HD Filter includes an Anti-Virus protective layer to ensure effective air purification.

●       The filter mesh is coated with Cationic Silver Ions (AgNPs).

●       When air passes through the filters, the bacteria and viruses are directly exposed to these ions.

●       The silver ions work on the outer surface of microorganisms, reducing their strength.

●       This will help in stopping microbial activity and avoiding further spread.

●       This process eliminates well over 99% of viruses and bacteria upon contact.

●       It can demobilize viruses up to 99.76% and bacteria up to 99.99%.

●       The effect achieved is better air hygiene and indoor cleaning.

●       The filter enhances healthier breathing conditions when using an air conditioner regularly.

 

#Tested as per ISO 21702: 2019 on MS2 Bacteriophage (an RNA virus of the family Leviviridae).

MS2 Bacteriophages are used as a surrogate virus (particularly in place of Picornaviruses such as Poliovirus and human Norovirus).

Due to individual sensitivities, the results of one test virus might not be applicable for other viruses.

## The filter is not a substitute to the mandatory precautions prescribed by the government such as wearing masks, social distancing, usage of hand sanitizers & surface hygiene practices.

* Tested as per JIS Z 2801: 2010 on Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538 & Escherichia coli ATCC 8739. For Escherichia coli ATCC 8739 reduction up 99.69%

 

Q.

How does Stabilizer Free Plus help save the additional cost of a stabilizer?

A.

The Stabilizer Free Plus also helps in reducing extra expenses by allowing the appliance to run safely without an external stabilizer. It manages voltage fluctuations internally, ensuring protection, savings, and ease of use.

 

●       Supports stabilizer-free operation with an expanded voltage range of 120V to 290V, improved from 145V to 290V.

●       Saves the additional cost of purchasing a separate stabilizer.

●       Safeguards its internal components from voltage fluctuations with its built-in control.

●       Avoids additional wiring and bulky stabilizer units, improving room aesthetics.

●       Reduces long-term maintenance and replacement costs linked to external stabilizers.

●       Ensures stable and reliable operation even in frequent voltage fluctuations.

●       Enhances overall safety with minimum operating costs.

 

*Worth Value is the perceived value of stabilizers available in market as per their average price. Amount indicative, reference only for comparison and illustration purposes If the voltage fluctuation is more than 120V-290V then stabilizer is required.

 

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

4 way swing

4 way swing

4 way swing

Powerful 4-Way Swing for uniform airflow and ventilation.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

LG Split Air Conditioners Range Catalogue

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SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

AS-Q19MNXE

Key Specs

  • GENERAL - Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • GENERAL - HVAC Type

    C/O

  • GENERAL - Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    6000

  • GENERAL - Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1600

  • Energy Saving - Energy Grade

    3 Star

All Spec

DESIGN

  • Color(Body)

    White

  • Color(Discharge)

    Black

  • Display

    LED

GENERAL

  • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    5300 / -

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1600

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    998 x 345 x 210

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    6000

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    11.0

  • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    770 x 545 x 288

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

    25.0

  • Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    230, 50

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

  • HVAC Type

    C/O

  • Product Type II

    Inverter

  • Sound Pressure(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    45 / 39 / 35

COOLING

  • Hymalaya Cool

    Yes

  • Airflow direction control (Up & Down)

    Yes(6 Steps)

  • Fan Speed

    5 Steps + Natural

  • 6-in-1 Cooling

    Yes

  • Diet Mode

    Yes

ENERGY SAVING

  • Energy Grade

    3 Star

CONVENIENCE

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Fan Mode

    Yes

  • Forced Switch Operation

    Yes

  • Low Noise

    Yes

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Basic

  • Reservation

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

COMPLIANCE

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2026-01

  • Manufacturer (Importer)

    LG Electronics

  • Product Model Name

    ASNQ19MNXE.AMLG

  • Product Type & Model Name

    Inverter Single Split Wall_Set_AS-Q19MNXE.AMLG

  • Country of Origin

    India(Pune)

  • Imported by

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

  • Manufactured by

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

  • Net Quantity

    Definable Spec Only in LG.COM

HYGIENE

  • Auto Cleaning

    Yes

OUTDOOR UNIT

  • Outdoor Unit Model Name

    ASUQ19MNXE.AMLG

INSTALLATION

  • Power Cable

    Yes

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