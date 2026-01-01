About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG 3 Star (1.5) Split AC, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, Diet Mode+, Gold Fin+, Viraat Mode, 5.0 kW, 2026 Model

LG 3 Star (1.5) Split AC, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, Diet Mode+, Gold Fin+, Viraat Mode, 5.0 kW, 2026 Model

AS-Q19XNXE
LG US-Q19XNXE Split Air Conditioners front view
Perspective
Split Air Conditioner Front View Open
Split Air Conditioner Right View
Split Air Conditioner Right View Open
Split Air Conditioner Left View
Split Air Conditioner Left View Open
Split Air Conditioner Left View
LG US-Q19XNXE Split Air Conditioners front view
Perspective
Split Air Conditioner Front View Open
Split Air Conditioner Right View
Split Air Conditioner Right View Open
Split Air Conditioner Left View
Split Air Conditioner Left View Open
Split Air Conditioner Left View

Key Features

  • AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling
  • Artificial Intelligency cooling mode
  • Diet Mode+
  • Gold Fin+
More
Super Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling
Diet-mode
Gold-fin
Viraat-Mode
10 Year warranty on Inverter
5 Year warranty on PCB
HD Filter with Anti Virus Protection
AI Convertible 6-in-1

AI Convertible 6-in-1

AI Convertible 6-in-1

Effortlessly achieves perfect cooling by automatically adjusting capacity, temperature, and fan speed for optimal comfort.

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary from model to model between 108% to 124%.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Diet Mode+

Diet Mode+

Diet Mode+

Balances comfort and energy efficiency, reduces power 

consumption for households with varying cooling needs.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Gold Fin+

Gold Fin+

Gold Fin+

Thicker fins and hydrophilic layers boost durability for long-lasting performance.

*Goldfin+ has been newly introduced and applicable based on the manufacturing date.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.
VIRAAT Mode

RAC-Category-Banner

VIRAAT Mode

Delivers 124%* cooling power for instant, continuous

cooling with high fan speed and maximum comfort.

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary Model to Model from 108% to 124%.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Smart Dehumidification: Enhanced Comfort and Energy Savings

Smart Dehumidification: Enhanced Comfort and Energy Savings

Monsoon Comfort

Smart climate control that senses humidity and automatically

optimizes temperature to keep your surroundings light, airy, & pleasant.

ADC Sensor

LG PS-Q24HNXE ADC Sensor

ADC Sensor

LG Air Conditioners comes with ADC Safety sensors as a

built of robustness and power of safety at every step of operation.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Ocean Black Protection

100% Copper Tubes with Ocean Black Protection for Indian Conditions

Special Ocean Black Protection applied on Copper tubes of Indoor unit provides exceptional durability for the air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected from sand, salt, industrial smoke and pollutants.

*Ocean Black Protection feature is applied to indoor unit in split ac as shown in the above image.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Front view of LG AC showing inner workings as blue AutoCleaning light activates to dry moisture; logo in top right corner.
Auto Cleaning

An Internal Clean that's Automatic

Automatically dries any moisture inside the air conditioner to ensure it's always clean.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Mute Function

Mute Function

One-touch beep mute enables smoother, silent

AC operation without unnecessary sound alerts.

*10 Year Warranty Applicable only on Inverter Compressor.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

FAQs

Q.

What does Diet Mode+ do in AS-Q19XNXE?

A.

LG AC model AS-Q19XNXE has a feature called diet mode+ that leverages compressor technology to reduce power consumption by upto 75%. This feature optimizes cooling efficiency while providing increased airflow, offering a simple yet effective means to manage electricity costs without sacrificing comfort. Users can easily activate and benefit from this single-setting feature, ensuring a balanced and cost-effective approach to air conditioning

 

Q.

What is Viraat Mode in AS-Q19XNXE?

A.

AS-Q19XNXE is highly capable of instant cooling with the help of Viraat Mode. It maintains upto 124% cooling capacity, which provides instant cooling for maximum user comfort with no time limit—a big advantage for quick relief during the hottest of days.

Cool at 55°C

Cool at 55°C

Cool at 55°C

Engineered for India's extreme heat, delivering powerful,

consistent cooling even at 55°C.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

HIM CLEAN

HIM CLEAN

Him Clean

Automatically removes bacteria and impurities,

ensuring cleaner air and improved efficiency with one tap.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

LG Split Air Conditioners Range Catalogue

Download Now

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

AS-Q19XNXE-Dimension

Key Specs

  • GENERAL - Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • GENERAL - HVAC Type

    C/O

  • GENERAL - Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    5500

  • GENERAL - Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1750 / 291

  • Energy Saving - Energy Grade

    3 Star

All Spec

DESIGN

  • Color(Body)

    White

  • Color(Discharge)

    Black

  • Display

    LED

GENERAL

  • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    5000 / 800

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1750 / 291

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    998x345x210

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    5500

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    11.0

  • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    717x495x230

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

    23.5

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(lb.)

    27.0

  • Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    230, 50

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

  • HVAC Type

    C/O

  • Product Type II

    Inverter

  • Sound Pressure(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    0 / 45 / 39 / 35 / 31

COOLING

  • Hymalaya Cool

    Yes

  • Airflow direction control (Up & Down)

    Yes(6 Steps)

  • Fan Speed

    5 Steps + Natural

  • 6-in-1 Cooling

    Yes

  • Diet Mode

    Yes

ENERGY SAVING

  • Energy Grade

    3 Star

CONVENIENCE

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Fan Mode

    Yes

  • Forced Switch Operation

    Yes

  • Low Noise

    Yes

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Basic

  • Reservation

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Stabilizer Free operation

    Yes

COMPLIANCE

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2026-01

  • Manufacturer (Importer)

    LG Electronics

  • Product Model Name

    ASNQ19XNXE.AMLG

  • Product Type & Model Name

    Inverter Single Split Wall_Set_AS-Q19XNXE.AMLG

  • Country of Origin

    India(Pune)

HYGIENE

  • Auto Cleaning

    Yes

OUTDOOR UNIT

  • Outdoor Unit Model Name

    S3UQ18KA3BD.AP6GIDA

INSTALLATION

  • Power Cable

    Yes

What people are saying

PICKS FOR YOU:

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.