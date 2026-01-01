About Cookies on This Site

LG 3 Star (2.0) Split AC, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, Gold Fin+, Viraat Mode, Diet Mode+, 6.3 kW, 2026 Model

LG 3 Star (2.0) Split AC, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, Gold Fin+, Viraat Mode, Diet Mode+, 6.3 kW, 2026 Model

AS-Q24EWXE
LG US-Q19KWZE Split Air Conditioners front view
Left View

Key Features

  • DUAL Inverter Compressor
  • AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling
  • Artificial Intelligency cooling mode
  • Gold Fin+
  • Viraat Mode
  • 4 Way Swing
DUAL Inverter
DUAL Inverter
Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling
HD Filter with Anti Virus Protection
Viraat-Mode
10 Year warranty on Inverter
5 Year warranty on PCB
LG-AC-with-HD-Filter-with-Anti-Virus-Protection
Dual Inverter Compressor



Dual Inverter Compressor

LG Inverter ACs use Variable Tonnage Technology to adjust cooling by controlling compressor speed, ensuring faster cooling initially and energy savings once the desired temperature is reached.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

LG Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling

LG Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling

AI Convertible 6-in-1

Effortlessly achieves perfect cooling by automatically adjusting capacity, temperature, and fan speed for optimal comfort.

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary from model to model between 108% to 124%.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

VIRAAT Mode

RAC-Category-Banner

VIRAAT Mode

Delivers 124%* cooling power for instant, continuous cooling 

with high fan speed and maximum comfort.

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary Model to Model from 108% to 124%.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection

HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection

HD Filter with
Anti-Virus Protection

LG DUAL Inverter Air Conditioner now comes with an ‘Anti-Virus’ protection layer fitted HD Filter. The filter mesh is coated with Cationic Silver Ions (AgNPs) that deactivates more than 99% Virus# and Bacteria* in contact. To be precise, it

 demobilizes up to 99.76% Virus# and up to 99.99% Bacteria* cleansing.

Beat the heat upto 55°C with LG air Conditioners

Beat the heat upto 55°C with LG air Conditioners

Cools at 55°C

Engineered for India's extreme heat, delivering powerful,

consistent cooling even at 55°C.

ADC Sensor

LG PS-Q24HNXE ADC Sensor

ADC Sensor

LG Air Conditioners comes with ADC Safety sensors as a built of 

robustness and power of safety at every step of operation.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Stabilizer Free Plus

LG MS-Q24HNXA Stabilizer Free Plus

Stabilizer Free Plus

Advanced range of stabilizer-free operations that prevents voltage

fluctuation and adds to your savings & safety.

*Safety Plus due to improved voltage free range (120V~290V).
*Saving due to no extra stabilizer required.
*Improve Aesthetics as no tangling of ugly wires.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Gold Fin+

Gold Fin+

Gold Fin+

Thicker fins and hydrophilic layers boost durability for long-lasting performance.

*Goldfin+ has been newly introduced and applicable based on the manufacturing date.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.
Monsoon Comfort

Monsoon Comfort

Monsoon Comfort

Smart climate control that senses humidity and automatically

optimizes temperature to keep your surroundings light, airy, & pleasant.

Front view of LG AC showing inner workings as blue AutoCleaning light activates to dry moisture; logo in top right corner.
Auto Cleaning

An Internal Clean that's Automatic

Automatically dries any moisture inside the air conditioner to ensure it's always clean.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Mute Function

Mute Function

One-touch beep mute enables smoother, silent AC operation 

without unnecessary sound alerts.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Ocean Black Protection

100% Copper Tubes with Ocean Black Protection for Indian Conditions

Special Ocean Black Protection applied on Copper tubes of Indoor unit provides exceptional durability for the air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected from sand, salt, industrial smoke and pollutants.

*Ocean Black Protection feature is applied to indoor unit in split ac as shown in the above image.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

FAQs

Q.

How does AI+ Dual Inverter work in AS-Q24EWXE?

 

A.

AI+ Dual Inverter is a key feature of AS-Q24EWXE. AI+ Technology is based on deep learning, which requires input to generate a target output and adapts itself based on changing trends. It operates in two steps. In the first step, the AC senses and monitors the user’s environment, load, and usage, then sends this data to the server. In the second step, the algorithm programming adjusts the AC’s cooling and fan speed settings accordingly to ensure maximum comfort.

Q.

Does the Energy Manager+ feature in AS-Q24EWXE save energy?

A.

AS-Q24EWXE is highly capable of instant cooling with the help of Viraat Mode. It maintains upto 124% cooling capacity, which provides instant cooling for maximum user comfort with no time limit—a big advantage for quick relief during the hottest of days.

Q.

Does AS-Q24EWXE have a HimClean feature?

A.

The HimClean feature is available in the model AS-Q24EWXE. LG’s HimClean automatically cleans the AC’s evaporator by forming and melting ice to remove bacteria, ensuring hygiene effortlessly via the ThinQ app—no expertise or manual cleaning needed. When HimClean Mode is activated, “FC” is displayed and the progress rate is displayed in numbers (0 to 99). Based on indoor conditions, it takes approximately 30 minutes of time to complete the process.

Q.

What does Diet Mode+ do in AS-Q24EWXE?

A.

LG AC model AS-Q24EWXE has a feature called diet mode+ that leverages dual inverter compressor technology to reduce power consumption by upto 83%. This feature optimizes cooling efficiency while providing increased airflow, offering a simple yet effective means to manage electricity costs without sacrificing comfort. Users can easily activate and benefit from this single-setting feature, ensuring a balanced and cost-effective approach to air conditioning

 

Q.

What is Viraat Mode in AS-Q24EWXE?

A.

AS-Q24EWXE is highly capable of instant cooling with the help of Viraat Mode. It maintains upto 124% cooling capacity, which provides instant cooling for maximum user comfort with no time limit—a big advantage for quick relief during the hottest of days.

4 way swing

4 way swing

4 way swing

Powerful 4-Way Swing for uniform airflow and ventilation.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

HIM CLEAN

HIM CLEAN

Him Clean

Automatically removes bacteria and impurities,

ensuring cleaner air and improved efficiency with one tap.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

AS-Q24EWXE-dimension

Key Specs

  • GENERAL - Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • GENERAL - HVAC Type

    C/O

  • GENERAL - Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    6800

  • GENERAL - Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1966

  • Energy Saving - Energy Grade

    3 Star

  • CONVENIENCE - ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

All Spec

DESIGN

  • Color(Body)

    White

  • Display

    88 Hidden

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096664513

GENERAL

  • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    6300 / -

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1966

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    998x210x345

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    6800

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    11.0

  • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    770 x 545 x 288

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

    26.0

  • Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    230, 50

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

  • HVAC Type

    C/O

  • Product Type II

    Inverter

  • Sound Pressure(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    47 / 45 / 41 / 37 / 32

COOLING

  • Hymalaya Cool

    Yes

  • Comfort Air

    Yes

  • 4way

    Up-Down/Left-Right

  • Airflow direction control (Left & Right)

    Yes

  • Airflow direction control (Up & Down)

    Yes(6 Steps)

  • Fan Speed

    6 Steps

  • 6-in-1 Cooling

    Yes

  • Diet Mode

    Yes

DEHUMIDIFICATION

  • Dehumidification

    Yes

ENERGY SAVING

  • Active Energy Control

    Yes

  • Energy Grade

    3 Star

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Energy Saving(Cooling)

    Yes

  • AI kW Manager

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Fan Mode

    Yes

  • Forced Switch Operation

    Yes

  • Low Noise

    Yes

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

  • Reservation

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd Part device)

    Yes

  • Stabilizer Free operation

    Yes

  • Tropical Night Comfort Sleep

    Yes

COMPLIANCE

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2025-11

  • Manufacturer (Importer)

    LG Electronics

  • Product Model Name

    21K 3 Star ASNQ24EWXE.ANLG

  • Product Type & Model Name

    ASNQ24EWXE.ANLG

  • Country of Origin

    India(Noida)

HYGIENE

  • Auto Cleaning

    Yes

  • Heat Exchanger Cleaning

    Yes

OUTDOOR UNIT

  • Outdoor Unit Model Name

    ASUQ24EWXE.ANLG

INSTALLATION

  • Power Cable

    Yes

What people are saying

