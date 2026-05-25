About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG 5 Star (2.0) Split AC, AI Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling, 100% Copper Tubes, 6.2 kW, 2026 Model

LG 5 Star (2.0) Split AC, AI Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling, 100% Copper Tubes, 6.2 kW, 2026 Model

AS-Q24HNZE
LG 5 Star (2.0) Split AC, AI Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling, 100% Copper Tubes, 6.2 kW, 2026 Model , AS-Q24HNZE
Front view of LG 5 Star (2.0) Split AC, AI Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling, 100% Copper Tubes, 6.2 kW, 2026 Model AS-Q24HNZE
front open
front door open
left side
left side open
right side
right side open
right side closed
LG 5 Star (2.0) Split AC, AI Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling, 100% Copper Tubes, 6.2 kW, 2026 Model , AS-Q24HNZE
Front view of LG 5 Star (2.0) Split AC, AI Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling, 100% Copper Tubes, 6.2 kW, 2026 Model AS-Q24HNZE
front open
front door open
left side
left side open
right side
right side open
right side closed

Key Features

  • DUAL Inverter Compressor
  • AI Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling
  • Artificial Intelligency cooling mode
DUAL Inverter
DUAL Inverter
HD Filter with Anti Virus Protection
Viraat-Mode
10 Year warranty on Inverter
5 Year warranty on PCB
LG-AC-with-HD-Filter-with-Anti-Virus-Protection
Dual Inverter Compressor



Dual Inverter Compressor

LG Inverter ACs use Variable Tonnage Technology to adjust cooling by controlling compressor speed, ensuring faster cooling initially and energy savings once the desired temperature is reached.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Beat the heat upto 55°C with LG air Conditioners

Beat the heat upto 55°C with LG air Conditioners

Cools at 55°C

Engineered for India's extreme heat, delivering powerful,

consistent cooling even at 55°C.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Stabilizer Free Plus

LG MS-Q24HNXA Stabilizer Free Plus

Stabilizer Free Plus

Advanced range of stabilizer-free operations that prevents voltage

fluctuation and adds to your savings & safety.

Front view of LG AC showing inner workings as blue AutoCleaning light activates to dry moisture; logo in top right corner.
Auto Cleaning

An Internal Clean that's Automatic

Automatically dries any moisture inside the air conditioner to ensure it's always clean.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Ocean Black Protection

100% Copper Tubes with Ocean Black Protection for Indian Conditions

Special Ocean Black Protection applied on Copper tubes of Indoor unit provides exceptional durability for the air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected from sand, salt, industrial smoke and pollutants.

*Ocean Black Protection feature is applied to indoor unit in split ac as shown in the above image.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

FAQs

Q.

What does Diet Mode+ do in AS-Q24HNZE?

A.

LG AC model AS-Q24HNZE has a feature called diet mode+ that leverages dual inverter compressor technology to reduce power consumption by upto 75%. This feature optimizes cooling efficiency while providing increased airflow, offering a simple yet effective means to manage electricity costs without sacrificing comfort. Users can easily activate and benefit from this single-setting feature, ensuring a balanced and cost-effective approach to air conditioning

Q.

What is Viraat Mode in AS-Q24HNZE?

A.

AS-Q24HNZE is highly capable of instant cooling with the help of Viraat Mode. It maintains upto 124% cooling capacity, which provides instant cooling for maximum user comfort with no time limit—a big advantage for quick relief during the hottest of days.

Q.

How does the Anti-Virus protection layer work in the HD Filter? 

A.

The HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection aims to enhance indoor air quality through the reduction of harmful microorganisms. This product applies advanced coating technology to facilitate a cleaner and healthier living environment.

 

●       The HD Filter includes an Anti-Virus protective layer to ensure effective air purification.

●       The filter mesh is coated with Cationic Silver Ions (AgNPs).

●       When air passes through the filters, the bacteria and viruses are directly exposed to these ions.

●       The silver ions work on the outer surface of microorganisms, reducing their strength.

●       This will help in stopping microbial activity and avoiding further spread.

●       This process eliminates well over 99% of viruses and bacteria upon contact.

●       It can demobilize viruses up to 99.76% and bacteria up to 99.99%.

●       The effect achieved is better air hygiene and indoor cleaning.

●       The filter enhances healthier breathing conditions when using an air conditioner regularly.

 

#Tested as per ISO 21702: 2019 on MS2 Bacteriophage (an RNA virus of the family Leviviridae).

MS2 Bacteriophages are used as a surrogate virus (particularly in place of Picornaviruses such as Poliovirus and human Norovirus).

Due to individual sensitivities, the results of one test virus might not be applicable for other viruses.

## The filter is not a substitute to the mandatory precautions prescribed by the government such as wearing masks, social distancing, usage of hand sanitizers & surface hygiene practices.

* Tested as per JIS Z 2801: 2010 on Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538 & Escherichia coli ATCC 8739. For Escherichia coli ATCC 8739 reduction up 99.69%

Q.

What does the ‘Cools at 55°C’ feature mean?

A.

The 'Cools at 55°C' feature states that the air conditioner is built to deliver consistent and strong cooling, even when the outside temperature reaches excessively high levels up to 55°C. This capability ensures the AC continues to perform reliably without a drop in comfort, also in intense heat waves or in regions with severe hot climates. This system uses enhanced components with optimized cooling technology to sustain heavy thermal loads by keeping constant airflow and temperature control within the room. This feature is helpful for users who live in areas where summers get harsh, and temperatures rise beyond normal levels, which keeps the AC efficient, effective, and reliable during extreme weather conditions.

Q.

What benefit does Ocean Black Protection provide compared to regular copper tubes?

A.

Ocean Black Protection is specially designed to improve the durability and performance of ACs exposed to harsh environmental elements. Regular copper tubes would wear out faster due to corrosion, specially coated copper tubes offer strengthened resistance for long-lasting reliability, especially in Indian weather conditions.

 

Key benefits:

●       Prevents rust and corrosion: The double-sided coating protects pipes against the damage caused by salinity, sand, and pollutants.

●       Increases durability: Extends the service life of components such as the evaporator and heat exchanger by resisting corrosion.

●       Cost-saving: Eliminates the frequent maintenance and replacement requirements, reducing long-term service costs by keeping the AC reliable and efficient.

LG Split Air Conditioners Range Catalogue

Download Now
Print

All Spec

What people are saying

PICKS FOR YOU:

Find Locally

Experience this product around you.