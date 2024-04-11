Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
RS-Q19CNZE

LG RS-Q19CNZE Front View
AI DUAL Inverter
AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling
10 Year Warranty
PCB 5 Year Warranty
Viraat-Mode-Icons
HD Filter with Anti Virus Protection

LG PS-Q19ANZE 6-in-1 Cooling

AI Convertible 6-in-1

With AI Convertible 6-in-1 user gets a flexibility to increase or decrease cooling capacity as per requirement. At the same with it AI Technology it understands usage pattern & environment condition based on Deep Learning to offer customized cooling with minimum human intervention.

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary from model to model between 110% to 117%.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

RAC-Category-Banner




*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary from Model to Model from 110% to 117%.

RAC-Category-Banner



RAC-Category-Banner




LG RS-Q19ANZE ADC Sensor

ADC Sensor

LG Air Conditioners comes with ADC Safety sensors as a built of robustness and power of safety at every step of operation, which makes them highly durable and ensure a stable operation.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Ocean Black Fin

LG DUALCOOL ACs comes with Ocean Black Fin to offer unbeatable protection against dust, smoke and chemicals presents in environment and also offers protection against fin corrosion which in return provide better cooling and cost saving.

*Ocean Black Fin are available in the Outdoor Unit of Split Air Conditioner.

100% Copper Tubes with Ocean Black Protection

Special Ocean Black Protection applied on Copper tubes of both Indoor & Outdoor unit provides exceptional durability for the air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected from sand, salt, industrial smoke and pollutants.

*Ocean Black Protection feature is applied to indoor unit in split ac as shown in the above image.

LG MS-Q18ANZA Stabilizer Free Plus

Stabilizer Free Plus

Compressor is the most important component of an air conditioner, enhanced range of stabilizer free operation prevents voltage fluctuation, causing it damage.

*Safety Plus due to improved voltage free range (120V~290V).
*Saving due to no extra stabilizer required.
*Improve Aesthetics as no tangling of ugly wires.

Key Specs

  • Product Type

    Split AC

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    5400

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    685.26

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

All Spec

DESIGN

  • Color(Body)

    White

  • Display

    Yes (Magic)

GENERAL

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    685.26

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    998 x 345 x 210

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    5400

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    11

  • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    770 x 545 x 288

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

    30

  • Product Type

    Split AC

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    230/50

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

  • Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    31

COOLING

  • Comfort Air

    Yes

  • 4way

    Yes

  • Airflow direction control (Left & Right)

    Yes

  • Airflow direction control (Up & Down)

    Yes

  • Fan Speed

    6

  • Power Cooling

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Fan Mode

    Yes

  • Low Noise

    Yes

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Stabilizer Free Operation

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Tropical Night Comport Sleep

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd Part device)

    No

COMPLIANCE

  • Country of Origin

    INDIA

  • Imported by

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

  • Manufactured by

    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD

  • Net Quantity

    1

HYGIENE

  • Auto Cleaning

    Yes

