3 Star (1.5), Split AC, Hot & Cold, 5in1 Convertible, 2024 Model

TS-H19VNXE

front view
DUAL Inverter
Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling
Hot-And-Cold-Icons
HD Filter with Anti Virus Protection
10 Year warranty on Inverter
5 Year warranty on PCB
VIRAAT-Mode



DUAL Inverter Compressor

Dual Rotary Compressors for faster cooling, energy saving and low noise.

*10 Year Warranty Applicable only on Inverter Compressor.
*Gas charging is included only when compressor is defective or inoperative else standard charges apply.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

LG MS-Q18ENXA Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling

Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling

LG DUALCOOL AC with Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling Control, you can not only save a lot of energy by stepping down the cooling capacity from 100% to 80%, 60% or 40%, but even increase the cooling capacity to 110%* when faster cooling becomes most important.

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary from model to model between 110% to 116%.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*110% Capacity Claim from actual rated capacity.
*User can control the capacity of AC as per the number of person or climatic condition for uninterrupted cooling and superior savings.

LG Hot

Fast, Powerful Cooling and Heating

LG Proudly presents Hot & Cold air conditioners delivering comfortable air throughout summers, winters & monsoons. It's time to get rid of old trends of changing appliances according to weather and enter new age of technology, one and for all.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Beat the heat upto 52°C with LG air Conditioners

Beat The Heat Upto 52°C
with LG Air Conditioners

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Gold Fin+

Gold Fin+

Anti Corrosive long life coating for increased durability & comfortable cooling.

*Goldfin+ has been newly introduced and applicable based on the manufacturing date.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

RAC-Category-Banner

VIRAAT Mode

Operates even at 110% capacity without any time limit to provide instant cooling during peak summer.

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary Model to Model from 110% to 116%.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

RAC-Category-Banner

Auto Clean

Heat exchanger in the AC automatically dries up, eliminating humidity and bacteria along with bad odor.

Mute Function

Silent remote control buttons eliminate the disturbing beep sounds while operating the AC.
Split Air Conditioner ADC Sensor

ADC Sensor

LG Air Conditioners comes with ADC Safety sensors as a built of robustness and power of safety at every step of operation, which makes them highly durable and ensure a stable operation.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

100% Copper Tubes with Ocean Black Protection

Special Ocean Black Protection applied on Copper tubes of Indoor unit provides exceptional durability for the air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected from sand, salt, industrial smoke and pollutants.

*Ocean Black Protection feature is applied to indoor unit in split ac as shown in the above image.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

      SUMMARY

      Print

      DIMENSIONS

      TS-H19VNXE

      Key Specs

      • Product Type

        Wall Mounted

      • HVAC Type

        H/P

      • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

        5200

      • Heating Capacity Max(W)

        5400

      • Energy Grade

        Yes

      All Spec

      DESIGN

      • Color(Body)

        White

      • Display

        88 Hidden

      FILTER

      • Dust Filter

        Yes

      BAR CODE

      • Bar Code

        8806096046517

      GENERAL

      • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

        5200 / 900

      • Heating Capacity Max(W)

        5400

      • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

        998 x 345 x 210

      • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

        5200

      • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

        11.0

      • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

        770 x 545 x 288

      • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

        32.0

      • Product Type

        Wall Mounted

      • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

        230, 50

      • Refrigerant Type

        R32

      • HVAC Type

        H/P

      • Product Type II

        Inverter

      COOLING

      • 4way

        Up-Down/Left-Right

      • Airflow direction control (Up & Down)

        Yes(6 Steps)

      • Comfort Air

        Yes

      • Fan Speed

        6 Steps

      • Power Cooling

        Yes

      • 5-in-1 Cooling

        Yes

      • All in One

        Yes

      ENERGY SAVING

      • Energy Grade

        Yes

      CONVENIENCE

      • Auto Restart

        Yes

      • Fan Mode

        Yes

      • Low Noise

        Yes

      • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

        Yes

      • Remote Controller

        Yes

      • Smart Diagnosis

        Yes

      • Stabilizer Free Operation

        Yes

      • Tropical Night Comfort Sleep

        Yes

      COMPLIANCE

      • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

        2024-02

      • Product Model Name

        TSNH19VNXE.ANLG

      • Product Type & Model Name

        Hot & Cold Inverter split Air conditioner TS-H19VNXE.ANLG

      • Country of Origin

        India(Noida)

      • Imported by

        LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE INDUSTRIAL ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

      • Manufactured by

        LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD

      • Net Quantity

        1

      HYGIENE

      • Auto Cleaning

        Yes

      OUTDOOR UNIT

      • Outdoor Unit Model Name

        TSUH19VNXE.ANLG

      TS-H19VNXE

      TS-H19VNXE

      3 Star (1.5), Split AC, Hot & Cold, 5in1 Convertible, 2024 Model