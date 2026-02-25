LG 5 Star (1.5) Split AC, Gold Fin+, Dual Inverter Compressor, AI Convertible 6-in-1, Viraat Mode, 5.0 kW, 2025 Model

VIRAAT Mode is most suitable for use when the room is subjected to excessive heat, where regular cooling feels like it is taking too long or is insufficient. It is designed to provide stronger, faster, and longer-lasting comfort by increasing cooling capacity and airflow, helping rooms feel comfortable quickly even in peak summer conditions.

● It can be used during the peak hours of the day when temperatures rise sharply, and cooling demand is high, especially above the normal comfort level.

● Enable VIRAAT Mode for quicker relief, as the system offers up to 2x faster vertical air swing to cover a wider area.

● Select this mode when you require extra power, with capacity automatically increasing between 108% and 124% for comfort cooling.

● It should be kept running during hot spells because it supports continuous operation by maintaining a low temperature at a comfortable level of 18°C.

*124% Capacity Claim from actual rated capacity. May vary from model to model from 108% to 124%. Above data is based on testing done at standard conditions, actual consumption can vary as per environmental condition & room size.