LG 5 Star (1.5) Split AC, Gold Fin+, Dual Inverter Compressor, AI Convertible 6-in-1, Viraat Mode, 5.0 kW, 2025 Model

LG 5 Star (1.5) Split AC, Gold Fin+, Dual Inverter Compressor, AI Convertible 6-in-1, Viraat Mode, 5.0 kW, 2025 Model

US-Q19CNZE3
LG US-Q19CNZE Split Air Conditioners front view
Front open view
front open view
+15 degree side view
+15 open degree side view
-15 degree side view
-15 open degree side view
-15 degree side view
Key Features

  • DUAL Inverter Compressor
  • AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling
  • Artificial Intelligency cooling mode
  • Gold Fin+
  • Viraat Mode
  • 4 Way Swing
More
DUAL Inverter
DUAL Inverter
Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling
HD Filter with Anti Virus Protection
Viraat-Mode
10 Year warranty on Inverter
5 Year warranty on PCB
LG-AC-with-HD-Filter-with-Anti-Virus-Protection
Diet Mode
Dual Inverter Compressor



Dual Inverter Compressor

LG Inverter ACs use Variable Tonnage Technology to adjust cooling by controlling compressor speed, ensuring faster cooling initially and energy savings once the desired temperature is reached.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

LG MS-Q18ENXA Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling

LG MS-Q18ENXA Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling

AI Convertible 6-in-1

Automatically adjusts parameters for optimal cooling, adapting to your lifestyle for better comfort.

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary from model to model between 110% to 116%.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

VIRAAT Mode

VIRAAT Mode

Maximize your comfort in the scorching heat

with a capacity boost of up to 116%

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary Model to Model from 110% to 116%.

Anti-Virus

Anti-Virus

HD Filter with
Anti-Virus Protection

LG DUAL Inverter Air Conditioner now comes with an ‘Anti-Virus’ protection layer fitted HD Filter. The filter mesh is coated with Cationic Silver Ions (AgNPs) that deactivates more than 99% Virus# and Bacteria* in contact. To be precise, it demobilizes up to 99.76% Virus# and up to 99.99% Bacteria* cleansing.

ADC Sensor

LG PS-Q24HNXE ADC Sensor

ADC Sensor

LG Air Conditioners comes with ADC Safety sensors as a built of robustness and power of safety at every step of operation

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Beat the heat upto 55°C with LG air Conditioners

Beat the heat upto 55°C with LG air Conditioners

Cools at 55°C

Delivers powerful cooling even in extreme

temperatures of up to 55°C.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Diet Mode

DietMode+

Balances comfort and energy efficiency, reduces power consumption for

households with varying cooling needs.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Gold Fin+

Gold Fin+

Gold Fin+

A corrosion resistant coating for increased durability

of your LG Air Conditioner.

*Goldfin+ has been newly introduced and applicable based on the manufacturing date.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.
Smart Dehumidification: Enhanced Comfort and Energy Savings

Smart Dehumidification: Enhanced Comfort and Energy Savings

Smart Dehumidification: Enhanced Comfort and Energy Savings

Monsoon Comfort Technology saves up to 30.8%* energy in humid conditions

compared to conventional dehumidification mode. 

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Mute Function

Mute Function

Silent remote control buttons eliminate the disturbing beep sounds while operating the AC

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Ocean Black Protection

100% Copper Tubes with Ocean Black Protection for Indian Conditions

Special Ocean Black Protection applied on Copper tubes of Indoor unit provides exceptional durability for the air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected from sand, salt, industrial smoke and pollutants.

*Ocean Black Protection feature is applied to indoor unit in split ac as shown in the above image.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Stabilizer Free Plus

LG MS-Q24HNXA Stabilizer Free Plus

Stabilizer Free Plus

Advanced range of stabilizer-free operations that prevents voltage

fluctuation and adds to your savings & safety.

*Safety Plus due to improved voltage free range (120V~290V).
*Saving due to no extra stabilizer required.
*Improve Aesthetics as no tangling of ugly wires.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

FAQs

Q.

What does Diet Mode+ do in US-Q19CNZE3?

A.

LG AC model US-Q19CNZE3 has a feature called diet mode+ that leverages dual inverter compressor technology to reduce power consumption by upto 83%. This feature optimizes cooling efficiency while providing increased airflow, offering a simple yet effective means to manage electricity costs without sacrificing comfort. Users can easily activate and benefit from this single-setting feature, ensuring a balanced and cost-effective approach to air conditioning

 

Q.

What is Viraat Mode in US-Q19CNZE3?

A.

US-Q19CNZE3 is highly capable of instant cooling with the help of Viraat Mode. It maintains upto 116% cooling capacity, which provides instant cooling for maximum user comfort with no time limit—a big advantage for quick relief during the hottest of days.

Q.

When should I use VIRAAT Mode for maximum comfort?

A.

VIRAAT Mode is most suitable for use when the room is subjected to excessive heat, where regular cooling feels like it is taking too long or is insufficient. It is designed to provide stronger, faster, and longer-lasting comfort by increasing cooling capacity and airflow, helping rooms feel comfortable quickly even in peak summer conditions.

 

●       It can be used during the peak hours of the day when temperatures rise sharply, and cooling demand is high, especially above the normal comfort level.

●       Enable VIRAAT Mode for quicker relief, as the system offers up to 2x faster vertical air swing to cover a wider area.

●       Select this mode when you require extra power, with capacity automatically increasing between 108% and 124% for comfort cooling.

●       It should be kept running during hot spells because it supports continuous operation by maintaining a low temperature at a comfortable level of 18°C.

 

*124% Capacity Claim from actual rated capacity. May vary from model to model from 108% to 124%. Above data is based on testing done at standard conditions, actual consumption can vary as per environmental condition & room size.

 

Q.

How does a Dual Inverter Compressor balance comfort and energy efficiency?

A.

A Dual Inverter Compressor ensures the right balance between comfort and efficiency by controlling the cooling output based on room requirements. It ensures quick cooling during the initial hours and then optimizes performance once the desired temperature is reached. Reasons for this are as follows:

 

●       Utilizes Variable Tonnage Technology to control compressor speed smoothly.

●       Delivers higher cooling output during initial hours to provide quick cooling.

●       Gradually reduces power consumption once the desired temperature is reached.

●       Eliminates frequent stop-start cycles to improve efficiency.

●       Sustains steady indoor temperatures to provide consistent comfort.

●       Supports long-term energy savings during continuous operation.

●       Boosts overall performance by matching cooling output to room requirements.

●       Ensures efficient operation throughout varying heat conditions for the whole day.

●       Helps maintain comfort without wasting energy over time.

 

Hence, this results in balanced everyday cooling.

 

Q.

What benefit does Ocean Black Protection provide compared to regular copper tubes?

A.

Ocean Black Protection is specially designed to improve the durability and performance of ACs exposed to harsh environmental elements. Regular copper tubes would wear out faster due to corrosion, specially coated copper tubes offer strengthened resistance for long-lasting reliability, especially in Indian weather conditions.

Key benefits:

●       Prevents rust and corrosion: The double-sided coating protects pipes against the damage caused by salinity, sand, and pollutants.

●       Increases durability: Extends the service life of components such as the evaporator and heat exchanger by resisting corrosion.

●       Cost-saving: Eliminates the frequent maintenance and replacement requirements, reducing long-term service costs by keeping the AC reliable and efficient.

 

LG Split Air Conditioners Range Catalogue

Download Now
Print

All Spec

What people are saying

