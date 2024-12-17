Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 5 Star (1.5) Split AC with AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, HD Filter with Anti Virus Protection, Diet Mode+, 2025 Model

US-Q19ENZE1

()
LG us-q19enze1 split-air-conditioners Front view
left prospective view

Key Features

  • DUAL Inverter Compressor
  • AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling
  • Artificial Intelligency cooling mode
  • Gold Fin+
  • Viraat Mode
  • 4 Way Swing
DUAL Inverter
Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling
HD Filter with Anti Virus Protection
Viraat-Mode
10 Year warranty on Inverter
5 Year warranty on PCB
LG-AC-with-HD-Filter-with-Anti-Virus-Protection
diet mode



Dual Inverter Compressor

LG Inverter ACs use Variable Tonnage Technology to adjust cooling by controlling compressor speed, ensuring faster cooling initially and energy savings once the desired temperature is reached.

*10 Year Warranty Applicable only on Inverter Compressor.
*Gas charging is included only when compressor is defective or inoperative else standard charges apply.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

LG MS-Q18ENXA Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling

AI Convertible 6-in-1

Automatically adjusts parameters for perfect cooling, adapting to your lifestyle for better comfort.

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary from model to model between 110% to 116%.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Gold Fin+

A corrosion resistant coating for increased durability of your LG Air Conditioner.

*Goldfin+ has been newly introduced and applicable based on the manufacturing date.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Beat the heat upto 55°C with LG air Conditioners

Beat The Heat Upto 55°C
(Cools at 55° C)

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

VIRAAT Mode

Maximize your comfort in the scorching heat with a capacity boost of up to 116%

*Maximum Cooling Capacity may vary Model to Model from 110% to 116%.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Smart Dehumidification: Enhanced Comfort and Energy Savings

Monsoon Comfort Technology saves up to 30.8%* energy in humid conditions

compared to conventional dehumidification mode. 

LG PS-Q24HNXE ADC Sensor

ADC Sensor

LG Air Conditioners comes with ADC Safety sensors as a built of robustness and power of safety at every step of operation

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

The front view of the LG air conditioner with the exterior completely invisible so the inner workings of the machine can be seen. The machine is working and then a blue light, the auto cleaning mechanism, turns on and washes across the machine with a blue light. The AutoCleaning logo is in the upper right corner.
Auto Cleaning

An Internal Clean that's Automatic

Automatically dries any moisture inside the air conditioner to ensure it's always clean.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Mute Function

Silent remote control buttons eliminate the disturbing beep sounds while operating the AC

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Ocean Black Protection

100% Copper Tubes with Ocean Black Protection for Indian Conditions

Special Ocean Black Protection applied on Copper tubes of Indoor unit provides exceptional durability for the air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected from sand, salt, industrial smoke and pollutants.

*Ocean Black Protection feature is applied to indoor unit in split ac as shown in the above image.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

LG MS-Q24HNXA Stabilizer Free Plus

Stabilizer Free Plus

Advanced range of stabilizer-free operations that prevents voltage fluctuation and adds to your savings & safety.

*Safety Plus due to improved voltage free range (120V~290V).
*Saving due to no extra stabilizer required.
*Improve Aesthetics as no tangling of ugly wires.

*The image shown is for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.

Anti-Virus

HD Filter with
Anti-Virus Protection

LG DUAL Inverter Air Conditioner now comes with an ‘Anti-Virus’ protection layer fitted HD Filter. The filter mesh is coated with Cationic Silver Ions (AgNPs) that deactivates more than 99% Virus# and Bacteria* in contact. To be precise, it demobilizes up to 99.76% Virus# and up to 99.99% Bacteria* cleansing.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

US-Q19ENZE1-Dimension

Key Specs

  • Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • HVAC Type

    C/O

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    5800

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1310

  • Energy Grade

    5 Star

DESIGN

  • Color(Body)

    White

  • Display

    88 Hidden

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096313466

GENERAL

  • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    5000

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    1310

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    998 x 345 x 210

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    5800

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    11.0

  • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    770 x 545 x 288

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

    28.5

  • Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    187 ~ 276, 50

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

  • Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    45 / 39 / 31

  • HVAC Type

    C/O

  • Product Type II

    Inverter

COOLING

  • Hymalaya Cool

    Yes

  • 4way

    Up-Down/Left-Right

  • Airflow direction control (Left & Right)

    Yes

  • Airflow direction control (Up & Down)

    Yes(6 Steps)

  • Fan Speed

    6 Steps

  • 6-in-1 Cooling

    Yes

  • Diet Mode

    Yes

ENERGY SAVING

  • Energy Grade

    5 Star

CONVENIENCE

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Fan Mode

    Yes

  • Forced Switch Operation

    Yes

  • Low Noise

    Yes

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Basic

  • Reservation

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Stabilizer Free operation

    Yes

COMPLIANCE

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2025-01

  • Manufacturer (Importer)

    LG Electronics

  • Product Model Name

    17k 5 Star USNQ19ENZE1

  • Product Type & Model Name

    Inverter Single Split Wall_Set(US-Q19ENZE1)

  • Country of Origin

    India(Pune)

HYGIENE

  • Auto Cleaning

    Yes

OUTDOOR UNIT

  • Outdoor Unit Model Name

    USUQ19ENZE1.AMLG

